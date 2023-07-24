Where to Shop Boutique Denver Swimwear – 2023 Edition

With the majority of June being overshadowed by record-breaking rain and thunderstorms, there hasn’t been much sunshine in the Denver Metro Area to lounge by the pool, let alone consistently build up a tan.

With June in the rearview mirror and significantly clearer skies forecasted, more Denver locals are finding the time — and warmth — to prompt them toward the water.

Here’s your guide to shopping boutique swimwear in Denver before heading to the pool.

Everything But Water

If you’re in the Cherry Creek area, stop by Everything But Water. Boasting a wide array of styles from classic black swimsuits to a vast collection of bright colors, you’re likely to find something you like here — shop by style, vacation, trend, and accessories. Bright colors are all the rage this season, inspired by the resurgence of “Barbie,” from Greta Gerwig’s film release.

You can take a fit needs quiz on their site before dropping by the store.

Beach Haus Swimwear

A new location on Larimer Street, Beach Haus Swimwear is a unique and luxury shopping experience for Denverites. Offering an abundant assortment of one and two pieces, swimming shorts, resort outfits, accessories, and beauty products, you’ll be sure to find something interesting in their shop. Bohemian styles are trending this summer, with an emphasis on woven coverups, knotted styles, and floral prints. Beach Haus Swimwear could be the perfect spot to inspire your boho summer at the pool.

Located in the RiNo Area, Beach Haus offers a quick stop at some local food options and iconic bars.

Swim ‘N Things

For shoppers needing a diverse selection of practical swimwear, Swim ‘N Things is a must-see. Offering varying styles that are chlorine resistant, competitive, cup sized, for fitness, long torso, mastectomy and plus size — there are truly endless options to try on and see.

In addition to a plethora of swimwear, accessories and clothing they also carry a wide range of footwear for your upcoming resort getaway.

Femme Fatale Intimates

Femme Fatale Intimates, though primarily a boutique specializing in intimates, also offers sexy swimwear options. Focused on a range of bikini options, they have several styles to make you feel powerful and confident in their swim line. Cutouts have a prominent spot within swimwear trends this summer. With various options at Femme Fatale for cutout suits, we recommend stopping by to add to your summer collection.

SOL

Recently featured in Paris at Lingerie Fashion Week, SOL has several options for this summer season. Showing bright colors, patterned bikinis, and a range of one pieces, they have everything to accommodate a trip to the pool in sleek styles. Hitting on Bohemian styles, Barbie pink, and skirt coverups, SOL hits on several 2023 swim trends.