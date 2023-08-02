Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/2 – 8/6

The Denver Burger Battle has returned! Head to Tivoli Quad to taste test burgers and see what restaurant is titled Best Burger in Denver. You can also catch Bright Nights for an evening of beautiful light creations, the Mile High Showdown Car Show, Ween at Red Rocks, or Civic Center EATS, which continues through this month. If you’re looking for live bluegrass, it’s not hard to find this week, whether you’re at the 8th Anniversary Pig Roast of The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge or Lowdown’s BrewGrass Festival.

K-Love Live

When: August 2, doors 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $40+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: An Awakening Foundation Event is presenting K-Love Live at Red Rocks tonight. K-Love is a Christian music radio network. At the show, you will see performances by Christian music artists and bands like MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Unspoken, Ryan Stevenson and Jon Reddick.

An Evening With Ween

When: August 3, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $50 – $300, buy tickets here

Lowdown: American rock band Ween takes their turn at the Red Rocks stage this Thursday. Ween was first formed in 1984 as a duo, before their eventual additions to become a five-piece band. The band has gone through a lot over the years, including their breakup and reunion in 2016. They return to Morrison to perform the classics from 1990 through the 2000s.

Pretty Lights

When: August 4, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $315+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Pretty Lights, Derek Vincent Smith, is an American electronic music producer who creates melodic beats with poetic samples using modular synthesizers and live musicians. Coming off of a five year hiatus, this highly anticipated tour makes a stop at the Mission for the Soundship Spacesystem Tour.

Jungle

When: August 5, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Reelworks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30 – $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: British electronic music duo Jungle is set to perform an exclusive, extended DJ set on Saturday at Reelworks. Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland have released three studio albums with hit songs like “Heavy, California,” “Happy Man” and “Busy Earnin’.”

Sugar Foot Sundays Jazz

When: August 6, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Jazz gathers every Sunday at Spangalang Brewery in the heart of Five Points. This concert series includes free entry and drink specials of $5 Sugar Foot Pours or $10 Sugar Foot Pitchers. The brewery itself is a jazz themed brewpub that offers in-house brewed craft beer and spirits.

Civic Center EATS

When: August 2, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Civic Center EATS, the annual food truck event is still here until Sept. 14. 10 – 15 mobile restaurants from around Denver gather in Civic Center Park to provide a one-stop-shop of food and snacks. “EATS for All allows visitors to scan a QR code, fill out a short survey, and receive a token good for a meal at any of the trucks. This program encourages access to food for all by giving the option to pay what you can for those who are unable to afford a meal that day,” according to Uncover Colorado.

2023 Denver Burger Battle

When: August 3, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $79 – $159, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Denver Burger Battle begins general admission entry at 6:30 p.m. Tickets include unlimited burgers, beer and cocktail samples. Throughout the course of the night, restaurants from all across the Denver-metro area will compete to be titled the Best Burger in Denver. The competition will include several restaurants, such as Cherry Cricket, Snarfburger, Stoic & Genuine, The Original, Lucy’s Burger Bar, and many, many more.

Eclectic Pop-Up Wine Bar

When: August 4, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Aspen Grove will host the Eclectic Pop-Up Wine Bar, where visitors may try Spanish wines, beers or other non-alcoholic options. The evening will also include a special new game called Persons of Interest, a murder mystery with three different cases and alternate scenarios.

Lowdown’s BrewGrass Festival

When: August 5, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: 800 Lincoln St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free admission, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Lowdown’s BrewGrass festival is a day full of live music, tattoos, art vendors and local breweries. That Damn Sasquatch will be providing the bluegrass tunes and Ryan Wilard and Nate Stephens from Marion Street Tattoo Gallery will be giving $100 flash tattoos.

8th Anniversary Pig Roast

When: August 6, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge, 7415 Grandview Ave., Arvada, CO

Cost: Free admission, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: The 8th Annual Pig Roast is this Sunday and The Bluegrass Lounge in Olde Town are here to celebrate with live music by The Legendary Kathouse Pickers and Will Whalen, as well as drink specials. You can expect pulled pork sandwiches, cornbread muffins, whiskey drinks, a photo booth, raffles and more.

Bright Nights

When: August 2, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Handcrafted sculptures illuminated in bright lights will take over the nights at Four Mile. The artwork that people may see during the day is transformed into an even more beautiful creation when the sun sets. This event will recur weekly through Oct. 1 on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 7 – 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 7 – 11 p.m.

Plantopia: Art Show

When: August 3, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $10 – $32, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Plantopia will feature many artists in the lineup through Sept. 10 that show how nature can become art. Viewing the show is free, but if you’d like to experience Spectra’s immersive art, you can buy a ticket for $12 – $35.

Clip Your Own Flowers

When: August 4, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Half Moon Farm, 1660 Hoyt St., Lakewood, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: At Half Moon Farm, they will teach visitors how and what types of flowers are permitted to cut, how they grow and what will keep them fresh in your vase for the longest shelf life after you bring them back home. Additionally, they will teach guests how to preserve florals by drying them. Half Moon Farm is a fresh cut flower and vegetable cremation garden that believes in nature as the highest healing modality.

Denver Roller Derby Doubleheader

When: August 5, 5 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Rollerdome: Home of Denver Roller Derby and Rocky Mountain Rollergirls, 2375 S. Delaware St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Roller Derby is back: come catch the doubleheader with themed games, the Denver Juniors and the globally ranked adult travel teams. The Juniors Mix Up begins at 6 p.m. and the Bruising Mile vs. High Altitude begins at 8 p.m.

Mile High Showdown Car Show

When: August 6, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25 – $750, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Mile High Showdown Car Show is the biggest car show of the year in Colorado. This event is part of the 2023 Original Lowrider Tour and the WEGO-Midwest Tour, which features car from all across the country.