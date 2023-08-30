Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/30 – 9/3

This Labor Day Weekend In Denver, enjoy four nights of Phish at Dicks Sporting Goods Park to Rezz Rocks V to the Caveman Music Festival, this Labor Day Weekend in Denver is music-filled. As for food and drinks, learn to make some mocktails at the Just BE Kitchen, help distribute food to veterans, or taste the eats of Southern Hospitality at The Marigold. Denverites may also participate in a weekly community bike ride, a 90’s ping pong tournament, a showcase of aircrafts, the demolition derby at the Colorado State Fair or attend 303 Magazine’s annual White Party for FREE HERE.

Young the Giant with Milky Chance

When: August 30, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $60+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Steal a dance with Milky Chance and rock band Young the Giant for a special evening at Red Rocks. Talk, a Canadian singer-songwriter and musician will start the evening out.

REZZ Rocks V

When: August 31, doors 5 p.m., show 5:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $47+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: REZZ Rocks V provides a night full of talented musicians including Redrum, Digital Ethos, Skeler and Lab Group. If you love electronic music, this is the show to be at this week. There are not many tickets left, so be sure to secure your spot.

Caveman Music Festival

When: September 1, 12 p.m. – September 3, 11:55 p.m.

Where: Monument Lake Resort, 4789 Hwy 12, Weston, CO

Cost: $99.99+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Caveman Music Festival provides a unique weekend of camping, fishing, hiking, and of course, music at Monument Lake Resort. Over 20 artists and bands will perform over the course of this Labor Day Weekend with the beautiful backdrop of the resort. There are also lodging options available for those who aren’t keen on camping.

Phish

When: September 2, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dicks Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO

Cost: $139 – $234, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Phish is an American rock band known for their impressive musical improvisation, extended jams and fascinating light show. They have a long history of performing at Dicks Sporting Good Park, and they return this year with four nights as part of their summer tour. Bring some friends and see what “Bouncing Around the Room” and dancing around the stadium is all about.

Official 303 Magazine White Party

When: September 3, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Villa Denver, 1416 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free entry here

Lowdown: This Sunday is 303 Magazine’s annual White Party, where guests can dress in their most stunning white outfits and immerse themselves in a world of sophistication and elegance. The dress code of all white is strictly enforced. DJ Pruitt will be playing music on the decks all evening, while there will also be magic by Will Mannsz.

Outdoor Eats TV Premiere + Outdoor Cooking Workshop

When: August 30, 7 p.m.

Where: REI, 1416 Platte St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, tickets here

Lowdown: Are you ever out on a camping or backpacking trip and can’t help but think to yourself, “I wish this food was better”? Here is a fantastic chance to improve your outdoor cooking skills. Chef Corso and Outdoor Eats will move through quick, easy and tasty recipes to compliment your outdoor experience and elevate your meals. This event will feature Chef Corso demo-ing one of his new trail-tested recipes and share outdoor cooking tips before viewing the first episode of Outdoor Eats TV.

Summer Healthy Mocktail Class

When: August 31, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Just BE Kitchen, 2364 15th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $45, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If the drinks are starting to catch up with you from a summer of fun, maybe it could be time to consider alternative booze-free, delicious beverage options. The class will be led by Beverage Manager Cori Anderson and Nutrition Therapist Practitioner Blair Horton. They will take guests through the world of mocktail mixology, showing how to create drinks with fruity blends or herb-infused concoctions and more. Mix a mocktail and mingle with someone new at this event tomorrow night.

Food Assistance for Veterans

When: September 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Jewell VA Clinic, 14400 E. Jewell Ave., Aurora, CO

Cost: Free — volunteers register here

Lowdown: Every month, Soldiers’ Angels participate in a mobile food distribution for veterans where approximately 75 lbs. of groceries are given to families at no cost. Proof of veteran status and registration ahead of time is required. Volunteers are always needed to help package and hand out food.

Southern Hospitality

When: September 2, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Marigold, 2721 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, tickets here

Lowdown: Join The Marigold for some Southern Hospitality this Saturday with live music, designated smoking areas and a “Cajun Cookout” with food based out of Louisiana. Attendees will have the chance to purchase food such as red beans and rice with sausage or fried catfish with Cajun french fries.

People + Produce

When: September 3, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Belleview Station, Newport St. + Chenango Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: People + Produce is an event where members of the community can shop for local and sustainably grown produce, farmed and fished foods, grocery items, baked goods, artisanal products and more. When you’ve finished shopping around the station, you can visit Belleview Beer Garden’s patio for live music and Colorado brews. This event occurs every Sunday through Sept. 24.

Weekly Rides with Lucky Bikes Re-Cyclery and Lucky to Ride

When: August 30, 6 – 7:15 p.m.

Where: Lucky Bikes Re-Cyclery, 4394 S. Federal Blvd., Englewood, CO

Cost: Free, RSVP here

Lowdown: Biking alone can be nice — but meeting friends with similar interests can be even better. Lucky Bikes is offering weekly community bike rides leaving from their shop every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Stop by tonight and go on a cruise through local bike paths with other members of the community.

90’s Ping Pong Tournament

When: August 31, 6 p.m.

Where: 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $25 per team, register here

Lowdown: Want to test those ping pong skills? Register as a team to take part in the competition with an opportunity to win a cash prize. There will be music provided by DJ Bao, drink specials and don’t forget to dress on theme for a potential prize as the best 90’s dressed duo.

History Comes to Life Showcase

When: September 1, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Exploration of Flight located at Centennial Airport, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood, CO

Cost: $15 – $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you’re into history and aircrafts — this is the weekend for you. On the first of the month, Exploration of Flight is partnering with EAA Rocky Mountain Chapter 301 and Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing for four days of viewing rare historic aircrafts up close and personal. A 1920s Ford Tri-motor and the C-47 “That’s All, Brother” that led the invasion on D-Day in 1944 will be featured for viewing, along with a 1947 C-45 Twin Beech and 1943 SNJ from the Commemorative Air Force Gulf Coast Wing.

Demolition Derby

When: September 2, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO

Cost: $32, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Come to the Colorado State Fair and see the Demolition Derby this Saturday. It is suggested to arrive 90 minutes before show time as long lines may occur.

Rocky Mountain Dreams

When: September 3, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This Sunday 300+ international musicians will celebrate a night of symphonic music for the 40th anniversary season. Denver’s Mile High Freedom Bands join international Pride Bands Alliance for the final concert of the 2023 Pride Bands conference. Award-winning composers Julie Giroux and Brent Michael Davids will be featured alongside the many international musicians.