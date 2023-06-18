Calling All Local Designers and Boutiques

Denver Fashion Week, DFW, is on the search for local designers and boutiques to take part in the Fall ‘23 Denver Fashion Week show.

Bringing new talent and creative looks to DFW is what makes the night so magical. Everyone has a unique style in fashion and DFW is here to spread the love and show off your collections.

DFW is a magical night to experience, as well as the lead-up to the show. With new designers coming together and different models, makeup artists, production teams, etc. you will make great connections.

We are looking for designers that can show 15+ handcrafted looks at the Denver Fashion Week Fall ‘23 show. The show will take place during the week of November 11th – 19th.

With media covering every night of the show, this makes it an excellent place for advertising, sharing and expanding creativity, and getting involved in the Denver fashion community. You can sign up quickly right here.

DFW is Colorado’s largest fashion show that promotes new and returning designers, local boutiques, and many more. This is an all-inclusive and supporting show to showcase unique talents.

“Denver Fashion Week is one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms” and it is “a trusted alternative to New York for emerging talent.” Said Forbes Magazine.

Come together and get involved in DFW Fall ‘23 Show. The deadline for submissions is August 1st, 2023, sign up here.