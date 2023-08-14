Meet the Judges for the 2023 DFW Designer Challenge

Denver Fashion Week fall ’23 officially kicks off on Nov. 11-19. This Thursday, get a taste of the upcoming season during their Emerging Designer Challenge — five local designers will compete against one another for an opportunity to showcase their collections on the fall runway.

The challenge takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop, followed by a poolside after-party with DJ Orca.

The designers were asked to create five to seven looks to present on the runway which will then be voted by the audience and a panel of judges.

This year, the panel is comprised of designers Keti McKenna (KetiVani), Ethan Christe (Warming), and Brittany Schall (La Adorna). They will also be joined by wardrobe stylist Hailee Luchessi, creative director and photographer David Rossa, and DFW runway producer Nikki Strickler.

Let’s meet the judges.

Keti McKenna

Keti Mckenna is the designer and founder of the brand KetiVani.

A geophysicist turned designer, McKenna has nurtured a lifelong love for fashion and sewing. After moving from Georgia to NYC in the ’90s, she sold designs to local boutiques while earning a Patternmaking degree at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology. With roles at brands like Tommy Hilfiger — she honed technical expertise and industry insight. In 2015, she and her husband relocated to Denver, where she launched KetiVani in 2017.

Focused on slow fashion, KetiVani merges beautiful sketches with technical prowess – something she calls a “labor of love.” Her designs are timeless that age gracefully, embodying “Fashion with Fit and Function.”

“I feel I have a unique perspective as a judge as someone who designs and manufactures and who mentors and teaches many fashion enthusiasts,” McKenna said. “I will be able to identify whether or not design can be translated into wearable clothing items.”

Ethan Christe

Ethan Christe is the designer behind streetwear brand, WARMING. WARMING made its runway debut at Denver Fashion Week in fall ‘22.

WARMING was born in 2017 during Christe’s time at Arapahoe Community College studying graphic design. Focusing on the balance of striking designs, comfort, and sophistication, Christe curates WARMING’s collection to connect with its wearers using striking graphics, vibrant hues, and distinctive messages.

From its inception, Christe envisioned WARMING as a blend of streetwear with elevated high fashion appeal. After earning an associate’s degree in graphic design, he ventured to the Philippines for fashion studies before fully immersing himself in WARMING upon his return to the States in 2020.

Now, Christe weaves his experiences, interests, and heritage into his garments, capturing the brand’s ethos through his distinct lens.

Christe’s journey with WARMING has showcased his prowess in graphic design and screen printing. At DFW Fall 22, Christe demonstrated that streetwear can encompass more than just t-shirts and hoodies.

Brittany Schall

Brittany Schall is the visionary designer and founder of La Adorna. She’s also the winner and audience favorite of the spring season’s DFW Emerging Designer Challenge.

La Adorna is a collection of one-of-a-kind wearable art pieces. Her vision encapsulates its essence, “La Adorna is an expression of color, form, and rebirthed childlike wonderment through the lens of fine-tuned craftsmanship.”

As the driving force behind her operation, Schall embraces multifaceted roles, from event organization and design to garment creation.

La Adorna was founded 15 years after an unexpected injury that left Schall partially immobilized. Transitioning from her fine art background, Schall initially crafted repurposed headpieces for local markets, leading her to sew as she regained mobility.

A fusion of newfound design skills and a background in fine art steered Schall to pioneer immersive art studios, an innovative experience where guests become the canvas. Adorned in her wearable art and creative makeup, participants engage in Surrealist-inspired conversations, becoming not just observers but integral parts of the art they embody.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of the panel of judges for the DFW Emerging Designer Challenge. As a former winner, the competition not only pushed me to elevate my designs but also connected me with so many other talented individuals,” Schall said. “With this in mind, I cannot wait to see the new wave of Denver’s brilliant creatives take their hard work to the catwalk and help shape and grow the future of DFW.”

Hailee Lucchesi

Hailee Lucchesi is a wardrobe stylist based in Colorado Springs. Previously, she participated in Denver Fashion Week by acting as an expert instructor in industry workshops.

Lucchesi began her journey at Vogue Magazine as an editorial fashion assistant. Afterward, she transitioned from New York to Los Angeles to explore the fashion landscape further.

In Los Angeles, she collaborated with the distinguished Petra Flannery, styling eminent celebrity clients including Mila Kunis, Claire Danes, and Emma Stone for editorial spreads, award shows, and premieres.

Returning to Colorado, she began Hailee Grace Boutique: a contemporary women’s boutique with a confident, chic, and effortless style. Her trajectory led her back to her styling roots, now acting as a freelance wardrobe stylist.

David Rossa

David Rossa wears many hats. As a creative director, graphic designer, photographer and videographer, and industry educator, Rossa brings his extensive insights to this year’s Designer Challenge.

Rossa served as the Art Director at 303 Magazine for five years. Having joined the team seven months after its launch, he helped to transform the pocket-sized booklet of 2,000 copies into a full-sized publication with 20,000 distribution.

His prior roles in various businesses, from jazz clubs to nightclubs and a local magazine, equipped him with management skills, marketing expertise, PR knowledge, and operational insight, making him a well-rounded professional.

Now he operates David Rossa Design, offering services such as creative direction, consulting, and education.

Rossa has participated in countless Denver Fashion Weeks bringing his wide-ranging expertise to all aspects of the week’s operations.

Nikki Strickler

No stranger to events like the Designer Challenge, Nikki Strickler is the current runway producer for Denver Fashion Week and the former DFW model coordinator.

Strickler walked in Denver Fashion Week multiple seasons, collaborating with Beauty Underground Magazine, 303 Magazine, Mini Cooper, and Burton Snowboards.

She earned a nomination for Denver’s Best Female Model from 303 Magazine and was a runner-up model of the year at IMTA. Her talents garnered interest from agencies in major cities worldwide including NYC, LA, Poland, Finland, Hong Kong, Milan, and Bangkok.

With Strickler being the producer this season, she selected the designers presenting in the challenge with their talent and unique styles in mind.

“All five of them are designers that I fully believe are going to take the Denver fashion scene by storm,” Strickler said. “It will be a tough decision to vote on one of them, but ultimately I’m looking forward to seeing how they each execute their ideas on the runway complete with their music choices, hair, makeup, and more.”

Tickets to the DFW fall ’23 Emerging Designer Challenge can be purchased here.