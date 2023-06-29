Which Fourth of July Mood Are You? 5 Outfit Ideas For Your Festivities

One of the best times of the year comes with barbecues, a day at the lake and fireworks shows. The Fourth of July is not only a holiday celebrating American freedom but is the perfect opportunity to represent red, white and blue no matter where you are.

Whether you’re in the mood for a classic red, white and blue ensemble, patriotic swimwear or old Hollywood glam — our Fourth of July fashion guide is perfect for any mood or destination.

Patriotic Lake or Beach Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Nothing beats celebrating the Fourth of July than a day by the lake or beach. Rather than wearing a basic swimsuit that is fit for an average day, these Shinesty one-pieces and swim shorts are perfect for a day celebrating American independence. From sporting a favorite beer logo to a denim two-piece, the array of Shinesty selections is truly unbeatable.

Bohemian Fantasy

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What better way to galavant through a barbecue or watch fireworks than dressed like a bohemian princess? Free People and Haven have the perfect array of loose-fitted dresses, shirts and pants — fit for running around while still feeling chic. While sometimes wearing the red, white and blue colors can feel like a lot, an array of tans, whites and browns is just as fitting for the celebration.

Add a pop of color with sunglasses, shoes and jewelry to tie in the festivities.

Western Wear

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Add some Western flare to your Fourth of July holiday with a look from Altar’d State and Ida and Moon. The graphic tees from Altar’d State paired with blue jeans or shorts and cowboy boots are such a staple look.

Paired with a belt or cow print bag from Ida and Moon, you will feel like you’ve truly immersed yourself in American culture — perfect for the holiday.

Old Hollywood For the Win

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Look chic in a Gucci striped one-piece or a simple v-neck tank top from Gabarini. The lightweight fabrics are perfect for lounging at the lake or smoking ribs under the sun. The fun Gucci patterns paired with the simplicity of Gabarini make it easy to feel like you’re celebrating the Fourth of July on a European holiday.

Paired with oversized glasses, a simple bag and slip-on shoes — you’ll be ready to relax and unwind while wearing classy attire.

Retro Summer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Wear a ’50s-inspired matching set on your way to the lake or beach, then keep those retro vibes going at the barbecue with a bold cover-up dress. Neiman Marcus has a curated collection fit for any vintage mood. Combining the tropical essence with retro undertones will surely help you stand out during Fourth of July events. Stand out among the red, white and blue with pastels and bright hues.