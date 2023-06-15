The Phoenix is a remarkable organization that has significantly impacted the lives of countless individuals struggling with addiction and seeking recovery. Founded in 2007, The Phoenix is a nonprofit community organization offering a unique recovery approach by integrating physical fitness and sober activities into its programs.

The core philosophy of The Phoenix centers around the belief that physical activity and community engagement are powerful tools for supporting individuals in their journey to overcome addiction. The organization encourages participants to rediscover their strengths, build resilience, and develop healthy coping mechanisms by providing a supportive and inclusive environment.

Through its wide range of activities, including rock climbing, hiking, yoga, CrossFit, cycling, and more, The Phoenix enables individuals to experience the transformative power of physical exercise. These activities promote physical health and well-being and foster a sense of camaraderie, connection, and purpose among participants.

What sets The Phoenix apart is its emphasis on inclusivity. The organization welcomes individuals of all fitness levels, gender expressions, sexual orientations, backgrounds, and recovery pathways. By offering a judgment-free space, The Phoenix creates a supportive community where people can find acceptance, encouragement, and inspiration.

At The Phoenix, we're creating a movement that builds on the power of community and belonging to change how society looks at addiction and recovery. The Phoenix is committed to supporting people in recovery through shared experiences. For many, it can be difficult to celebrate Pride in a safe, sober-supportive environment. The Phoenix is excited about the opportunity to provide a substance-free, inclusive live music experience during Pride month and offer the sober LGBTQIA+ community (and supportive allies!) a space to come together in celebration.