Men’s Guide to Shopping for Activewear

Whether you need a functional outfit for the pickleball court or hiking the mountains, Denver contains an abundance of options for men’s activewear. Retail chains like Outdoor Voices, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Vuori Clothing can all be found downtown or in shopping centers. Meanwhile, online brands like Ten Thousand and Olivers provide extensive options for activewear essentials.

Here is a guide to shopping for men’s activewear in the Denver area and online.

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices is located at 2609 Walnut St. in the RiNo District. This popular brand bridges the gap between everyday fashion and functional activewear. Their classically-fitting styles, color varieties and comfortable fabrics make it a one-stop shop for trendy men’s activewear.

They are an essential stop not just for men’s activewear, but also for visual merchandising. The Denver store location was designed as a tribute to Colorado, with sky-blue ceilings and campsite-themed dressing rooms.

Olivers

David Wolfe, Olivers’ founder, comes from a long line of hardworking immigrants who were menswear sellers and craftsmen. He’s taken his family’s legacy and extended it by creating a brand for the 21st-century man.

Olivers does just that by bringing a touch of class to athletic apparel. Whether you’re in need of performance essentials for the gym or casual street looks for a night out, Olivers brings both style and functionality to the table.

Vuori Clothing

No other store understands athleisure and performance apparel trends like Vuori Clothing. This California-based brand has a store location in Denver at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Through durable performance materials and muted desert sunset palettes, Vuori Clothing’s tech tees and performance joggers stand out.

Tracksmith

Tracksmith is an independent running brand dedicated to providing apparel and footwear for running athletes. Since its launch in 2014, Tracksmith has gained a reputation for epitomizing running culture. The award-winning Eliot Runner shoe is one of their top-rated products, built for amateur runners and professionals.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods is a tried and true retail chain for all things men’s activewear. From basketball shoes to hiking performance gear, its merchandise assortment includes items for every sport or outdoor activity. There are two Dick’s Sporting Goods locations close to Denver, found nearby at Lakewood and Aurora.

Rhone

Rhone is an innovative men’s activewear brand that uses luxury materials for performance-driven clothing. They’re known for their elevated tech golf Polos, which include sweat-wicking and sun-protecting fabric. Their online shop also includes a “Shop the Look” feature, which helps customers piece together outfit options for their favorite items.

Ten Thousand

Ten Thousand is a brand designed by athletes for athletes. Throughout their design process, they collaborate with members of the U.S. Special Operations Forces, professional CrossFitters and record-holding endurance runners to create apparel for top athletes. The brand’s vast collections of athletic shirts, shorts, pants and outerwear are engineered after performance testing to ensure the highest quality.

Public Rec

Public Rec is an activewear brand that makes comfort look good. Their All Day Every Day Pant is one of their hottest items, but their golf gear and workout attire are also perfect for male athletes.