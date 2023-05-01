This Week in Concerts — Ganja White Night, Lil Wayne, Travis McNamara and More

This week in concerts, check out our 303 Music Vinyl Vol. 5 Release Party at Number Thirty Eight this Saturday, featuring Fruta Brutal, Shadow Work and Los Mocochetes. Tickets are free, music starts at 8:00 pm. Plus, Ganja White Night returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Eazybaked, Gentlemens Club and much more. Meanwhile, The Fillmore Auditorium prepares for a night with Lil Wayne and The Bluebird Theater welcomes local talents Travis McNamara and Heavy Diamond Ring.
At the Black Box, check out their Electronic Tuesdays this week featuring Aztek and the winners of the April showcase or hang out with Sin7 & Friends for their 5-Year Anniversary Celebration.
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre opens up once more to kick off its concert season with 107.9, KPBI’s Birthday Bash featuring Godsmack, I Prevail, Bad Omens and more.
For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
5/5 – Roy Rosenfeld
5/6 – Durante
Bar Standard
5/5 – Dreamcastmoe
Bellco Theatre
5/5 – Ricardo Montanerba
The Black Box
5/2 – Electronic Tuesdays: Aztek, April winners showcase
5/4 – Enigma Dubz, Apparition and more
5/4 – KMG Takeover: Lobo, Onoya and more
5/5 – Shanghai Doom, Canvas and more
5/5 – Sin7 & Friends 5 Year Anniversary: D:mForm, Faded and more
5/6 – DJ Hybrid, Xian Juan and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
5/4 – Radio Fluke, Grenata Rose and more
5/5 – Ghosts in Stereo, Live Like Glass and more
5/6 – Hot Like Wasabi, The Dirty Turkeys and more
5/7 – Telltale, Sundressed and more
The Bluebird Theater
5/2 – Wilder Woods, Abraham Alexander
5/3 – Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
5/4 – 49 Winchester, The Weathered Souls
5/5 – Travis McNamara, Heavy Diamond Ring and more
5/6 – Kerala Dust, Lannds
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
5/4 – Bass Wars: Erin Stereo, Jordan Polovina and more
5/4 – Shift, Ultrasloth and more
5/5 – Felly, ThankGod4Cody
5/5 – P-Lo, Miles Medina and more
5/6 – Evanoff, Rado and more
5/6 – The High Hawks, Vince Herman and more
5/7 – Kolohe Kai, Mindstate and more
The Church
5/4 – Riot Ten
5/5 – Miss Monique, The Bordas Brothers
Club Vinyl
5/6 – Ben Hemsley, GS5 and more
5/6 – Bass Ops: Saigga
Dazzle
5/3 – Rotem Sivan Trio
5/4 – Rotem Sivan Trio
5/5 – The Kent Burnside Blues Band
5/6 – Billy Childs Quartet, Sean Jones
5/7 – Adam Bodine
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
5/4 – Godsmack, Bad Omens and more
The Fillmore
5/3 – Skinny Puppy
5/7 – Lil Wayne
Goosetown Tavern
5/2 – Open Mic
5/6 – Captain Larry Larue, Saturday’s Children and more
The Gothic Theatre
5/2 – Ruston Kelly, Briscoe
5/5 – Taylor Rave
5/6 – Plini, Sungazer and more
5/6 – Ganga White Night, Kumarion
5/7 – Cobra Man, Starbenders and more
The Grizzly Rose
5/3 – Bull Bash, Dylan Scott
5/5 – Josh Ward
Herb’s Hideout
5/1 – Vlad Gershevich
5/2 – B3 Jazz Jam: Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn and more
5/3 – Hump Day Funk Jam
5/4 – Cocktail Revolution, Dave Randon and more
5/5 – Dane Scott
5/6 – Dane Scott
5/7 – Herb’s 90th Birthday: Funkiphino
Herman’s Hideaway
5/3 – Grant Livingston & Friends
5/4 – Liver Down the River, Coral Creek and more
5/5 – Graham Good & The Painters, Trevor Michael and more
Hi-Dive
5/1 – Dougie Poole, Honey Blazer and more
5/2 – Thra, Noctambulist and more
5/3 – Spotlights, Rile and more
5/4 – Immigrant’s Child, Gio Chamba and more
5/5 – Abrams, Bleakheart and more
5/6 – Zealot, Owosso and more
HQ
5/2 – Dark Tuesdays
5/5 – Icon For Hire, Hooked Like Helen
5/6 – Synthwave Saturday Night: DJ Tower, Jay Eric and more
5/7 – Inthewhale, Citra and more
Knew Conscious
5/5 – Kings of Prussia
5/6 – Secret Recipe, Droplotz and more
Larimer Lounge
5/4 – Crywolf, Away and more
5/5 – Wessyde, Decker Rush and more
5/6 – Bardz, Lovelli and more
5/6 – Biicla, Clrblnd and more
5/6 – Schepi, Fuse
5/7 – Malkasian, Tiny Humans and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
5/6 – Fishbone, Frontside Five
Lost Lake
5/3 – Blue Rain Boots, Sunfish and more
5/4 – Bad Year, Chap and more
5/5 – Sabotage, Second-Hand Sublime and more
5/6 – Avey Tare
5/7 – Michelman Music, Cecilia and more
Marquis Theater
5/4 – Lost Terra
5/5 – The Nu-Metal Party
5/6 – Banda World
5/7 – Young Buck
Meow Wolf
5/4 – TWRP, Magic Sword
5/5 – Darius, Austin Franz
5/6 – Kat Dahlia, Sinego
Mission Ballroom
5/5 – M83, Jeremiah Chiu
5/6 – Ian Munsick, Ned Ledoux
Nocturne
5/3 – Eric Gunnison Trio
5/4 – Daryl Gott Quartet
5/5 – Gabriel Mervine Quintet
5/6 – The Steve Langemo Quartet
5/7 – Jack Dunlevie Trio
Number Thirty Eight
5/4 – Elle Michelles’ Grateful Holler
5/5 – Cinco De Mayo Celebrations: DJ Miggy
5/6 – 303 Music LP Release Volume 5 with performances from N3ptune, The Mañanas and more
5/7 – Mary & The Weber Brothers, Scottie Bolin
The Ogden Theatre
5/4 – Molchat Doma, Nuovo Testamento
5/6 -Waterparks, Hunny and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
5/2 – Weval
5/5 – Siembra Cinco De Mayo Tropical Dance Party
5/6 – The High Hawks
5/7 – Munly and The Lupercalians
The Oriental Theater
5/3 – Against The Current, Trophy Eyes
5/6 – Best Night Ever: Taylor Swift Hits Party
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5/2 – Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton and more
5/3 – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Angel Olsen
5/4 – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Angel Olsen
5/5 – Walker Hayes, Chris Lane and more
5/6 – Ganja White Night, Eazybaked and more
5/7 – Ganja White Night, Gentlemens Club and more
Roxy Broadway
5/2 – Open Mic
5/3 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam
5/4 – DJ Open Decks
5/5 – CU Denver Songwriter Showcase
5/5 – Treehouse Sanctum, Synthesia
5/6 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: P!nto
5/6 – CU Denver Songwriter Showcase
5/6 – Ya Toya, EHpH and more
Roxy Theatre
5/5 – Aftershock, Automhate and more
5/6 – Mayday Live
Seventh Circle Music Collective
5/5 – Forests, Ben Quad and more
5/6 – Jordin Dearinger, Rotten Reputation and more
5/7 – Mike Ring, Spyderland and more
Skylark Lounge
5/3 – Western Wednesday: Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes, Derek Dames Ohl
5/5 – The Bandit Queen of Sorrows, Extra GOld
5/6 – The Beach People, The Non-Renewed and more
Summit
5/6 – Matroda
5/7 – The Black Dahlia Murder
Temple Night Club
5/4 – Macefacekilla, Stereo Typical and more
5/5 – Cinco De Mayo Perreo Party: Kidd B
5/6 – Feed Me
5/7 – Mayo 07: Grupo Sekta, Equipo Reforzado and more
Your Mom’s House
5/1 – Bass of The Mondays: Dripdrop, Tyspace and more
5/2 – Open Jam
5/3 – Glitter Porn, The Sponge Bong Hemp Pants and more
5/4 – Brown Liquor, Nomadic
5/5 – Schema Things, The Buzz and more
5/6 – Brett Johnson, Classic Music Company and more
5/7 – Lowke, Ronan and more