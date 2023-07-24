The Michelin Guide Announces Colorado in Its Latest Expansion

In the latest Michelin Guide expansion, Michelin and the Colorado Tourism Office have introduced the Michelin Guide to Colorado.

The Michelin guide is backed by a rich and commanding history, which began when the Michelin brothers, Andre and Edouard, formed their tire company. Fundamentally, they held a lofty vision for the French automotive sector. So, they commenced aiding motorists in planning their journeys — amplifying car sales and, consequently, tire acquisitions. The Michelin brothers then created a brief guidebook brimming with information ranging from maps to tire-changing procedures, fuel stations and recommendations for dining and lodging.

The information in the guide was provided at no cost for an extended period until the launch of the new Michelin Guide in 1920, which included an extensive list of hotels in Paris and restaurants classified by specific categories. The guide acknowledged fine-dining establishments with stars in 1926. Initially, only one star was designated. It wasn’t until five years later that a ranking system of zero to three stars came to be, and in 1936, the specific standards for earning starred ratings were revealed.

Thanks to this guide, the public can now access some of the best tourism and unforgettable experiences one can find. Now that Colorado has made it, those visiting or residing in Colorado can revel in its unrivaled culinary diversity and top-notch dining establishments.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Michelin Guide to highlight the exceptional cuisine, sustainability efforts and innovation of the culinary industry in Colorado,” said Timothy Wolfe, director of the Colorado Tourism Office, in a recent press release.

The debut of Michelin Guide Colorado will occur later in 2023, encompassing Denver, Boulder, Aspen, Snowmass Village, Vail and Beaver Creek Resort. The forthcoming selection of Colorado restaurants will adhere to Michelin’s time-honored methodology that relies on five universal criteria — quality products, harmony of flavors, mastery of cooking techniques, voice and personality of the chef reflected in the cuisine and consistency between each visit and throughout the menu.