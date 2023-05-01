This Week in Concerts — Ganja White Night, Lil Wayne, Travis McNamara and More

This week in concerts, check out our 303 Music Vinyl Vol. 5 Release Party at Number Thirty Eight this Saturday, featuring Fruta Brutal, Shadow Work and Los Mocochetes. Tickets are free, music starts at 8:00 pm. Plus, Ganja White Night returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Eazybaked, Gentlemens Club and much more. Meanwhile, The Fillmore Auditorium prepares for a night with Lil Wayne and The Bluebird Theater welcomes local talents Travis McNamara and Heavy Diamond Ring.

At the Black Box, check out their Electronic Tuesdays this week featuring Aztek and the winners of the April showcase or hang out with Sin7 & Friends for their 5-Year Anniversary Celebration.

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre opens up once more to kick off its concert season with 107.9, KPBI’s Birthday Bash featuring Godsmack, I Prevail, Bad Omens and more.

For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

5/5 – Roy Rosenfeld

5/6 – Durante

5/5 – Dreamcastmoe

5/5 – Ricardo Montanerba

5/2 – Electronic Tuesdays: Aztek, April winners showcase

5/4 – Enigma Dubz, Apparition and more

5/4 – KMG Takeover: Lobo, Onoya and more

5/5 – Shanghai Doom, Canvas and more

5/5 – Sin7 & Friends 5 Year Anniversary: D:mForm, Faded and more

5/6 – DJ Hybrid, Xian Juan and more

5/4 – Radio Fluke, Grenata Rose and more

5/5 – Ghosts in Stereo, Live Like Glass and more

5/6 – Hot Like Wasabi, The Dirty Turkeys and more

5/7 – Telltale, Sundressed and more

5/2 – Wilder Woods, Abraham Alexander

5/3 – Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell

5/4 – 49 Winchester, The Weathered Souls

5/5 – Travis McNamara, Heavy Diamond Ring and more

5/6 – Kerala Dust, Lannds

5/4 – Bass Wars: Erin Stereo, Jordan Polovina and more

5/4 – Shift, Ultrasloth and more

5/5 – Felly, ThankGod4Cody

5/5 – P-Lo, Miles Medina and more

5/6 – Evanoff, Rado and more

5/6 – The High Hawks, Vince Herman and more

5/7 – Kolohe Kai, Mindstate and more

5/4 – Riot Ten

5/5 – Miss Monique, The Bordas Brothers

5/6 – Ben Hemsley, GS5 and more

5/6 – Bass Ops: Saigga

5/3 – Rotem Sivan Trio

5/4 – Rotem Sivan Trio

5/5 – The Kent Burnside Blues Band

5/6 – Billy Childs Quartet, Sean Jones

5/7 – Adam Bodine

5/4 – Godsmack, Bad Omens and more

5/3 – Skinny Puppy

5/7 – Lil Wayne

5/2 – Open Mic

5/6 – Captain Larry Larue, Saturday’s Children and more

5/2 – Ruston Kelly, Briscoe

5/5 – Taylor Rave

5/6 – Plini, Sungazer and more

5/6 – Ganga White Night, Kumarion

5/7 – Cobra Man, Starbenders and more

5/3 – Bull Bash, Dylan Scott

5/5 – Josh Ward

5/1 – Vlad Gershevich

5/2 – B3 Jazz Jam: Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn and more

5/3 – Hump Day Funk Jam

5/4 – Cocktail Revolution, Dave Randon and more

5/5 – Dane Scott

5/6 – Dane Scott

5/7 – Herb’s 90th Birthday: Funkiphino

5/3 – Grant Livingston & Friends

5/4 – Liver Down the River, Coral Creek and more

5/5 – Graham Good & The Painters, Trevor Michael and more

5/1 – Dougie Poole, Honey Blazer and more

5/2 – Thra, Noctambulist and more

5/3 – Spotlights, Rile and more

5/4 – Immigrant’s Child, Gio Chamba and more

5/5 – Abrams, Bleakheart and more

5/6 – Zealot, Owosso and more

5/2 – Dark Tuesdays

5/5 – Icon For Hire, Hooked Like Helen

5/6 – Synthwave Saturday Night: DJ Tower, Jay Eric and more

5/7 – Inthewhale, Citra and more

5/5 – Kings of Prussia

5/6 – Secret Recipe, Droplotz and more

5/4 – Crywolf, Away and more

5/5 – Wessyde, Decker Rush and more

5/6 – Bardz, Lovelli and more

5/6 – Biicla, Clrblnd and more

5/6 – Schepi, Fuse

5/7 – Malkasian, Tiny Humans and more

5/6 – Fishbone, Frontside Five

5/3 – Blue Rain Boots, Sunfish and more

5/4 – Bad Year, Chap and more

5/5 – Sabotage, Second-Hand Sublime and more

5/6 – Avey Tare

5/7 – Michelman Music, Cecilia and more

5/4 – Lost Terra

5/5 – The Nu-Metal Party

5/6 – Banda World

5/7 – Young Buck

5/4 – TWRP, Magic Sword

5/5 – Darius, Austin Franz

5/6 – Kat Dahlia, Sinego

5/5 – M83, Jeremiah Chiu

5/6 – Ian Munsick, Ned Ledoux

5/3 – Eric Gunnison Trio

5/4 – Daryl Gott Quartet

5/5 – Gabriel Mervine Quintet

5/6 – The Steve Langemo Quartet

5/7 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

5/4 – Elle Michelles’ Grateful Holler

5/5 – Cinco De Mayo Celebrations: DJ Miggy

5/6 – 303 Music LP Release Volume 5 with performances from N3ptune, The Mañanas and more

5/7 – Mary & The Weber Brothers, Scottie Bolin

5/4 – Molchat Doma, Nuovo Testamento

5/6 -Waterparks, Hunny and more

5/2 – Weval

5/5 – Siembra Cinco De Mayo Tropical Dance Party

5/6 – The High Hawks

5/7 – Munly and The Lupercalians

5/3 – Against The Current, Trophy Eyes

5/6 – Best Night Ever: Taylor Swift Hits Party

5/2 – Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton and more

5/3 – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Angel Olsen

5/4 – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Angel Olsen

5/5 – Walker Hayes, Chris Lane and more

5/6 – Ganja White Night, Eazybaked and more

5/7 – Ganja White Night, Gentlemens Club and more

5/2 – Open Mic

5/3 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

5/4 – DJ Open Decks

5/5 – CU Denver Songwriter Showcase

5/5 – Treehouse Sanctum, Synthesia

5/6 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: P!nto

5/6 – CU Denver Songwriter Showcase

5/6 – Ya Toya, EHpH and more

5/5 – Aftershock, Automhate and more

5/6 – Mayday Live

5/5 – Forests, Ben Quad and more

5/6 – Jordin Dearinger, Rotten Reputation and more

5/7 – Mike Ring, Spyderland and more

5/3 – Western Wednesday: Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes, Derek Dames Ohl

5/5 – The Bandit Queen of Sorrows, Extra GOld

5/6 – The Beach People, The Non-Renewed and more

5/6 – Matroda

5/7 – The Black Dahlia Murder

5/4 – Macefacekilla, Stereo Typical and more

5/5 – Cinco De Mayo Perreo Party: Kidd B

5/6 – Feed Me

5/7 – Mayo 07: Grupo Sekta, Equipo Reforzado and more

5/1 – Bass of The Mondays: Dripdrop, Tyspace and more

5/2 – Open Jam

5/3 – Glitter Porn, The Sponge Bong Hemp Pants and more

5/4 – Brown Liquor, Nomadic

5/5 – Schema Things, The Buzz and more

5/6 – Brett Johnson, Classic Music Company and more

5/7 – Lowke, Ronan and more