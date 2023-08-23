Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/23 – 8/27

Denver, this week is the week of festivals: from the free Shine Music Festival, to Chicken Fight 2023, Summer Whiskey Tasting, Peach Fest and the Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival. Not just that, but Denverites may listen to some music at the marina in Pelican Bay, unwind with Blanchard Family Wines at Dairy Block for the Colorado Wine Walk Grand Tasting, or catch some entertainment with circus performers at Honor Farm.

Pantera

When: August 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir, Denver, CO

Cost: $29 – $299+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Pantera is an American heavy metal band from Texas that popularized groove metal and are considered one of the most influential metal bands in history. They have received four Grammy nominations and sold 20 million records worldwide. See them, along with Lamb of God and Spirit in the Room at the Ball Arena tonight.

Music at The Marina: Brian Hornbuckle Band

When: August 24, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek State Park, 4800 S. Dayton St., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Nothing says summer quite like live music in front of the vast blues of the surrounding sky and water. You can rest while your ears delight in the music of the Brian Hornbuckle Band, whether you’re listening from the patio, beach seating or waterfront. The Brian Hornbuckle Band is known for their riff-oriented rock-n-blues. Joined by bass playing Brian Hornbuckle is Jonny Vaughan on guitar, Jimmy Yozell on drums, and Mark DeGeorge on the keyboards.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele

When: August 25, 8:45 p.m.

Where: Kirk of Highland, 3011 Vallejo St., Denver, CO

Cost: $29 – $52, buy tickets here

Lowdown: At this Candlelight concert at the breathtaking Kirk of Highland, the String Quartet – Rangle Ensemble will perform a tribute of Adele songs we all know: “Someone Like You,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “When We Were Young,” and more. The night couldn’t be any more romantic with beautiful songs of love in a special candlelit venue with a string quartet.

Shine Music Festival

When: August 26, 12 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: ReelWorks, 1399 35th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, VIP tickets or donations accepted here

Lowdown: This completely free festival experience features music from some extremely talented and well known musicians. It is encouraged to donate what you can towards the continuation of Shine Music’s mission to make live music accessible for all people.

JetSet Jamz Sunday Concert Series

When: August 27, 2 p.m.

Where: Denver International Airport, 8500 Peña Blvd, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: It’s not your typical venue, but if you’re in between layovers or picking up a friend from the airport, stop by the airport, outdoors on the Plaza between the Westin hotel and the Terminal for music, food and beverages. On Sunday, there will be tunes from DJ Bella Scratch, Jacob Larson Band, and headliner SUCH at 4:30 – 5:45 p.m.

UnWine Wednesday

When: August 23, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6331 S. Fiddlers Green Circle, Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: Free for youth 12 and under, $10 non-members, register here

Lowdown: For just $10, spend your evening sipping on wines and enjoying live music from Apple Valley Road, a duo of Parker and Ashley Johnson. Additionally, there will be eats available from the Lady in the Wild food truck and yard games.

Chicken Fight Festival 2023

When: August 24, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver, CO

Cost: $109 – $169, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Chefs from 45 of Denver’s top restaurants will compete with their best chicken wings, fried chicken, bourbon chicken, chicken sandwiches and more for the crown. The tickets are all-inclusive, which means guests receive unlimited tastings of cocktails and food from dozens of local restaurants, bottomless ice cold beer and refreshments, five stages of live country, bluegrass and blues music, unlimited rides, rollercoasters and more. Event proceeds benefit the Colorado Restaurant Foundation — a local non-profit that fosters talented students passionate about hospitality.

Blanchard Family Wines Colorado Wine Walk Grand Tasting

When: August 25, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: $50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Blanchard Family Wines is hosting the Colorado Wine Walk in celebration of the Centennial State wine industry featuring 12 award-winning Front Range and Western Slope wineries. The Grand Tasting will take place from 7 – 10 p.m. with live music by Something Vinyl Club. Tickets to the Wine Walk include unlimited wine samples, a commemorative wine glass, discounted wine purchases and conversations with wine makers and owners.

Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival

When: August 26, 2:30 – 6 p.m.

Where: Orchid Denver, 1448 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $400, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you love whiskey, here’s exactly where you should be this Saturday. The Whiskey Tasting Festival entails 2 – 3.5 hours of whiskey tastings from over 20 different local and international whiskies, the chance to learn about whiskey from ambassadors, food and drink specials and live music. Guests may also purchase additional tasting cups with 100% of the proceeds being donated to Bear Necessities to fund pediatric cancer research.

Food Fight for Reproductive Rights

When: August 27, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $100, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Block Distilling Co. pairs up with The Marigold Project for their second annual Food Fight for Reproductive Rights this Sunday. This event is a culinary showdown that features three local chefs alongside three local bartenders who will compete to make the best small plate, cocktail combination. The winner takes the Golden Uterus trophy and all proceeds raised for the event are donated to the Colorado Doula Project and COLOR Latina.

New Faces Contest Round 1

When: August 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $14, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Getting into the comedy scene can be tough at times. If you’ve been looking for a shot to perform a set in front of an audience, this is the golden ticket! Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square is hosting the New Faces Contest to search for the best undiscovered talent in Colorado. Whether you’re trying to participate or just watch, there will be 100+ comedians competing over the course of the coming months to become the grand prize winner in October.

Peach Fest 2023

When: August 24, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 8242 S. University, Centennial, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Curate Mercantile is hosting Peach Fest 2023 with over 150 local vendor in honor of Palisade Peach season. This farmers market even will feature a variety of locally sourced indoor and outdoor items, including many peach-themed food items, as well as clothing, art, plants, home decor and more. Amongst some of the booths are locally sourced honey, fresh produce, breads and sweets, pickled peaches, jewelry, pet goods, Denver made sauces, hot and fresh donuts, tarts and much more.

Arts Caravan’s Circus Variety Show: “Zoned”

When: August 25, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Honor Farm, 1526 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, donations accepted

Lowdown: The circus is always filled with shocking entertainment. This variety show is no different — from hula hoopers, to magicians, fire eaters, acrobats, singers, and more. Honor Farm is the oldest and most haunted building downtown, according to the Arts Caravan. The circus’ theme is Twilight Zone. This Friday night, put on your best costume and see unique professionals perform their arts.

2023 Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival

When: August 26, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Omni Interlocken Resort & Spa, 500 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO

Cost: $180 – $585, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Calling all cigar lovers — this festival is a showcase of high-end premium product cigars, hand-crafted brews, small batch spirits, unique wine and food. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with cigar manufacturers and celebrities from around the world. Tickets ensure guests will be provided with an official festival bag containing over 20 premium cigar samples, a cutter, lighter, festival glass, t-shirt, drink tickets and more, along with a free meal.

5th Annual La Raza Park Day and Cruise

When: August 27, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: La Raza Park, 1501 W. 38th Ave, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, RSVP here

Lowdown: Swing on through for the biggest Low Rider event of the season with music, food, vendors, Lucha Libre wrestlers, breakdancing, Aztec dancers and, of course, low riders.