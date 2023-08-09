Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/9 – 8/13

This week in Denver, help peel some Palisade peaches for the future release of “That’s Just Peachy” at LUKI Brewery, have an intimate dinner at The Bindery for the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America series, catch a magic show, or take your pup for a play date in town. Or, you can celebrate business anniversaries with Woods Boss Brewing Company and Noisette. For concerts this week, there are still summer concert series to enjoy, a Slightly Stoopid show at Red Rocks to catch, and more.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley

When: August 9, doors 5 p.m., show 6 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $52 – $92, buy tickets here

Lowdown: American musician from New Orleans Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue pairs up with Jamaican singer-songwriter Ziggy Marley for a show at the Levitt Pavilion. The iconic rhythm and blues and gospel singer Mavis Staples and the Robert Randolph Band also join the forces for this spectacular event.

Park Meadows Summer Sunset Series: A Sunset Tiki Luau

When: August 10, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Park Meadows, 8401 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lone Tree, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Take a walk through the Vistas at Park Meadows while sipping on cocktails, listening to live music, going shopping and taking photos. Aug. 10 will feature luau dancers, ukelele lessons from Michael Hughe, a photo op with Moana, kids crafts by Crafty Chassis, oversized patio games and Hawaiian music by Glena. Bounce park FunBox will open at 5 p.m. for $19.

The National

When: August 11, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $55 – $300, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The National is a rock band from Cincinnati, Ohio that formed in 1999. In support of their latest album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, The National takes the stage alongside The Beths, a New Zealand indie rock band.

Second Saturday Summer Concert Series

When: August 12, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Grandview Ave. in the parking lot between Community Banks of Colorado and 12 Volt

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This event will feature bands on two different stages, artisan vendors, food, libations and a kid’s zone. There is something to keep everyone in the family entertained.

Slightly Stoopid

When: August 13, doors 4 p.m., show 5 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $55 – $500, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Slightly Stoopid is an American band known for their fusion of multiple genres, such as reggae, hip-hop, funk, rock, etc. They will be performing their hit album from 2005 Closer to the Sun. This Sunday they are joined by The Movement, Andy Frasco and The Elovators.

Noisette Anniversary Celebration

When: August 9, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Noisette, 3254 Navajo St. #100, Denver, CO

Cost: Reservations here

Lowdown: As a celebration of Noisette Restaurant & Bakery’s anniversary, they are treating every guest to a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and an “amuse-bouche” (a savory bite-size appetizer). In 2023, Noisette was named a Best New Restaurant and Top New Restaurant by Westword and 5280 Magazine respectively. They are described as an elegant French dining experience of family comforts and are located in LoHi.

The Bindery Hosts James Beard Taste America Dinner

When: August 10, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver, CO

Cost: $185 per person, get tickets here

Lowdown: The Bindery’s chef and owner Linda Hampsten Fox is joined by guests chefs Rene Andrade and Derek Christensen of Bacanora in Phoenix this Thursday for an intimate dinner in celebration of James Beard Foundation’s Taste America series. This dinner is part of a series of 20 across the country and will feature a mutli-course collaborative menu from the three chefs, reflective of their signature culinary styles, restaurants and communities. Courses will be served with wine pairings and tickets also have a Premier menu upgrade option.

Woods Boss Brewing Company 6th Anniversary Party

When: August 11, 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing Company, 2210 California St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The special anniversary party of Woods Boss Brewing will include an afternoon of beer releases, raffles and a vinyl dance party. After six years of brewing, Woods Boss is excited to announce the release of an Imperial Oswald IPA, Herbswald Oktoberfest, along with a handful of limited barrel-aged beers. Ape the DJ will be providing the tunes with 70’s, 80’s and 90’s vinyl tracks.

Peach Peelin’ Party

When: August 12, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada, CO

Cost: Free, sign up here

Lowdown: In preparation of LUKI Brewery’s release of their annual “That’s Just Peachy,” they are hosting an event where guests can take part in prepping pounds of Palisade peaches. Participants will help blanch, cut and package the peaches for the boil kettle. As a thank you for the help, LUKI will offer a free crowler of “That’s Just Peachy” when it releases on Friday, Sept. 1.

Fortissimo Dueling Pianos: Sunday Brunch

When: August 13, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Fortissimo Dueling Pianos Club, 891 14th St., Ste. 110, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Sunday Brunch with Fortissimo Dueling Pianos will run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. before the family friendly dueling piano show from 12 – 3 p.m. Enjoy craft cocktails, brunch or small bites and tunes from some of the best pianists in the country.

40th Annual All Colorado Art Show

When: August 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 2349 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Come see some of Colorado’s best artists in a variety of styles and mediums. The Curtis Center for the Arts features art exhibits, lectures, cultural events, concerts, activities for seniors, and youth and adult art programs. The 40th Annual All Colorado Art Show will run through Aug. 26.

Culture Movie Nights: Queen & Slim

When: August 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1900 35th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Cya TheCreator and RiNo ArtPark are presenting Culture Movie Nights where people of color can gather to enjoy films that have shaped our culture. The event cultivates community by giving black businesses and artists a space to share their creations. This Thursday, Queen & Slim, a 2019 drama/romance will air in the RiNo ArtPark.

Sleightly Impossible Comedy Magic Show

When: August 11, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Savoy Denver theater, 4020 S. Jason St., Englewood, CO

Cost: $14 – $28, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Sleightly Impossible is a blend of two Denver magicians styles, that is of Matthew C. Brandt and Gene R. Gordon. You can expect comedy, illusion, mystery and magic at this unique entertainment experience.

Bark Around the Block

When: August 12, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, make a reservation at Kachina Cantina here

Lowdown: For National Dog Month, Dairy Block is hosting a plethora of dog-related events this Saturday. The day begins with a one-hour Vinyasa yoga class hosted by CorePower Yoga with puppies from Lifeline Puppy Rescue. While participating in the free yoga class, you can play with the little guys and explore the option of adoption. The Pup Crawl will then commence from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a brunch at Kachina Cantina, cocktails from Poka Lola Social Club and free dog caricatures from Alias K. Masters Studios.

Yoga Hike at Red Rocks

When: August 13, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Trading Post Trail, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 17900 Trading Post Rd., Morrison, CO

Cost: $50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Attendees will hike the Trading Post Trail before practicing yoga in the amphitheater. Participate in the meditation session and breathe in the air of the Red Rocks along the way. The hike is 1.5 miles long with an elevation gain of 360 ft. All levels of yoga experience are welcome to join.

Denver Fashion Week Designer Challenge Poolside Fashion Show

When: August 17, 6:30 p.m.

Where:The The Jacquard Hotel and Rooftop in Cherry Creek

Cost: $50+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Five designers, who have never shown at DFW in the past, will create five looks to showcase on the runway. Our panel of judges consists of two DFW lead producers + local designers, and those in attendance who can also vote.