Denver Comedy Events in August to Tickle Your Funny Bone

With no shortage of comedians and comedy clubs in Denver, the stand-up scene thrives in the Mile High City, and August is no exception. The upcoming month packs a great lineup of local laughs and familiar faces with shows fit for comedy lovers and casual chucklers. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly activity on a Friday night or wish to see TV personalities live—look no further! We’ve made a list of nine Denver comedy events to tickle your funny bones.

Chris Redd at Comedy Works

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15 St, Denver

When: August 3 – 5, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. showtimes

The Lowdown: Returning to the Denver comedy club favorite, Comedy Works Downtown, five-season Saturday Night Live scene-stealer Chris Redd brings hilarious anecdotes and insight on relationships, drugs and life. The comedian appeared in various films and television series, including Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Will & Grace, Wet Hot American Summer and Kenan. Since leaving SNL, Redd created his first one-hour comedy special for HBO, Why Am I Like This?, and received high praise for co-creating and starring in the edgy-comedy Bust Down.

Take your chance to purchase tickets and see the breakout comic. Tickets range from $27-$32.

Saturday Night Stand-Up Showcase

Where: Denver Comedy Lounge, 3559 Larimer St, Denver

When: August 5 and 12, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a stellar meal, classic cocktails and a surprise comedic talent, head to the Denver Comedy Lounge for Saturday Night Stand-Up. Located in the back of Colorado Sake, the event features local and national talent from your favorite networks and streaming platforms, like HBO, Netflix and Comedy Central.

Ticket prices range from $18.50-$21. Discounts are applied for ticket quantities of three or more.

Neal Brennan

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave, Denver

When: August 5, 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Comedian, actor, writer and director, Neal Brennan, returns to the Mile High for his latest tour, Brand New Neal. Neal Brennan is no stranger to the industry. Brennan first got his foot in the door at 18, performing stand-up in Boston. He befriended fellow comic, Dave Chappelle, and co-created Chappelle’s Show, receiving a number of Emmy nominations. Since then, he has created quite the resume, directing and writing feature films and television shows, including Half Baked and Inside Amy Schumer. Brennan has recorded a number of comedy specials and performed stand-up on late-night shows. As the name of his tour suggests, prepare for Brennan’s latest dry wit and razor-sharp edginess.

Available tickets start at $39.

Standup Showcase Friday Nights

Where: Denver Comedy Lounge, 3559 Larimer St, Denver

When: August 11, 18 and 25, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Don’t worry if Saturday night comedy isn’t your thing or if you just can’t make it, Denver Comedy Lounge also has their Comedy Showcase on Fridays. With later set times and noteworthy comics, welcome the weekend with a belly full of cocktails and laughs.

Tickets start at $14.80.

Michelle Wolf

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

When: August 10 – 12, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. showtimes

The Lowdown: Also returning to Comedy Works Downtown is one of the most influential and distinct voices in comedy, Michelle Wolf. She quickly rose to fame in the late 2010s after her hit HBO special, Nice Lady, received an Emmy nomination and created a lot of buzz as the 2018 headliner at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Wolf has since proven she’s a promising talent in the industry, writing for Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers. She created a talk show for Netflix, The Break with Michelle Wolf, in 2018 and a beloved comedy special, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, in 2019.

Three of the five shows are already sold out, so make sure to get your tickets for this Denver comedy event fast! Tickets for the available shows cost $45.

Please Don’t Destroy

Where: Paramount Theater, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

When: August 12, 7 – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: NewYork-based comedy trio and the faces of some of Saturday Night Live’s best digital sketches, Please Don’t Destroy, are making their Denver debut as one of the comedy events this August. They’re on their first-ever comedy tour after performing at colleges and festivals. Get ready to see Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlithy bring their absurd, awkward and brilliant humor to the Paramount Theater.

Tickets for the event are still available starting at $35.

Colorado Native

Where: MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue Denver

When: August 24, 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: This summer, MCA Denver and DeadRoom Comedy presents one of the only Native American comedy showcases in the nation. Colorado Native features one host and three comedians from different indigenous backgrounds. Based on the premise that “Natives are funny,” Denver locals Joshua Emerson (Navajo), Elliot Weber (Token White), Evan Johnson (Comanche) and Los Angeles writer and actress, Siena East (Choctaw) prove just that. Each comedian offers a unique sense of wit, performance and industry background.

This is a cannot miss Denver comedy event, and tickets can be purchased for $20. Students pay $5.

Pete Holmes

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

When: August 24 – 26, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. showtimes

The Lowdown: With a resemblance to John Ritter, and 21 years of stand-up under his belt, Pete Holmes, the evangelical turned “hooraytheist” comedian, has created quite the name for himself. Holmes wrote a memoir, recorded multiple comedy specials, produced and starred in a semi-autobiographical HBO comedy, hosted a late-night variety show and starred in a recent CBS sitcom. Let’s not forget, he’s the host of the successful podcast, You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes, conversing with the top dogs in comedy and getting into philosophical topics with a-list guests.

Come see the goofy and wildly talented comedian this summer at Comedy Works Downtown. Tickets range from $40-$45.

The State

Where: Paramount Theater, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

When: August 30th, 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Kicking off their tour in Denver , legendary comedy troupe, The State, bring their Breakin’ Hearts & Dippin’ Balls Tour to the Paramount Theater. Made famous in the 90s for its influential and hilarious MTV series, the troupe of writers, comedians and actors return to the stage. The State includes the successful and familiar faces of Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney, Jo Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Michael Ian Black, Kevin Allison, Michael Patrick Jann and David Wain. Their some of the stars behind cult favorites like Reno 911! and Wet Hot American Summer.

Buy tickets for this all-star event before they’re gone! Tickets start at $69.