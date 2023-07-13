Local Listen – Peach Street Revival Rocks Out On Recurring Singles

We love a badass babe and femme-forward moment, and today, that comes in the form of rock ‘n’ roll foursome Peach Street Revival. Consisting of Gonzales on vocals and harmonica, drummer and vocalist Sofia Benham, pianist/bassist/vocalist Jordan Will and guitarist and vocalist Cooper Bradley Shull, Peach Street Revival also brings the local music scene a metal moment with their contemporary punk-rock sound. Instead of releasing music by the album, the foursome is slowly and steadily releasing one single at a time in order to keep the music fresh and consistently new.

With this strategy in play, Peach Street Revival has released two singles this year — “Magic Pill” and “She Said, Now Go” — with more to come, and an accompanying music video for each. And because of this strategy, the creative process behind each song varies and comes together in different ways, shaping the sound and vibe. “Sometimes it’s a riff, a melody, a groove, or simply inspiration from moments in an existing song,” said Gonzales. “Sometimes it’s timing,” she explained, pointing to the recently released “She Said, Now Go,” which came from Gonzales experiencing an interactive dream after losing her grandmother. “When it comes to lyrics,” Gonzales likes to “go into an active meditation and let the song tell her what to write about.”

Regardless of the inspiration, “the best songs come easy” according to Gonzales, who described another creative strategy to the band’s musical process. Peach Street Revival actually prefers to perform a song many times before recording it, which isn’t usually the case with the writing and recording processes. For them, however, “the nuances of our songs develop most by playing them live.” And once recording has begun and it’s time to put the songs to the track, it’s a highly interactive process between the band and their engineer.

Performing live is not just the jumping-off point for their recordings, but is generally Peach Street Revival’s favorite part of the music. “Having the opportunity to share with people face-to-face is what it’s all about,” Gonzales said. “We love making new friends along the way; networking at events and festivals has been one of our favorite takeaways from our time on the road.” Which is why their short-term goal is keep on tourin’, adding to this year’s stops in Los Angeles, Cleveland and Richmond, Virginia, among others. Hailing from the Western Slope but spilling over onto the Front Range, Peach Street Revival credits the support they’ve received from big local bands, Colorado radio, event planners and music venues alike for helping to carry them on their journey.

The next single, “Lover for Life,” is set to release in August, but in the meantime, the band’s got a plethora of Colorado tour dates scheduled through the summer and into the fall. From festivals and single-stage venues to the Underground Music Showcase, Peach Street Revival is gearing up for many more rock ‘n’ roll moments across the state, and beyond.

Listen to Peach Street Revival on Spotify here.