Reflecting on past summers—many little joys come to mind, but nothing beats the magic of watching movies under the stars with your family and friends. With the smell of buttery popcorn, cool summer nights and your favorite flicks, what’s not to love? See the stars on and off the screen with our list of complimentary and affordable outdoor movie screenings in Denver and nearby.

McGregor Square

Where: 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Dates: May 14 – August 31, Thursdays, 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: McGregor Square has free outdoor movie screenings in Denver of pre-loved flicks and modern classics every Thursday from now through August on a 60-foot screen. Spread out on the lawn with booze or bubbly soda pop to keep you cool. All movies start at 6 p.m. sharp, so get there early to reserve a seat. If that doesn’t serve you, for $25, McGregor Square offers premium seating under the shaded terrace. Popcorn and table service included. Films include Uncharted, La La Land, Dream Girls, The Dark Knight Rises and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse

Where: 3636 Chestnut Pl, Denver

Dates: June 15, July 20, August 17 and September 21, 7:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: Did you need a night out with just the adults, sipping on cocktails and having some old-school fun? Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse’s summer movie series returns despite construction around the building. Kick back with friends in Ironton’s breathtaking backyard and enjoy cult classics like Magic Mike, The Princess Bride, Wet Hot American Summer and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Construction-themed specials will be served all evening long.

South Green

Where: 7601 29th Ave., Denver

Dates: June 23, July 7, July 21 and August 18, showtimes may vary.

The Lowdown: For a more family-friendly movie screening, the South Green in Central Park invites everyone to bring cozy blankets and lay out under the twinkling stars. Select Friday evenings throughout the summer will include showings of The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Selena, Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Feeling hungry during the show? Grab some candy and popcorn from the concession stands. Money will be donated to a local non-profit organization. If you’re looking for bigger bites, food trucks are parked along the street.

Stanley Marketplace

Where: 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Dates: May 27, June 24, July 29, August 26 and September 30, showtimes may vary.

The Lowdown: Another excellent choice for family fun, Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace hosts its Films on the Field on the last Saturday of every month until September. Spend time with the Mile High community while munching on tasty treats from Stanley Markeplace’s restaurants and bars. Watch Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick or the new release, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in September, the last showing includes Coco.

Infinity Park

Where: 950 South Birch St., Glendale

Dates: June 26, July 10, July 17, July 24 and October 16, 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: A bit south of Denver, Infinity Park, located in the cozy neighborhood of Glendale, will be holding five outdoor movie screenings this summer. Bring the kids to the soccer field to enjoy Encanto, DC League of Super-Pets, or Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Pack picnic baskets and coolers or support the on-site food trucks. Although the event welcomes dogs, they must stay on the south side of the stadium. Make sure to get to the park by 6 p.m., movies start at 7 p.m., but you’ll want to snatch a spot early.

Avanti

Where: 3200 N Pecos St., Denver

Dates: May 11 – September 14, Thursdays

The Lowdown: Avanti’s Summer Movie Series returns this summer in full swing. Attend screenings of edgier comedies and cult favorites every Thursday from June until September. Fill free to bring your own chairs or gather on the patio for delicious drinks and fantastic food. Join fellow movie lovers under the night sky for Pulp Fiction, Bridesmaids, Coming to America, Dazed & Confused and The Big Lebowski, just to name a few.

Red Rocks Amphitheater

Where: 18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison

Dates: June 19, July 10, July 24 and August 21, 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Take in the breathtaking views and watch some familiar favorites with one of the most scenic backdrops in Colorado at the Red Rocks Amphitheater. Film on the Rocks kicks off its 24th year on June 12. Relive timeless movies like Star Wars: Episode VI-Return of the Jedi. Sing along to lyrics from ABBA with the beloved movie musical Mamma Mia!. Root for the heroes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or Top Gun: Maverick. Some showings include live pre-show performances as well with featured artists like Aquile, Claire Heywood and Rock Surgeons to get the crowd off their seats. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., then performances at 7 p.m. and movies start at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for general admission cost $20 per person.

Elitch Gardens

Where: 2000 Elitch Cir, Denver

Hours: June 23, July 7 and July 14, 7:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a unique outdoor movie screening but don’t want to lay on the grass, Dive-In Movies returns this summer at Elitch Gardens. Ride coasters during the day and in the evening, cool off in the wave pool. Unwind at Island Kingdom with animated favorites like The Incredibles, Luca and Shrek. Purchase a park admission ticket for the day or become a pass holder to enjoy the free screenings.