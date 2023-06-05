This Week in Concerts – Kane Brown, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, YaSi and More

This week in concerts promises an array of thrilling shows in Denver. Leading the pack is the talented star Kane Brown, who will take the stage at Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre. Meanwhile, the legendary Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to captivate audiences at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Notably, local performer YaSi will open for the talented Julia Wolf at Meow Wolf.
The musical delights don’t stop there. The legendary Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band are slated to perform at The Bellco Theatre, creating an atmosphere brimming with positivity and exuberance. If you’re seeking an intimate experience, don’t miss the Trey Anastasio Trio at Mission Ballroom as they embark on their three-night journey. And for those craving a dose of nostalgia, head over to Ball Arena to catch Matchbox Twenty in action as they take the stage to deliver a night of timeless hits.
As the Denver music scene continues to thrive, keeping up with the latest concert updates and other noteworthy music news is essential. To keep in the loop, stay tuned to 303 Magazine for future weekly concert updates and a wealth of information on the vibrant local music scene.
1134 Broadway
6/9 – INVT, Consensual and more
6/10 – Horse Meat Disco, Leb and more
6/11 – Gerd Janson, Collin McKenna
Ball Arena
6/6 – Matchbox Twenty
Bar Standard
6/9 – Offaiah, Danny B and more
Bellco Theatre
6/6 – Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
The Black Box
6/6 – Electronic Tuesdays: Ion, Quite Possibly and more
6/8 – Chomppa, Bassface and more
6/8 – Machu Linea, Dub FX and more
6/9 – Tsimba, Mikayli and more
6/9 – Wrcktngl, Rly Odd and more
6/10 – John Rolodex, Dis_1 and more
6/10 – Devin Kroes, Jumble and more
6/11 – St4rfox, Esoteric and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
6/8 – Bailey Elora, Porcelain Twin and more
6/10 – Milquetoast & Co., The Regular and more
The Bluebird Theater
6/6 – Rolo Tomassi, The Callous Daoboys and more
6/7 – Jeleel!, Sid Shyne
6/8 – All Them Witches performs Lightning at The Door
6/9 – All Them Witches performs Dying Surfer Meets His Maker
6/10 – All Them Witches performs Sleeping Through the War
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
6/6 – Nascar Aloe, Whokilledxix and more
6/8 – Funk You, Isaac Teel and more
6/8 – Veil, Dela Moon and more
6/9 – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, The Fretliners and more
6/9 – Circles Around the Sun
6/10 – The Steel Woods, The Barlow and more
6/10 – Imanu Extended Set, Nik P and more
The Church
6/8 – Getter, BassGalaxy and more
6/9 – Kloud
Club Vinyl
6/10 – Bainbridge, Sutage and more
City Park Bandshell
6/11 – Stafford Hunter and Jazz Explorations
Dazzle
6/6 – Alex Tripp Quartet
6/8 – Terri Jo Jenkins
6/8 – Rico Jones CounterCurrent
6/9 – Blues Night: CW Ayon
6/10 – Fia Nyxx
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
6/10 – Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett and more
The Fillmore
6/9 – Sisters of Mercy
Globe Hall
6/6 – Parker Millsap, Clay Rose
6/7 – Parker Millsap, Clay Rose
6/8 – Astral Tomb, Cronos Compulsion and more
6/9 – Los Toms, Ploom and more
6/10 – Bayonne, Mmeadows
6/11 -Chatham County Line, Ryan Dart
Goosetown Tavern
6/6 – Open Mic
6/9 – Fmly Frnd, Home
6/10 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society: DVRS Dance Party!
The Gothic Theatre
6/10 – Save Ferris, Five Iron Frenzy and more
Herb’s Hideout
6/5 – Vlad Gershevich
6/6 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine Daryl Gott and more
6/7 – Hump Day Funk Jam
6/8 – Dave Randon Trio
6/9 – Dane Scott
6/10 – Dane Scott
6/11 – The Garey Busey Experience
Herman’s Hideaway
6/7 – Coal Creek String Band
6/8 – Stonebreed
6/10 – Mono Verde Collective with Wylie Jones
6/11 – Pinetree Janitorial Service, Dieinus and more
Hi-Dive
6/7 – Spirit Mother, Abrams and more
6/8 – Possessed By Paul James, The Red Tack
6/9 – Heated Bones, Boot Gun and more
6/10 – Jeromes Dream, Elizabeth Colour Wheel
6/11 – Zao, Body Void and more
HQ
6/6 – Dark Tuesdays
6/8 – Vile Aesthetic, Boor and more
6/9 – Punk Rock Karaoke, Reno Divorce and more
6/10 – Jello Biafra!, Steve Cervantes and more
6/9 – Kings of Prussia
6/10 – Häana, Nyrus and more
Larimer Lounge
6/8 – Luude, Saltee and more
6/9 – Telykast, Kandyshop and more
6/10 – The Ries Brothers, Ghost.Wav
6/10 – Peace Control, RPSM and more
6/11 – Wild Party, Cinders and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
6/9 – Rez Metal
6/10 – SMV & Muni Long
6/11 – Dwight Yoakam & EmyyLou Harris
Lost Lake
6/6 – Neutral Snap, Townies and more
6/8 – Vincent Lima, Patrick Dethlefs
6/9 – Loop Story, Johnny Buffalo and more
6/10 – Savant Tarde, Total Cult and more
6/10 – All Them Witches DJ Set
6/11 – Red Stinger, Rocky Mountain Oysters and more
Marquis Theater
6/6 – Craig Owens
6/7 – De’Wayne
6/9 – Loveless
6/10 – Baby Rose & Q
Meow Wolf
6/5 – Julia Wolf, YaSi
6/9 – The Burroughs, Jewel House
6/10 – Drunken Hearts, Silas Herman
Mission Ballroom
6/9 – Trey Anastasio Trio, Dezron Douglas and more
6/10 – Trey Anastasio Trio, Dezron Douglas and more
6/11 – Trey Anastasio Trio, Jon Fishman and more
Nocturne
6/7 – Steve Kovalcheck Quartet
6/8 – The Adam Bodine Quartet
6/9 – The Bud Powell Project
6/10 – Peter Sommer New Cool Quintet
6/11 – Seth Lewis Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
6/8 – Timberline Troubadours
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
6/9 – Tropical Dance Party: Yucasoul, Foreigner and more
6/10 – Uncle Lucius
The Oriental Theater
6/5 – Clan of Xymox, Curse Mackey and more
6/9 – ’80s Night: The 6 Million Dollar Band
6/10 – White Fudge
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
6/5 – Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
6/6 – Quinn XCII, Arizona
6/7 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Kamikaze Palm Tree
6/8 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
6/8 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
6/9 – Brit Floyd
6/10 – Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Grace Potter
6/11 – Rodrigo y Gabriela, Bahamas
Roxy Broadway
6/6 – Open Mic
6/7 – Live Jazz & Open Jam: Alex Tripp Trio
6/8 – Swing at The Roxy: Rampart Street Stompers
6/9 – Dollhouse Thieves
6/9 – Moss Brain, Plain Air and more
6/11 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: TLoop
Roxy Theatre
6/5 – Violent J, Ouija Macc and more
Seventh Circle Music Collective
6/11 – Private Prisons, Vulgarian and more
Skylark Lounge
6/6 – Graveyard People, NUB and more
6/7 – Western Wednesday: JLR Band, Todd Day Wait
6/8 – Velvet Vision, Teleporter and more
6/9 – Bison Bone, Cous and more
6/10 – Spaceman Zack
6/11 – Junior Retreat, Post/War and more
Summit
6/7 – Chicks in The Office
6/8 – Nekrogoblikon
6/9 – Emo Nite LA
6/10 – Larry June, Monroe Flow and more
6/11 – Larry June, Dvme and more
Temple Night Club
6/8 – Meraki, Hartshorn and more
6/9 – Charles D
6/10 – Lil Jon DJ Set
6/11 – Sunday Funday
Your Mom’s House
6/5 – Avego, DNA Proxi and more
6/6 – Contortion, Blood Across the Sky and more
6/8 – Tantric Flux
6/9 – Bawldy, Donny., and more
6/10 – Mad Tribe
6/11 – Friends on Deck: Denver EDM Open Deck