5 Beginner Rafting Trips on the Arkansas River

The summer is heating up, and what better way to cool down and get an adrenaline rush than whitewater rafting? The Arkansas River, one of the most popular rivers in Colorado for rafting, offers 100 miles of the state’s best whitewater. Here are five family-friendly and beginner rafting trips on the Arkansas River recommended by members of the Arkansas River Outfitters Association.

Lower Browns Canyon Half-Day Trip

Where: Buena Vista, CO

The Lowdown: For beginners and children as young as four, Wilderness Aware’s Lower Browns Canyon Half-Day Trip is the perfect introduction to rafting. The river is fast enough to keep the family entertained but without the bigger, more intense rapids. Along the way, enjoy stunning views of cottonwood trees and the Collegiate Peaks to the west.

Raft Masters’ Family Float Trip

Where: Below Cañon City, CO

The Lowdown: Looking for a scenic trip without the difficulty of whitewater? Designed for beginners and families with children between the ages of 1-4 years old, Raft Masters’ Family Float Trip follows the Arkansas River below Cañon City — where the waters are tamer, but just as beautiful. Not to mention, free lunch, photos and wetsuits are provided.

Bighorn Sheep Canyon Half Day

Where: 2.5 hours from Denver, CO

The Lowdown: Named for the flocks of bighorn sheep that inhabit the canyon, Bighorn Sheep Canyon Half Day is another scenic, family-friendly rafting adventure hosted by American Adventure Expeditions. Nestled in the Arkansas River Valley, between Cañon City and Salida, enjoy the surrounding high desert scenery, abundant wildlife and exciting rapids. Children must be six years old to participate.

Cottonwood Canyon Family Float

Where: Cotopaxi, CO

The Lowdown: Arkansas River Tours offers both quarter-day and half-day trips down the Cottonwood Canyon near the town of Cotopaxi — roughly two hours and 45 minutes from Denver. With calm waters and views of the surrounding jagged peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains providing the backdrop, this trip is suitable for all skills and guaranteed to provide an unforgettable adventure for the whole family.

Milk Run

Where: Buena Vista, CO

The Lowdown: Located roughly two and a half hours from Denver, Buena Vista is home to one of the most beginner rafting trips on the Arkansas River. The Adventure Company introduces new rafters and children as young as two years old to the joys of whitewater rafting with the Milk Run section of the Arkansas River. This hour-long float is a beginner trip with minimal rapids and a relaxing current. It’s the perfect way to dip your toe into rafting the Arkansas River.