6 Events to Celebrate Fourth of July in Denver

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, there are many ways to celebrate your national pride in and around Denver. From firework shows to festivals and parades – we’ve rounded up six events in Denver to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with family and friends alike.

Four Mile Historic Park’s Independence Day Celebration

When: Sat, July 1

Where: 715 S Forest St, Denver

The Lowdown: Kick off the weekend at the site of Denver’s oldest standing structure, Four Mile Historic Park. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the park will offer food trucks, live music from the Denver Concert Band, pig racing, yoga sessions and crafting stations where you can create your own sparkling firework, plus demonstrations by blacksmiths and other historic re-enactors. Purchase tickets here.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

When: Sat, July 1–Mon, July 3

Where: 2nd Ave from Clayton to Adams St, and between 2nd and 3rd Ave from Detroit to Adams St, Denver

The Lowdown: If fireworks and parades aren’t for you, head over to the Cherry Creek North neighborhood for the annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival, where you can enjoy works by more than 250 national and international artists, interactive exhibits, live performances, performing and culinary arts and family-friendly art activities. The weekend-long festival is free and open to the public.

Civic Center Independence Eve Celebration

When: Mon, July 3

Where: 101 W 14th Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: If you’d rather celebrate the Fourth in the heart of Denver, the Civic Center Independence Eve Celebration is for you. Located just outside the City and County Building, which will act as a backdrop for a light show and fireworks finale, the celebration will include local performances from the Colorado Symphony, The Mañanas and The Reminders. Food trucks will be on-site. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the event finishes at 9:30 p.m. with the fireworks finale.

Park Hill 4th of July Parade

When: Tue, July 4

Where: 23rd Ave, from Dexter to Krameria St, Denver

The Lowdown: The Park Hill 4th of July Parade is Denver’s largest Independence Day march and runs through Park Hill, one of the city’s most historic and diverse neighborhoods. Starting at 1:30 p.m., enjoy a procession of floats, marching bands, classic cars and characters in costume as they march a mile-long route down 23rd Ave, from Dexter to Krameria St.

Washington Park 4th of July Celebration

When: Tue, July 4

Where: 701 S Franklin St, Denver

The Lowdown: The 18th annual Fourth of July Celebration at the Smith Lake Boathouse in Washington Park returns again this year. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., enjoy events like The Brass Quintet of The Denver Municipal Band, face painters, a balloon artist, a magician’s show and a fire engine tour from the Denver Fire Department. Bring your bikes, scooters and strollers to decorate and ride through the vehicle parade, which will be held adjacent to the Recreation Center. Free ice cream will be distributed after the parade.

Commerce City 4th Fest

When: Tue, July 4

Where: 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

The Lowdown: Just a 20-minute drive from Denver is the largest public fireworks show in the state, located at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. The annual Commerce City 4th Fest includes a pre-game festival with live music, a bounce house, a mechanical bull and more. In addition, the Colorado Rapids will be hosting a block party, located along the South side of the stadium. The block party will include a live DJ, food trucks, drinks and an LED wall that will stream the Rapid’s game live.

Both the Block Party and 4th Fest are free to the public and start at 5 p.m., but be sure to secure tickets if you want to attend the match against Portland at 7:30 p.m. The firework show will follow the game, where fans in the stadium are invited to sit directly on the field. Those who are unable to attend the game but want to view the fireworks can park in the surrounding lots starting at 7 p.m.