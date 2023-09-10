With the arrival of autumn comes the crunch of warm-toned leaves under hiking shoes, trading in iced lattes for steamed brews and adding dreamy Mazzy Star tunes to your playlist. Fall also means creating an itinerary to welcome the new chill. Whether it’s with family or just an excuse to get the adults out of town, celebrate the upcoming months outside of Denver with apple-picking, hayrides, pumpkin patches and festivals. Plan your adventure with our list of 10 fall day trips from Denver, Colorado.

Georgetown Loop Railroad

Where: Georgetown, Colorado

Hours: Times vary by event.

The Lowdown: Travel 40 miles west for steam-powered giants and an old town feel in Georgetown. Named one of Colorado’s first tourist attractions, the Georgetown Loop Railroad dates back to 1884 when the first train arrived in Silver Plume. Not only is the loop a wonderful trip during the holidays, but it’s a must-visit during the fall season. Hop on a locomotive towards the end of September and witness the leaves change colors before your eyes. Bring along the kids in October for the Pumpkinfest Train or Trick or Treat Train to collect candy and a pumpkin. If you prefer to relax with friends or partners, consider taking the Autmnfest Train for free local beer samples and dazzling views.

Passes start at $28.

Colorado Jeep Tours’ Fall Foliage Gold Belt

Where: 50905 W U.S. 50, Cañon City

Hours: Sunday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Head down south to Cañon City for an unforgettable and thrilling ride through the peak of autumn leaves. Colorado Jeep Tours’ Fall Foliage Gold Belt returns this September and October. Book a breathtaking excursion 5,300 feet above the city and drive through historic gold mining towns covered in fallen leaves. Tours last about six hours, and take part in a complimentary lunch. Add a sprinkle of history to your fall day trip in Colorado.

Reservations begin at $199.

Adam’s Apple Orchard and Country Store

Where: 42135 County Road 43, Ault

Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Drive two hours north of Denver for the sweet aroma of crisp apples and fresh air at Adam’s Apple Orchard and Country Store. Visit for warm greetings and an opportunity to pick fresh fruit. The selection of apples varies by week and includes Autumn Crisp, Bella, Pink Sparkle, Grimes Golden and Mollies Delicious. Stop by the Country Store for mouthwatering pre-picked peaches, sweet corn, apple butter and apple cider.

There is no need to make reservations, but parking is $5 at the orchard.

Anderson Farms

Where: 6728 County Road 3 1/4, Erie

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: What better way to celebrate the beginning of fall than with a giant Fall Festival at Anderson Farms? Beginning September 20th, take a wagon ride to an abundant 70-acre pumpkin patch, try to find your way out of the corn maze, and feed alpacas and chickens at the petting zoo. For fearless goers, stay until dark for the mile-long haunted attraction, Terror in the Corn. Escape the maze of frights and wander into the abandoned town of Raven’s Gulch.

Tickets for the Fall Festival begin at $17, and admission for Terror in the Corn is $42.

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farm

Where: 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton

Hours: October 6th – 8th, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a drive that’s under an hour, Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farm is only a 36-minute ride. Enjoy a full day of fall activities at this year’s Pumpkin Festival. Pick the perfect gourd fit for baking delicious pies, creating jack-o’lanterns, or using it as decorum from the 10-acre pumpkin patch.

Walk through the twists and turns of the sea-creature-themed, 7-acre corn maze. For little ones under 10, there is a mini corn maze for them to explore. Visit local craft and artisan booths and grab a bite from several food vendors. Admission includes hayrides, the antique tractor exhibit, photo booths and 20 tickets to play carnival games. It’s a packed day of family fun for all!

Tickets start at $10; children two and younger receive free admission.

Cottonwood Farms

Where: 10600 Isabelle Rd, Lafayette, CO

Hours: Sunday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Only 27 miles north of Denver, Cottonwood Farms is another excellent pumpkin patch to put on your radar for fall day trips in Colorado. Family-owned and operated, Cottonwood Farms strives to give children and families an authentic farm experience with a focus on the harvest. From September 23 to October 31, purchase $5 admission to walk through the pumpkin patch, escape the hand-cut corn maze, stroll through their straw maze and witness the antics of sheep, cows and goats. For adults, choose from squash and pumpkins at the Fall Market.

Prepaid admission is strongly encouraged.

YA YA Farm and Orchard

Where: 6914 Ute Hwy, Longmont

Hours: Wednesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: 39 miles from Denver, YA YA Farm and Orchard’s Applefest makes it the perfect fall destination. On October 21st and 22nd, participate in food festivities from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy the yearly tradition with live music by the local bluegrass band, Stirrup Trouble and food provided by Nordy’s Bar-b-que and Grill. Feast on Carolina pork, chopped brisket, potato salad and YA YAs fresh apples and apple cider donuts.

If murder mystery dinners are more your thing, purchase tickets for Boofest on October 28th. Celebrate with an adult-humored evening filled with pumpkin carving and Halloween dinner and drinks in the orchard. Indulge in a chili dinner buffet, including pork green chili stew, pumpkin bisque, chicken chili, cornbread and apple cider fresh from the farm while solving a mystery hosted by Dinner Detectives.

Tickets for Applefest start at $5, and admission for Boofest costs $80.

Miller Farms

Where: 13912 County Road 19, Platteville

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Miller Farms’ Fall Festival is an excellent, affordable option from our list of 10 fall day trips in Colorado. Each year, the Fall Festival returns beginning Labor Day until November. Experience traditional farm life with tractor rides and a chance to harvest fresh vegetables. The Fall Festival includes classic activities like a corn maze, picnic in their Antique Alley and hayrides.

Admission to visit the farm is free. Hayride prices vary per person, and children four and under ride free.

The Bartels Pumpkin Patch

Where: 3424 E Douglas Rd, Fort Collins

Hours: Sunday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: 64 miles north of Denver, sits a cozy town reminiscent of Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls. Although it’s bigger, Fort Collins remains a perfect location for grabbing cider garnished with cinnamon sticks and strolling through parts of town decorated with pumpkins and leaves. Fort Collins is also home to The Bartels Pumpkin Patch. When sunflowers are not in season, hop on a hayride, navigate the corn maze and pick your perfect pumpkin from the bunch. This year’s You-Pick Vegetable and Pumpkin Patch returns September 32rd for an abundance of autumnal veggies and festivities.

Tickets for the corn maze are $5, and hayrides are $2.

Estes Park’s Elk Fest

Where: 170 Macgregor Ave, Bond Park

Hours: September 30th, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; October 1st, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: From September 30th to October 1st, experience Estes Park’s biggest weekend, Elk Fest, a must on our list of fall day trips in Colorado. Plan your trip and take the two-hour drive up to witness the infamous elk rut. Take part in the bugling contest or race in the Rut Run 5k. If you want to relax with the family, listen to live music and Native American storytelling with Danny Many Horses and visit booths by local vendors.