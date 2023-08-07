Close Out Your Summer with the Union Peak Festival at Copper Mountain

Close out the summer with one of the biggest music festivals in Colorado’s mountain towns. The Union Peak Festival in Copper Mountain hits the stage on September 8, 9 and 10 with headliners Spoon, Fitz and the Tantrums and Quinn XCII. And the best part about it all is the music festival is FREE all weekend long for attendees.

Only in its third year, the mountain festival has already brought in big names including the WALK THE MOON, X Ambassadors, Cold War Kids and AJR. But it isn’t just about the music, the weekend-long festival highlights the best of what it means to love Colorado with sport and gear demonstrations, local artists and outdoor activities on the mountain to round out this elevated experience.

Headline Music Performances

Copper’s Center Village is where it’s at for music lovers. The Peak Stage at Eagle’s Landing will host the festival’s opening and headliner acts. Main stage performances by Spoon, kicking off the event on Friday night with an opening set from Deep Sea Diver, followed by Fitz and the Tantrums on Saturday night and concluding on Sunday with Quinn XCII.

Festival VIP Passes

While the concerts are free to attend, for those that want to make the most of the weekend, VIP passes are the way to go. VIP passes include exclusive stage viewing access, complimentary food and beverages, swag and more. One of the best features of the VIP passes is your access to exclusive front-of-stage viewing for all main-stage performances. The lounge and deck area offers complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic beverages available all day throughout the weekend, plus access to happy hour events hosted prior to the opening headlining music.

The party continues afterward with the exclusive after-party following headline performances on Friday and Saturday night. And then to start again the next day, complimentary continental breakfast on Saturday and Sunday mornings is available for VIP ticket holders.

The Full Weekend VIP pass is $400 per person and includes the following:

Exclusive front-of-stage viewing for all main-stage performances

Access to a VIP lounge and deck with a viewing area complete with snacks and non-alcoholic beverages available all day throughout the weekend

Access to Happy Hour events hosted prior to all opening music acts

Exclusive festival after-party access following headline performances on Friday and Saturday night

Continental breakfast on Saturday and Sunday mornings of the festival weekend

4 daily drink tickets to be used at select locations throughout the day, during concerts and at after parties

Swag items include a YETI Union Peak Colster and a Union Peak flannel

Guests who opt to lodge at Copper during the festival weekend can save $100 on a Full Weekend VIP pass. Lodging is available at Copper for as low as $116 per night and you must book a minimum stay of two nights to be eligible to purchase a discounted VIP pass. A single-day VIP pass for any of the three festival days can also be purchased for $200 per person.

Other festival activities

Explore beyond the stage with other festival highlights that showcase local artists and outdoor enthusiasts to round out your experience. Discover artists demonstrating their talents along the art walk along the village path, complete with live art installations, artistic performances and acoustic tunes. Mountain sports lovers can partake in sports demonstrations and outdoor meetups including golf skills clinics at Copper Creek Golf Course, morning yoga in Center Village, guided group mountain bike rides and fly fishing casting clinics.

On the mountain fun

What would a mountain festival be without a 5K Run? Sign up for the Summit Up 9K/5K Trail Run, happening on Saturday morning. Challenge your high-altitude lung capacity with a running race on the mountain — surpassing an elevation of 11,000 ft. Celebrate your finish at the 10 Barrel Backcountry Brew Pub with refreshing brews, brats and tunes.

Plus, you’ll still have access to Copper’s variety of summer activities and programs throughout the weekend, including the 10 Barrel Backcountry Brew Pub on Saturday and access to mountain biking and hiking, the Rocky Mountain Coaster, Woodward WreckTangle, go-karts, zip line and more.

Enjoy the last bit of summer with The Union Peak Festival. To get your VIP passes to visit them at CopperColorado.com.