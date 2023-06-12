Denver Fashion Week Model Auditions For Fall ‘23 Shows

Denver’s largest fashion showcase is returning for the Fall 2023 season from November 11-19. To discover new modeling talent for the DFW Fall shows, there will be auditions for traditional and non-traditional male and female models ages 8-13 and 14+ with a strong runway presence.

Registration for the model auditions is now available here.

Auditions will take place on Sunday, July 23. The location is to be announced soon. Casting is open to all agencies and independent models, as well as models of any shape, size, height, gender, and color.

It’s also highly recommended that models attend the DFW Fall 2023 Model Workshop, hosted by model coordinator Nikki Strickler on Sunday, July 16. This will be a great opportunity for anyone ages 8 and up to refine their runway walk and prepare for auditions.

Casting times are based on age and height so please read carefully when selecting a time slot.

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023

10:30 a.m: Kids ages 8-13

11:15 a.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’4 height and under

12:30 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’5 – 5’7+ height

1:45 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’8 – 5’10 height

2:30 p.m: Ages 14+ | 5’11 height and up

In order to see everyone’s figure and book accordingly, it’s required that models come to auditions dressed in the following:

Models must arrive in form-fitting clothing so that everyone’s silhouette is visible. A black fitted tank or t-shirt with skinny or fitted jeans is recommended as model casting attire. If auditioning in heels, it’s suggested that they be at least 3 inches tall for your runway walk. As for makeup, designers prefer to see models with natural hair and minimal makeup. It’s also recommended to avoid any jewelry that will make loud noises, as loud and excessive jewelry can be distracting.

​​NOTES:

– Models who have walked the DFW runway in the past do not need to attend.

– Comp cards are recommended.

– No guests are allowed for models over the age of 16. Guests will have to wait outside.

– Rideshare, Uber, or Lyft are highly recommended.

– Casting is open to all agencies and independent models.

– Models are not paid by DFW.

DFW Auditions sign-up–>> HERE

DFW Model Workshop sign up–>> HERE