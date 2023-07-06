It’s summer in Colorado and we all know what that means — mountain town festivals. From live music and farmers markets to outdoor activities and beer tastings, there is plenty to do in the high country near Denver. This month, discover these upcoming Colorado mountain town festivities and experience the best of summer in the Rockies.

The White Water Music Series In Idaho Springs

When: The next 3 Fridays- July 7, July 14, July 21

Where: 101 East Idaho Springs Road, Idaho Springs

The Lowdown: Looking for a quick 40-minute drive from Denver to gig in the mountains? Rocky Mountain White Water Rafting is hosting free live music for the next three Fridays in Idaho Springs. There will be music, dancing, food trucks, beer and more. The bands are mainly bluegrass with hints of folk and rock. Moonstone Quil is playing on July 7, 2nd Time Around is playing on July 14 and Tonewood Stringband is finishing the series on July 21.

Mountain Clean Up Day & Copper Live

When: Sat, July 8th

Where: The center village at Copper Mountain

The Lowdown: Out of all the Colorado mountain town festivities, this one combines the entertainment of live music along with stewardship for our beautiful state. Show some love to mama earth and enjoy live music all on the same day! Head to Copper on July 8 to collect litter in the morning, grab a complimentary lunch at noon, then head to a live show by the Chris Bauer Band for some evening fun. It’s a free event, so all you have to do is click here to sign up!

Ales & Astronomy

When: July 22 & August 5th

Where: The west village at Copper Mountain

The Lowdown: 21 & Up! Guided stargazing, beer tasting and an evening chairlift ride, 10 Barrel Beer is putting on this wonderful event in Copper two times this summer. Tickets are $30 for an astronomically boozy night in the mountains!

Free Plein Air Painting

When: Every Saturday this summer from 9 am to 1 pm

Where: The Village at Winter Park

The Lowdown: Want to get creative in the mountains? There’s a free event in the village at Winter Park every Saturday that will allow you to do that. A local Colorado artist will help you create your very own mini Plein Air Painting. Supplies are provided, so the only requirement is to show up with your creative little mind!

Winter Park Village Music Series

When: Starting on July 22, every Saturday 1-3 pm

Where: The Village at Winter Park

The Lowdown: Starting at the end of July, there’s going to be free live music every Saturday afternoon at Winter Park. If you’re looking for some funkadelic fun, this is the place to be. First up, there will be a performance by Liver Down the River on July 22nd, followed the next week with a show by The Bill Mckay Band. Then it just keeps coming.

Paddle & Brew in Georgetown

When: Every Tuesday at 5:30 pm

Where: Georgetown Lake, CO

The Lowdown: The perfect evening activity, Cabin Creek Brewing and Edelweiss Ski and Paddle are putting on a weekly event at Georgetown Lake. The event is held every Tuesday evening and a $25 dollar ticket includes two drinks from Cabin Creek Brewing and a paddle board rental.

Hot Summer Nights Series

When: July 11 & July 18 at 6:30

Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail CO

The Lowdown: There’s no shortage of free live music in Vail. The Hot Summer Nights Series hosts a variety of concerts throughout the summer at the Amp. Gates open at 5:30 with the music typically starting around 6:30. Check out this poster for the full summer schedule.

Vail’s Weekly Farmers Market & Art Show

When: Every Sunday 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: The Village at Vail

The Lowdown: Local art, fresh produce and more. The Sunday Farmers Market & Art Show at Vail hosts more than 148 vendors, all handpicked to cater to the mountain people of Colorado. It runs from 9:30 am into the late afternoon. Complete Sunday Funday and head on up to Vail to experience it in real time.

Vail Jazz Festival

When: All summer starting July 9th

Where: Various venues in Vail

The Lowdown: Perhaps one of the most popular Colorado mountain town festivities is the 29th Annual Vail Jazz Festival starting on July 9 and running through September 4. You can buy tickets for specific concerts, but there’s also a plethora of free events. The talented Tatiana Mayfield and The Drew Zaremba Sextet are starting off the Festival on July 9 at 5 PM in the Solaris Plaza. Their website has more details on scheduling and the artists themselves.