The start of September signals the countdown to fall, cooler nights and an incredible cinematic line-up. This month packs quite the lineup of festivals for cinema fans across all genres. From Denver and beyond, discover a new documentary subject, immerse yourself in the world of dance or sports and feel inspired by hours of impactful filmmaking with these film festivals in Colorado this September.

Telluride Film Festival

Where: 300 Mahoney Dr. Ste C1, Telluride

When: August 31st – September 4th

The Lowdown: Colorado kicks off its jam-packed month with the iconic Telluride Film Festival. Celebrate its 50th year with fellow movie lovers, filmmakers and stars from the big screen all in one place. Across nine venues, witness hours of award-worthy films and the people who made them. The best part is that you won’t know the lineup until you arrive. Attend the film premiers audiences will be talking about for years to come.

Passes have sold out, but join the waitlist for a chance to attend the Telluride Film Festival.

Sans Sousi Festival of Dance Cinema

Where: Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder

When: September 1st-3rd

The Lowdown: Immerse yourself in the world of movement at the 20th annual Sans Sousi Festival of Dance Cinema. This year at the Museum of Boulder, dance and filmmaking collide to deliver breathtaking performances on the big screen. These experimental works highlight choreography, making dance the focus of the art. Sip on wine or local brews and chow down on popcorn on the rooftop patio while viewing the season’s best in dance cinema.

Tickets start at $32.

Winter Park Film Festival

Where: 22 Second St., Fraser

When: September 8th – 9th

The Lowdown: Fraser hosts film festivities north of Denver with its Winter Park Film Festival. Set against the backdrop of its stunning and cozy ski town, Winter Park celebrates the rising and independent stars in cinema with an emphasis on inclusion.

For two days, hang out with like-minded creatives for an early morning caffeine fix at Rocky Mountain Roastery. Discover docu shorts, narrative stories, and student, youth and disability films like The Last Gunners, The Pink Lagoon and Vultures. Network with new friends on Friday evening and witness the festival honor its award winners on Saturday night. Keynote speaker and camera assistant Todd Schlopy will attend to discuss his experience working on the set of familiar favorites like Barbie, Spiderman and The Parent Trap.

Tickets range from $17 – $90.

Freeski Film Tour

Where: 1902 Blake St, Denver

When: September 15th – 16th

The Lowdown: Calling all skiers, sport-movie lovers and anyone just along for the ride, Level 1’s Freeski Film Tour makes its first stop in Denver this year. Hosted at a standing venue, Summit Music Hall, this is not your average film festival. Not only will you watch some of the most extreme and jaw-dropping ski flicks, but you will also have a chance to score free products, win raffle prizes and collect a poster signed by athletes. Each day features a different lineup, including The Blondes, Jonah Williams, Milkbox Girls and Lucas Wachs.

Admission to this event starts at $22.50.

Colorado Festival of Horror

Where: 10345 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree Co

When: September 15th – 17th

The Lowdown: If you can’t wait for October and are anxious to fulfill your need for frights, the Colorado Festival of Horror returns for another year of thrills and chills. This festival goes beyond just watching horror flicks; this is an experience for true Colorado horror fans. Cosplay in your best scary attire, witness panel discussions with celebrities, writers, filmmakers and artists of the horror realm, prove yourself to be the most knowledgeable fan in horror trivia and sit down for scary shorts in the Psycho Cinema Room. Held at the Slasher Hotel, aka the Marriot Denver South, gather your crew of die-hard fans and prepare for a memorable weekend at the Colorado Festival of Horror.

Passes start at $20.

Breck Film Fest

Where: 103 S Harris St, #205, Breckenridge

When: September 21st – 24th

The Lowdown: If you can’t get enough film festivals in ski resorts, head west to Breckenridge this fall for Breck Film Fest. The annual film festival ranked on USA Today’s Top 20 Film Festivals, has hosted thousands of acclaimed films and countless notable guests, including James Earl Jones, Jon Favreau, Michael Shannon and AnneSophia Rob. Enjoy over 100 films over four days, listen to guests’ experiences in the industry and brag to everyone you know that you attended a film festival 9,600 feet above sea level.

Passes range from $160 – $225.

Pikes Peak docuFest

Where: Icon Cinema, 1818 Spring Water Point, Colorado Springs

When: September 22nd – 23rd

The Lowdown: Take part in something new this year with Humble Beast Production’s inaugural event, Pikes Peak docuFest. The festival introduces the fresh faces of storytelling from Colorado and around the globe. See through a new lens and discover the importance of documentary filmmaking. Pikes Peak docuFest will award select films in different categories, including the Audience Choice Award.

Tickets start at $25.

Dickens Horror Film Festival

Where: Dickens Opera House, Main Street, Longmont

When: September 30th

The Lowdown: With Spooky season right around the corner, the 8th annual Dickens Horror Film Festival is the perfect way to end the lineup of film festivals in Colorado this September. Dress as your favorite movie ghouls, creatures, half-dead figures and slayers and enjoy contemporary shorts and cult classics at the historic Dickens Opera House—beware of ghosts roaming the halls. If you’re hungry, Roots Restaurant will join the event with its multi-cultural menu of mouth-watering seafood dishes and classic cocktails. Take part in the frights! There is still time to submit your creepy creations to the festival.

All-access passes to this event cost $45.