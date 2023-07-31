Meow Wolf’s Neo-Burlesque Variety Show lands in Denver

Meow Wolf is no stranger to providing unconventional and off-the-wall experiences to the public. From eye-catching art installations to over-the-top light shows and performances, it’s easy to fully immerse yourself in their world. One of Meow Wolf’s unique shows, “Bedtime Stories,” made its mark at their Santa Fe House of Eternal Return location back in May of 2019 and has become a mainstay there ever since. Now showcasing at Denver’s Convergence Station, the inaugural show is set to poke fun and exhibit some love to the Mile High City when it premieres on August 1.

“Every little burrow and neighborhood in Denver will hopefully be represented and snapping along to a choreographed number on stage,” said Coco Bardot, a local drag and burlesque performer who is hosting the event. “The rumors about whether our money actually goes to fixing potholes, the horse at DIA, the bear, it’s all about Colorado.”

Each Bedtime Stories show has its own theme, with some being catered towards the time of year and others a bit more open-ended. For this one, it’s simply titled “We Heart Colorado” and aims to speak to its citizens about everything the state has to offer, while also staying humble and adding a few self-deprecating references to some of Colorado’s more infamous stereotypes.

“If I can pull a Colfax joke at any moment and get the people to laugh, that’s what I’m hoping to do,” said Bardot.

Aside from Bardot, a myriad of local performers will be showcasing their stuff at Meow Wolf’s Perplexiplex, from circus acts and aerial work to drag and even a mime. The performers, aside from Bardot, include Miss Kitty D. Vine, Brody Danger, James Brunt, Blankslate, Buba Basishvili and Enzo Benzo.

Expectations for everyone are high as well — considering this is a 21+ show, it’s safe to expect a lot of colorful commentary from the unfiltered participants who don’t have to hold anything back for younger audience members. That being said, this adult-only show won’t just be displaying adult-only visuals — as is the case with traditional burlesque. The term “neo-Burlesque” was chosen to actually encompass a wider swath of performance types that fit in with Meow Wolf’s unique atmosphere — bringing a sense of humor and theatrical performances to the sultry burlesque show.

“It’s for the grown-ups. Colorado does have great drag variety for all ages and shows that can be put into PG or even G rated, but this one is strictly for the adults to come and hang out,” Bardot added. “I’m excited to see how many hoots and hollers we can get on stage. I wanna see everyone go wild.”

The show has been in the works for a while now, and everyone involved is getting amped up to showcase what they’ve been working on when 9 p.m. rolls around and it’s showtime. The biggest motivational factor is that anyone going knows exactly what they’re getting into and want to experience everything it has to offer. Bardot understands it just as much and has no worries about how the night is going to go.

“We’re gonna have such a specific niche group of people coming out, and anyone willing to see and support our culture on a Tuesday night, I know it’s going to be phenomenal.”

Meow Wolf’s “Bedtime Stories: We Heart Colorado Show” will be on Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 8 p.m. at The Perplexiplex. Tickets are $30 for General Admission and $45 for VIP.