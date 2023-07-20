Achieve Clear Skin with Colorado Skin Surgery and Dermatology

Renowned dermatological institution, Colorado Skin Surgery and Dermatology (CSSD), located on Colorado Blvd, prioritizes the preservation of healthy and clear skin.

Their focused skincare approach includes prevention, detection, treatment, and restoration. With a team of highly qualified professionals, including board-certified dermatologists and a fellowship-trained Mohs Skin Cancer surgeon, they deliver exceptional and specialized care in an efficient and pleasant environment.

Above all, they take pride in personalized discussions to address each patient’s unique needs and explore the best-suited options for them.

They specialize in acne treatment that acknowledges the physical and psychological impact it can have on patients. By providing individualized care and personalized treatment decisions based on lifestyle and examination, Dermatologists strive to minimize acne’s appearance and its impact on patient’s well-being and confidence.

Their ultimate goal is to help patients embrace the skin they are in — free from the burdens of acne outbreaks.

Offering an extensive range of skin treatments, CSSD addresses various needs like Skin Cancer prevention and treatment, as well as cosmetic procedures such as facial tightening and acne treatments. Additionally, they provide solutions for general dermatology concerns, including eczema.

Their mission is to maintain your skin’s health while you still enjoy all that Colorado has to offer.

As warm summer temperatures attract eager Denver locals to enjoy outdoor activities under the invigorating sun, they also face the challenge of potential acne breakouts. Sun exposure, sweating, and the overall hustle and bustle of the season can contribute to this.

When it comes to acne treatments, they present an extensive selection of options. These include topicals, oral antibiotics, combination therapies, oral medications such as Accutane, micro needling, laser treatments, and surgical Subcision.

Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States. It often lacks straightforward and accurate information, which leads to misconceptions about its treatment(s). These dermatologists, with their expertise, understand that allowing acne to run its course may lead to dark spots and permanent scars, so taking preventative and proactive steps to address it is crucial.

CSSD customizes acne treatments for each individual’s skin type and specific outbreaks, and they offer effective solutions to boost self-esteem and achieve clearer, healthier skin.

Understanding the factors that contribute to acne is key to finding effective treatment. Genetic predispositions can also lead to excess sebum production or an overabundance of dead skin cells. Additionally, stress can exacerbate acne by triggering hormone releases and increasing inflammation and sebum production – an oily substance produced by the skin’s sebaceous glands to lubricate and protect the skin and hair, which can cause oily skin and acne.

They also offer a lineup of treatments to address acne concerns. Topicals, including antibiotics, retinoids, and salicylic acid, are often used as initial treatments. For moderate to severe acne cases, oral antibiotics are prescribed, while combination therapies involving oral antibiotics and topical retinoids have shown to also be effective for many patients.

Accutane, a well-known and powerful oral medication, holds approval for treating severe cystic acne. This treatment has a long-standing track record, with about 85% of patients experiencing improved acne after a four to six-month course.

Additional treatment options include micro-needling and laser treatments to improve skin texture and reduce acne scarring. For more severe scarring, a dermatologic surgeon can perform a surgical Subcision, which is a minor procedure involving precise incisions to improve the appearance of acne scars.

