Solve a Murder Mystery at Killer Summer Camp

Attending summer camp as a child is a cherished memory for many — whether it be for academics, sports or the arts. You may remember sitting around a fire, jumping in a lake and sleeping in tents or cabins with your new best friends.

Naturally, as an adult, the opportunity for a summer camp experience doesn’t come around too often. But this month, adults can reminisce on the experience with nostalgia and a little bit more thrill: Zeppelin Station is hosting a “Killer Summer Camp” presented by Elevate Immersive and Prop Dungeon at The Mezzanine.

Killer Summer Camp runs every Friday and Saturday from either 6 – 7:30 p.m. or 8:30 – 10 p.m. for $20 through July 29. For 90 minutes, guests will enter a space that is transformed into the retro charm and energy of the 1980s with vibrant neon colors, vintage decor, and last but not least, a mysterious killer on the loose. It’ll feel like you are back at summer camp all over again, but this time around, there’s more danger involved, and it’s up to you to get to the bottom of it.

Camp counselors will guide campers through an interactive murder mystery storyline while campers are tasked with solving the mystery through clues, puzzles, conversation and the exchange of secrets to unmask the culprit. The storyline will be filled with suspense, intrigue and unexpected twists to keep campers thinking on their feet.

While searching for the killer and piecing together the puzzle, campers will have the opportunity to indulge in special cocktails and take photos in the “Instagrammable” space.

This pop-up series is timed perfectly for those looking for some summer weekend fun. Put your metaphorical detective hat on, bring a friend and partake in this one-of-a-kind summer camp experience where the innocence of camp life collides with a captivating murder mystery.

Purchase tickets for Killer Summer Camp here.