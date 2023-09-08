8 Ways to Kick Off the Fall Season in Denver

It’s officially fall, which means the season of cozy sweaters, scary movies, apple cider and pumpkin-flavored galore has officially begun. And lucky for us Denverites, we have all the season’s favorites. Here are eight ways to kick off the fall season in Denver.

Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms

Where: 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 80128

When: Friday – Sundays, Sept. 15 – Oct. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: What’s more autumnal than a corn maze? Denver Botanic Gardens has officially opened its doors to its seven-acre corn maze located at Chatfield Farms in Littleton. This family-friendly sea-creature-themed maze can be viewed from a 15-foot bridge and takes about an hour to complete. Additional activities include a mini corn maze for children under the age of 10, barrel train rides, escape rooms and food vendors. A pumpkin patch will be accessible at the farms during the Pumpkin Festival, Oct. 6-8.

Taste the Flavors of Fall at Seasonal Farmer’s Markets

The Lowdown: Denver farmer’s markets are a staple activity of the spring and summer. But there are many farmer’s markets that continue into the fall season, providing all kinds of local and autumnal offerings. Complete with live music and food trucks, the South Pearl Street Farmer’s Market takes place in the picturesque neighborhood of South Pearl every Sunday through Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Denver’s largest farmer’s market, Cherry Creek Fresh Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2. p.m. until Nov. 4. And for downtown Denverites, the City Park Farmer’s Market runs from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. until the end of October.

Grab a Pumpkin Beer/Cider

The Lowdown: The fall season in Denver goes hand in hand with a craft beer or cider. Pumpkin drinks, the signature flavor of the season, are back everywhere from lattes to candles. In true Coloradan fashion, a great way to enjoy this rich fall flavor is in a beer or cider. Many breweries around the city offer autumnal flavored drinks, including but not limited to: Denver Beer Co , Wynkoop Brewing Co and Stem Ciders Taproom.

Victorian Horrors at the Molly Brown House Museum

Where: 1340 Pennsylvania St, Denver, 80203

When: Various dates

Cost: $30, book tickets here

The Lowdown: For fans of gothic literature, Victorian Horrors returns to the Molly Brown House Museum to celebrate its 30th year. On select nights throughout October, you can walk through the historical house of the unsinkable Molly Brown and listen to short horror stories written by Victorian authors such as Edgar Allen Poe and Mary Shelley — who are portrayed by local actors. In celebration of the 30th year of Victorian Horrors, there will be on-site tarot readings and tintype photography sessions.

Denver Oktoberfest

Where: Larimer and 21st in the Ballpark District

When: Sept. 21-Oct. 1, 2023

Cost: Prices vary, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The worldwide phenomenon of Oktoberfest is a great way to celebrate the turning of September into October. The festival returns to Denver for one more weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 1. In addition to beer drinking, there will be food booths, live music, keg bowling and stein hoisting.

Horror Movies at The Esquire

Where: 590 N Downing St, Denver, 80218

When: Various dates

Cost: $5-$15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Landmark Esquire Theatre has been offering the best in independent and foreign language film since its opening in 1927. This fall, the theatre will put on a variety of classic horror movies, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Friday the 13th, Silence of the Lambs, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Exorcist and more. For a limited time, many of these showings are only $5 per ticket.

Fall-Themed Drinks at Jubilee Roasting Co.

Where: 1450 Kenton St, Aurora, 80010 and 1075 Park Ave W Suite 110, Denver, 80205

When: Various dates

The Lowdown: No fall-related activity would be complete without a warm beverage. While there are plenty of amazing coffee shops across Denver that offer fall-themed items, Jubilee Roasting Co.’s specialty drinks leave little to be desired. With a location in Aurora and Five Points, Jubilee’s seasonal menu offers drinks like the Tree’s Knees, a brown sugar maple latte with cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and clove; The Pumpkin Whoop, a nitro cold brew topped with pumpkin oat milk foam; and for tea lovers: a matcha-based version of the Tree’s Knees.

Oakwell Beer Spa

Where: 3004 N Downing St, Denver, 80205

When: Various dates

Cost: Prices vary, book here

The Lowdown: As the weather gets colder, the fall season in Denver requires cozy self-care. Oakwell Beer Spa is a local, woman-owned business that combines the relaxing experience of a spa with a self-serve taproom, featuring five beers on tap from a Colorado-based brewery that alternates by the month. For non-beer drinkers, the taproom also offers cider, rosé, red wine and kombucha. Pour yourself a drink and enjoy the spa’s many amenities, including zero gravity massages, infrared saunas and even manicures and pedicures.