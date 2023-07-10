Come one, come all—the Big Top has risen in the Mile High once again. Cirque du Soleil: Kooza returns to Denver with its out-of-the-box touring production. The show, which premiered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, in 2007 and was first shown in Denver in 2009, returned to Colorado on July 5. Now experience the lively and nail-biting performances of Kooza with the whole family, or go solo with fluffy cotton candy and a bucket of popcorn.

Spread into two acts and a 100-minute runtime, Kooza packs in so much to create an unforgettable masterpiece. “Kooza means box in Sanskrit. The show’s director wanted to give the impression of a circus coming out of a box. It’s all about adrenaline and high energy,” said senior publicist Julie Desmarais. “It’s about returning to the origins of the circus by bringing high-level acrobatics blended with fun, comedic moments with clowns.”

Kooza showcases an incredible display combining slapstick humor and intense thrills. The audience sees through the eyes of a curious kite flyer and the magic inside of a mysterious package. Once opened, we are taken on a journey of contortionists, dog chases, clown hijinks and heart-stopping stunts scored by live bossa nova, drum solos and stunning vocal performances.

The layered production includes vibrant and life-like costumes, enchanting set design, striking makeup and mind-bending illusions. It all comes together to receive audible reactions and praise from the crowd.

Cirque du Soleil travels with over 120 cast and crew members, including 50 performers. Some cast members come from a circus background and are 6th and 7th-generation artists, including Roberto Quiros, a high-wire performer who works alongside his two brothers. Quiros, now 53, has trained since he was seven and has performed in 4500 shows. “Circus is in my blood. It’s my life. When my body says no, that’s it. If my body says yes, I will continue,” said Quiros.

He practices his routine daily—working an hour on a low-wire, then an hour on a 62 ft high-wire. His goal every night is to please the crowd. “I need to give more than 100 percent. When I don’t, I feel angry,” said Quiros. “Performing in front of an audience is everything.”

The opening night of Cirque du Soleil: Kooza was a spectacle ending in a crowd cheering and standing ovation. The audience roared with laughter with an interactive, opening clown skit to grab everyone’s attention. People clapped and gasped louder than the music performed during the stunts.

“Performing transforms people. It takes you out of your comfort zone and takes you somewhere else. I feel like everyone should experience this,” said Desmarais. “Night after night when I watch Kooza, I discover new elements of the show that, on some level, help me discover who I am.”

Tickets for Cirque du Soleil: Kooza range from $55-$295 and can be purchased here. Beware if you sit front row, prepare to have your shoes flown across the stage.

Cirque du Soleil: Kooza returns to Denver from July 5 to August 13 at Ball Arena. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event!