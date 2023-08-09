This Week in Concerts – The National, Hippie Sabotage, Ghost.Wav and More

Denver’s music scene doesn’t rest with another incredible lineup of artists performing this week including The National, Hippie Sabotage, Ghost.Wav and more. On August 12th, experience an electrifying performance by The National at Mission Ballroom, alongside special guest The Beths, which promises a night of unforgettable melodies.

The excitement doesn’t end there. Get ready for a mesmerizing evening with Hippie Sabotage on August 8th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where they’ll be joined by Izzy Bizu and more. While on August 10th, immerse yourself in the vibrant sounds of Ghost.Wav as they share the stage with Fayuca & P-Nuckle at The Bluebird Theater.

The music scene is thriving, and this week also brings a range of performances across Denver’s top venues. From electronic beats at The Black Box to jazz at Nocturne, there’s something for everyone. Stay tuned with 303 Magazine for the latest updates on Denver’s music scene.

8/11 – Seb Wildblood, Collin McKenna and more

8/12 – Nico Sonntag, Cofaktor and more

8/12 – NF

8/8 – Electronic Tuesdays: Um.., Quarterly and more

8/10 – Band the Dragon, Yakov and more

8/10 – Patrick Skyler, Iam_Jacko and more

8/11 – Salva, Sinistarr and more

8/12 – Trace, Atic & Exosphere and more

8/10 – Arthur Hancock

8/11 – Mike Ring, Feral Suits and more

8/12 – Albeez 4 Sheez and more

8/10 – Fayuca & P-Nuckle, Ghost.wav

8/11 – The Drums, Cold Hart

8/10 – Pharcyde, Masta Ace and more

8/10 – Shift, Laxcity and more

8/11 – Denm, Kaleo Wassman and more

8/11 – Grabbitz, Covex and more

8/12 – Sicard Hollow, Airshow and more

8/12 – Lowdown Brass Band, Wake Up and Live and more

8/13 – Left Lane Cruiser, Pierce Edens and more

8/10 – Dack Janiels, AFK

8/11 – Sama’ Abdulhadi, The Bordas Brothers

8/12 – Sosa, Jonbo and more

8/12 – Tynan, Aarbear and more

8/9 – John Gunther

8/10 – Ron Jolly Trio

8/11 – Keith Oxman Quartet

8/12 – Lost ’80s Live: Wang Chung, Missing Persons and more

8/9 – The Good Life, The New Trust and more

8/10 – Timlightyear, Jesh Yancey

8/11 – The Mountain Grass Unit, Chris Ryan and more

8/12 – The Crystal Casino Band, Ian Mahan and more

8/13 – Psych Centennial, Lord Ord and more

8/8 – Open Mic

8/12 – The Potato Pirates, Axeslasher and more

8/11 – William Beckmann

8/8 – B3 Jazz Jam

8/9 – Hump Day Funk Jam

8/10 – Dave Randon Trio

8/11 – Skool Daze

8/12 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

8/13 – Alive on Arrival

8/7 – Embryonic Autopsy

8/9 – Jay Roehmer Band, Gulp Mountain

8/10 – Big Mountain, Luna Shade and more

8/11 – Chantil Dukart, Jessica Paige Band and more

8/13 – Raven Black, Living Dead Girl and more

8/9 – The Thing, The Red Scare and more

8/11 – Lower Tar, K129 and more

8/12 – Ghost Canyon Fest: BigIBrave, Rick Maguire and more

8/12 – Pleasure Venom, Rick (Pile) and more

8/13 – Big Brave, Masma Dream World and more

8/8 – Dark Tuesdays

8/10 – Kazha, Blood of Lilith and more

8/11 – Taylor Swift Karaoke Dance Party

8/12 – Mile High Soul Club

8/13 – Your Fine Day, A Lack of Champions and more

8/11 – Daft Phish

8/12 – Shish, DJ Yessman and more

8/9 – Gable Price, Goldpark and more

8/10 – The Jungle Giants, Waxcat

8/11 – Treehouse DJ Set: EVCO

8/11 – Torren Foot, Onerus and more

8/12 – Happy Landing, Plain Faraday

8/12 – Nulif3, Cizzle and more

8/13 – Spitting Image, Cherokee Social and more

8/8 – Yellowcard, Anberlin and more

8/9 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley and more

8/10 – All My Relations Celebration

8/11 – Novalima, Siembra

8/12 – Colorado Dashiki Fest

8/13 – Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra

8/10 – Melon Husk, Flower Head, The Hemlock Band and more

8/11 – Tall Trees, Pie Lombardi and more

8/12 – Not a Toy, Lost Terra

8/13 – The Giving Moon, Shadow Work and more

8/8 – Hail the Sun

8/11 – Spitalfield

8/12 – Gel

8/13 – Mike Mains and The Branches

8/11 – Alexsucks, BlurredRadio

8/8 – The Australian Pink Floyd

8/12 – The National, The Beths

8/9 – Harold Summey Trio

8/10 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet

8/11 – The Ben Markley Quintet

8/12 – The Adam Gang Quintet

8/13 – The Big Fats Meters Project

8/9 – Substitute Creature, Machu Linea

8/11 – Angie Stevens, Drew Dedon

8/12 – Simone Says, Buffalo Rose

8/10 – Pecos & The Rooftops, Jordan Nix

8/11 – Spag Heddy, Soltan and more

8/12 – Jvke, Hariz and more

8/11 – Citizen Dan

8/12 – Duane Betts and Palmeto Motel, Cordovas

8/13 – Death Becomes Her

8/9 – Vince Converse, Lionel Young and more

8/7 – Gov’t Mule

8/8 – Hippie Sabotage, Izzy Bizu and more

8/9 – Maggie Rogers, Alvvays

8/10 – Parker McCollum, William Beckmann Randy Rogers Band

8/11 – Jon Pardi, Larry Fleet and more

8/12 – Slightly Stoopid, Soja and more

8/9 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

8/10 – Lillian, Walking Shadows

8/11 – Peter Stone

8/11 – Tiny Tomboy, Mystee and more

8/12 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch with DJ Nina

8/12 – Grant Livingston

8/12 – Sun Habit, Heart Shaped Zombie and more

8/11 – Human Paint, Carnal Contempt and more

8/12 – Velvet, DJ Synaesthesia

8/7 – Temple of Angels, Cherished and more

8/10 – Dear Amos

8/11 – Hip-Hop: Data Roaming, Jacky Velvet and more

8/12 – Postcards, Contender and more

8/13 – Contact, Tulpa and more

8/11 – Ghost Canyon Festival: Bigbrave, Rick Maguire and more

8/12 – Midcentury Llama, Jean Claude & The Eclairs and more

8/8 – Band-Maid

8/9 – Hollow Bodies

8/11 – Space Wizard

8/10 – Evasive, Breakbeat Mafia and more

8/11 – No Mana

8/11 – Atek, Pranna and more

8/12 – Jake Shore

8/12 – Hell-O

8/8 – Open Jm

8/10 – Necro Corp, A Vintage Future and more

8/11 – Heartbeat Sessions: Tones, Refocuz

8/12 – Independence Bollywood Dance Party

8/13 – Friends on Deck: EDM Open Deck