7 Spots to Visit on National Avocado Toast Day

Avocado toast has become one of the most popular breakfast items in recent years. This trendy yet simple meal has delighted brunch goers because of its versatility and wholesome ingredients. Whether you add more to it or leave it plain, avocado toast is a crowd-pleaser either way.

As July 31st is National Avocado Toast Day, we have compiled a list of our favorite local spots that offer some of the most delicious and unique toasts out there. Make sure to tell us your favorites and join us in celebrating at the end of the month.

The OG

Where: 1600 20th St., Denver

The Lowdown: What better place to start than with The OG? This classic yet innovative neighborhood brunchery located in McGregor Square provides an elevated version of the popular breakfast item. Served with poached eggs, kale, pickled onions, sun-dried tomatoes and green goddess dressing, this Avocado Toast ($17) is comforting and familiar while also adding fresh flavors you may not have expected. This fan favorite is available on the brunch menu, which is offered daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fox and Hen

Where: 2257 W 32nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: The newly opened Fox and Hen is coming out swinging with an entire section of their menu just dedicated to different toasts. From savory to sweet, this spot has you covered with a variety of playful twists on any toast you could desire. Its Avocado Toast ($16) features smashed avocado, pickled onions, a poached egg, raw salad and chili crunch; all towered on a griddled sourdough. Adding a bit of spice to this dish helps to differentiate it from competitors while also giving guests a flavor combination that is sure to be enjoyed. Try it soon, as Fox and Hen is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Le Bilboquet

Where: 299 St Paul St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you are looking for more of a French inspired-toast, visit Le Bilboquet in Cherry Creek. This sophisticated bistro and bar, reminiscent of a European square, serves up a truly special Toast à L’Avocat ($25) by incorporating an avocado-cilantro purée, orange supremes, radish, arugula salad, tomato, frisée, pickled shallots and a sunny-side-up egg. This decadent dish will brighten up your morning like nothing you’ve ever had before, especially when paired with champagne. Groove to DJ Cleopatra’s set while partaking in its special Champagne Saturday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which is the only time this toast is offered.

Snooze A.M. Eatery

Where: Various locations in Denver, Boulder, Westminster and Fort Collins

The Lowdown: This list would not be complete without Colorado favorite Snooze A.M. Eatery’s Bravacado Toast. Dedicated to having a menu that promotes sustainability and natural ingredients, Snooze presents a toast that reflects these convictions. Featuring rustic bread toasted with olive oil and layered with smashed avocado, housemade red onion honey jam, roasted tomato and topped with two sunny-side up cage-free eggs, this choice is a star. Finally, it is garnished with Maldon salt and served with a side of Dijon citronette, spiced pepitas and Parmesan-dressed greens making this toast both well-balanced and flavorful. Give it a try at any location open Monday – Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday from 6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Levan Deli Co.

Where: 123 W 12th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: A big part of what makes avocado toast so delicious is the kind of bread it is paired with. Known for their fresh baked loaves, this part Jewish Deli and part Mediterranean restaurant has a delightfully simple Avocado Toast ($10) made with sourdough, avocado spread, radish, cucumber, pickled red onion and za’atar. Located right next to the Denver Art Museum, this tranquil spot is perfect for visiting with friends or getting some work done. Savor Levan Deli Co.’s traditional and quality flavors all day long, starting with breakfast items available from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., then with lunch and happy hour specials taking place till closing time at 7 p.m. Monday – Friday and till 4 p.m. Saturday – Sunday.

Postino WineCafe

Where: Various locations in Denver and Boulder

The Lowdown: For a weekend brunch, stop at Postino WineCafe for their Seeded Avocado Toast. Built with smashed avocado, Calabrian chile tahini, a hard-boiled egg, watermelon radish and lemon oil, this shareable bite is the best way to start your morning. Enjoy a glass of wine from its extensive menu while indulging in its other brunch offerings, including a focaccia stack — which also features avocado — and smoked salmon carpaccio. Catch Postino’s brunch on Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Slater’s 50/50 Denver

Where: 3600 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: To finish off our list, explore another Denver brunch at Slater’s 50/50. Popular for its burgers and beers, this restaurant changes it up on the weekends by having an eclectic brunch complete with a ‘Slaterized’ Avocado Toast ($9.99). Seeded multigrain toast supplies the base for this dish and is topped with avocado, arugula, sliced tomatoes and a balsamic drizzle. To make this toast even more tempting, diners can add on a fried egg or thick sliced bacon. Complete your experience with an Ultimate Bacon Bloody Mary ($15.99) or a mimosa flight ($12.99) and visit during Saturday & Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.