The Thompson Denver: LoDo’s Luxury Neighborhood Hotel

Standing at the corner of 16th and Market, in the heart of LoDo, is one of downtown Denver’s most favorite luxury neighborhood hotels — the Thompson Denver. As Denver continues to grow, with it comes cool and hip hotels that want to make Denver their home. And the Thompson Denver is no exception. Combining the feel of a mountain town chalet with mid-century modern details, the Thompson Denver doubles as a culinary destination with its star chef restaurant and a sexy social scene with its cocktail lounges — making it a hot spot for Denverites and travelers alike.

Located in major urban cities across the country, the Thompson Hotel collection felt Denver was a natural fit for their next location, says Amanda Parsons, Area Vice President and General Manager for Thompson Denver. “Denver celebrates a unique and evolving culture. It is a city that has its own identity, which is something we celebrate.” And celebrate they did, with the first-ever Thompson Golden Soirée. Traditionally the “Paper Anniversary,” the gala held back in February, channeled the spirit of new beginnings through countless complimentary happenings such as a “champagne table,” food from Chez Maggy, vinyl spinning by DJ Ginger Perry, champagne sabering and more.

Aside from throwing one heck of a party, the Thompson Denver also knows a thing or two about not only creating a place where travelers want to stay but a neighborhood vibe that draws in nearby residents as well. From the local love shown to Colorado artists hanging in the hotel’s interior and its neighborhood coffee shop — Duel Coffee to its residential-style rooms and its elevated social scene, this is one hotel that knows how to welcome its visitors.

Meant to also be a place you’d call your home away from home, the hotel’s 216 rooms were designed with a residential feel says Parsons. “With rich emerald greens and lush colors, mid-century modern design elements, all bring a residential component to the hotel,” says Parsons. “We want it to feel like home when on the road. So, you’ll find thoughtful pieces such as eucalyptus in the shower, carefully placed hooks and other thoughtful details.”

The 11-story boutique hotel showcases handsome lobby interiors, but its natural beauty shines just as bright with its stunning views of downtown and the Front Range mountains. “When you’re outside you are drawn in and when you are inside you are drawn outside with the views. This is a unique element to the hotel,” says Parsons.

Beyond the hotel’s accommodations, it also features an exceptional dining experience at Chez Maggy and a social scene that rivals any bar in NYC with Bar M and Reynard Social.

Helmed by the Michelin-starred chef, Ludo Lefebvre, Chez Maggy is a French bistro with a menu derived from Lefebvre’s Normandy roots and a nod to his family’s ties to Denver as well, with details of the American West sprinkled in. “Butter is my favorite ingredient,” says Chef Lefebvre. So, don’t expect anything too healthy but do expect a menu that will keep you coming back for more. The Thompson Denver is the chef’s first restaurant outside of Los Angeles.

Parsons recommends the French onion soup, and Ludo’s omelet as classic choices to start with. “Add the caviar to the omelet. You’ll thank me later, trust me.” She also recommends the Escargo and mussels. The restaurant serves brunch all day every day and dinner.

Kick off dinner with a stop at Bar M. Located on the lobby floor, the bar is a great place to hang with friends or have a pre and post-game cocktail— their proximity to the Coor’s Field stadium makes this spot your go-to neighborhood bar to celebrate a win or mourn a loss.

On the 6th floor, Reynard Social, where the drinks are just as impressive as the views, is the quintessential place to grab a nightcap. No matter your style, the cocktail list has something for everyone. Parsons suggests asking Jimmy, the lead bartender, to do a bartender’s choice. “He is so talented and always has a creative offering.”

“It feels like you are in a snow globe when it is snowing but in summer we open the windows to bring the outside to the inside,” says Parsons. Take in views of downtown and the mountains perched at the bar or relaxed in the lounge’s low-slung seating.

“We look at the hotel as an opportunity to celebrate,” says Parsons. “We wouldn’t be here without the community and guests who have helped support us along the way. So why not celebrate that?”

Find your elevated staycation at the Thompson Denver and experience the good life right here at home. It’s mountain living in the heart of the city.

*all images provided by Thompson Denver, photographer Julie Soefer