8 Denver Local Dog-Friendly Hikes For Summer

We all know the connection Coloradans have with their dogs. An extension of our families, we want to take our four-legged pals with us everywhere we go and a day out on the trail is no exception. This summer, discover these 8 Denver local dog-friendly hikes that can be enjoyed without having to do a weekend getaway.

Coyote Song Trail

Where: South Valley Park Coyote Song Trail

Lowdown: Located near Deer Creek Canyon, south of Denver, Coyote Song is a three-mile loop that takes on average an hour to complete. An easy exploration beyond the city lights, yet it’s close so no mountain traffic will turn this into an all-day event. On this hike don’t be surprised if you see horses galloping alongside as this is a horseriding trail too.

Meadowlark Plymouth Creek

Where: Meadowlark Plymouth Creek

Lowdown: Located just west of Chatfield Reservoir, near Littleton, Meadowlark Plymouth Creek provides a generous six-mile loop that takes approximately three hours to complete. This is one of the more popular hikes, so you’ll likely run into others. You and the pup should be prepared for a warmer sun-exposed hike with little shaded areas however the scenery is worth the sweat.

South Platte River Trail

Where: South Platte River Trail

Lowdown: A common local summer trail enjoyed by most city dwellers and suburban residents alike, the South Platte River Trail stretches just over 30 miles long across town from point to point. Follow the South Platte River along varied hills and bridges, for a moderate workout. The river makes for a great cool-down session with the pup. The trail gets crowded so always be sure to keep your dog on a leash.

Bear Creek Trail to Stone House Trail

Where: Bear Creek Trail

Lowdown: The Bear Creek Trail is a popular 3.2-mile summer loop that is great for hiking, running and walking. Located in Bear Valley Open Space (in Lakewood), this hike is a quick escape from the city with your dog. The creek offers a coolness much needed on those hot summer days.

Eaglewatch Lake

Where: Eaglewatch Lake

Lowdown: This easy local hike from March through October provides beautiful moments of solitude. The nearly two-mile hike is easy and makes for a great afternoon outing outside the city. Located in Littleton, this trail offers beautiful lake views, complete with wildlife and distant mountain views. There are coyotes in the area, so always keep your dog on a leash.

Highline Canal

Where: Highline Canal

Lowdown: While the High Line Canal runs 71 miles long, there is a 4.2-mile loop that is perfect for a morning walk or evening stroll. Enjoy birdwatching and people-watching with your pup on this popular Denver trail. Take in the breathtaking views with more shade than most local hikes. There’s a little bit of suburbia and space on this hike so more people can be found on this trail than not.

Swallow Trail and Grazing Elk Loop

Where: Swallow Trail and Grazing Elk Loop

Lowdown: A favorite local summer hike is Swallow Trail and Grazing Elk Loop for horseback riding, hiking and walking. Located just west of Chatfield Reservoir at South Valley Park, this out-and-back, lollipop loop offers five miles of trail with amazing Front Range views and wide open spaces. Little to no shade is on this hike so don’t forget that sunscreen or water. Wildlife such as deer can be seen and observed during either route.

Big Dry Creek Trail

Where: Big Dry Creek Trail

Lowdown: Located near Denver, Big Dry Creek Trail is a five-mile out-and-back trail that takes roughly two and a half hours to complete. This multi-use path can be enjoyed by running, mountain biking and walking, plus it’s stroller-friendly and wheelchair-friendly as it is a paved path. Again, another trail that has little to no shade so be aware of what is needed to escape the summer heat.

