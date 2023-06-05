This Week in Concerts – Kane Brown, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, YaSi and More

This week in concerts promises an array of thrilling shows in Denver. Leading the pack is the talented star Kane Brown, who will take the stage at Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre. Meanwhile, the legendary Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to captivate audiences at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Notably, local performer YaSi will open for the talented Julia Wolf at Meow Wolf.

The musical delights don’t stop there. The legendary Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band are slated to perform at The Bellco Theatre, creating an atmosphere brimming with positivity and exuberance. If you’re seeking an intimate experience, don’t miss the Trey Anastasio Trio at Mission Ballroom as they embark on their three-night journey. And for those craving a dose of nostalgia, head over to Ball Arena to catch Matchbox Twenty in action as they take the stage to deliver a night of timeless hits.

As the Denver music scene continues to thrive, keeping up with the latest concert updates and other noteworthy music news is essential. To keep in the loop, stay tuned to 303 Magazine for future weekly concert updates and a wealth of information on the vibrant local music scene.

6/9 – INVT, Consensual and more

6/10 – Horse Meat Disco, Leb and more

6/11 – Gerd Janson, Collin McKenna

6/6 – Matchbox Twenty

6/9 – Offaiah, Danny B and more

6/6 – Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

6/6 – Electronic Tuesdays: Ion, Quite Possibly and more

6/8 – Chomppa, Bassface and more

6/8 – Machu Linea, Dub FX and more

6/9 – Tsimba, Mikayli and more

6/9 – Wrcktngl, Rly Odd and more

6/10 – John Rolodex, Dis_1 and more

6/10 – Devin Kroes, Jumble and more

6/11 – St4rfox, Esoteric and more

6/8 – Bailey Elora, Porcelain Twin and more

6/10 – Milquetoast & Co., The Regular and more

6/6 – Rolo Tomassi, The Callous Daoboys and more

6/7 – Jeleel!, Sid Shyne

6/8 – All Them Witches performs Lightning at The Door

6/9 – All Them Witches performs Dying Surfer Meets His Maker

6/10 – All Them Witches performs Sleeping Through the War

6/6 – Nascar Aloe, Whokilledxix and more

6/8 – Funk You, Isaac Teel and more

6/8 – Veil, Dela Moon and more

6/9 – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, The Fretliners and more

6/9 – Circles Around the Sun

6/10 – The Steel Woods, The Barlow and more

6/10 – Imanu Extended Set, Nik P and more

6/8 – Getter, BassGalaxy and more

6/9 – Kloud

6/10 – Bainbridge, Sutage and more

6/11 – Stafford Hunter and Jazz Explorations

6/6 – Alex Tripp Quartet

6/8 – Terri Jo Jenkins

6/8 – Rico Jones CounterCurrent

6/9 – Blues Night: CW Ayon

6/10 – Fia Nyxx

6/10 – Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett and more

6/9 – Sisters of Mercy

6/6 – Parker Millsap, Clay Rose

6/7 – Parker Millsap, Clay Rose

6/8 – Astral Tomb, Cronos Compulsion and more

6/9 – Los Toms, Ploom and more

6/10 – Bayonne, Mmeadows

6/11 -Chatham County Line, Ryan Dart

6/6 – Open Mic

6/9 – Fmly Frnd, Home

6/10 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society: DVRS Dance Party!

6/10 – Save Ferris, Five Iron Frenzy and more

6/5 – Vlad Gershevich

6/6 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine Daryl Gott and more

6/7 – Hump Day Funk Jam

6/8 – Dave Randon Trio

6/9 – Dane Scott

6/10 – Dane Scott

6/11 – The Garey Busey Experience

6/7 – Coal Creek String Band

6/8 – Stonebreed

6/10 – Mono Verde Collective with Wylie Jones

6/11 – Pinetree Janitorial Service, Dieinus and more

6/7 – Spirit Mother, Abrams and more

6/8 – Possessed By Paul James, The Red Tack

6/9 – Heated Bones, Boot Gun and more

6/10 – Jeromes Dream, Elizabeth Colour Wheel

6/11 – Zao, Body Void and more

6/6 – Dark Tuesdays

6/8 – Vile Aesthetic, Boor and more

6/9 – Punk Rock Karaoke, Reno Divorce and more

6/10 – Jello Biafra!, Steve Cervantes and more

Knew Conscious

6/9 – Kings of Prussia

6/10 – Häana, Nyrus and more

6/8 – Luude, Saltee and more

6/9 – Telykast, Kandyshop and more

6/10 – The Ries Brothers, Ghost.Wav

6/10 – Peace Control, RPSM and more

6/11 – Wild Party, Cinders and more

6/9 – Rez Metal

6/10 – SMV & Muni Long

6/11 – Dwight Yoakam & EmyyLou Harris

6/6 – Neutral Snap, Townies and more

6/8 – Vincent Lima, Patrick Dethlefs

6/9 – Loop Story, Johnny Buffalo and more

6/10 – Savant Tarde, Total Cult and more

6/10 – All Them Witches DJ Set

6/11 – Red Stinger, Rocky Mountain Oysters and more

6/6 – Craig Owens

6/7 – De’Wayne

6/9 – Loveless

6/10 – Baby Rose & Q

6/5 – Julia Wolf, YaSi

6/9 – The Burroughs, Jewel House

6/10 – Drunken Hearts, Silas Herman

6/9 – Trey Anastasio Trio, Dezron Douglas and more

6/10 – Trey Anastasio Trio, Dezron Douglas and more

6/11 – Trey Anastasio Trio, Jon Fishman and more

6/7 – Steve Kovalcheck Quartet

6/8 – The Adam Bodine Quartet

6/9 – The Bud Powell Project

6/10 – Peter Sommer New Cool Quintet

6/11 – Seth Lewis Quintet

6/8 – Timberline Troubadours

6/9 – Tropical Dance Party: Yucasoul, Foreigner and more

6/10 – Uncle Lucius

6/5 – Clan of Xymox, Curse Mackey and more

6/9 – ’80s Night: The 6 Million Dollar Band

6/10 – White Fudge

6/5 – Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius

6/6 – Quinn XCII, Arizona

6/7 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Kamikaze Palm Tree

6/8 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

6/8 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

6/9 – Brit Floyd

6/10 – Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Grace Potter

6/11 – Rodrigo y Gabriela, Bahamas

6/6 – Open Mic

6/7 – Live Jazz & Open Jam: Alex Tripp Trio

6/8 – Swing at The Roxy: Rampart Street Stompers

6/9 – Dollhouse Thieves

6/9 – Moss Brain, Plain Air and more

6/11 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: TLoop

6/5 – Violent J, Ouija Macc and more

6/11 – Private Prisons, Vulgarian and more

6/6 – Graveyard People, NUB and more

6/7 – Western Wednesday: JLR Band, Todd Day Wait

6/8 – Velvet Vision, Teleporter and more

6/9 – Bison Bone, Cous and more

6/10 – Spaceman Zack

6/11 – Junior Retreat, Post/War and more

6/7 – Chicks in The Office

6/8 – Nekrogoblikon

6/9 – Emo Nite LA

6/10 – Larry June, Monroe Flow and more

6/11 – Larry June, Dvme and more

6/8 – Meraki, Hartshorn and more

6/9 – Charles D

6/10 – Lil Jon DJ Set

6/11 – Sunday Funday

6/5 – Avego, DNA Proxi and more

6/6 – Contortion, Blood Across the Sky and more

6/8 – Tantric Flux

6/9 – Bawldy, Donny., and more

6/10 – Mad Tribe

6/11 – Friends on Deck: Denver EDM Open Deck