REVIEW — Hippo Campus Enriched a Windy Red Rocks With an Intimate Presence and Infectious Sound

Red Rocks has yet to see a warm night of melodic experience. Although, this did not stop the copious fans from battling against wind gusts and raindrops to experience the dynamic talent that is Hippo Campus live and in person. The weather fought, but the now six-piece indie rock band, and opener Gus Dapperton, fought harder.

Before Hippo Campus graced the stage, Gus Dapperton, the strange and equally dynamic indie-pop act from Warwick, New York, pumped blood with soaring vocals and bouncy dance grooves. Many fans were there to see Gus, which was made clear on the hike up as groups chanted, “Gus, we’re coming for you.” And he was far from disappointing.

Gus and his band, decked out in suit jackets and fancy wear, had a contagious chemistry that got everyone to their feet. Diving into hits like “I’m Just Snacking,” “My Favorite Fish” and “Prune, You Talk Funny,” each movement, facial expression and punchy melody was performed wittingly. The band exited the stage with a warm thank you, and I walked away a bigger fan than before.

Hippo Campus emerged punctually, accompanied by a building melody that only increased the anticipation. Springing into “South,” a popular anthem with light guitar riffs and impressive vocal runs, had everyone screaming. The lights dimmed and emitted a warm red glow, ushering in the melodic tune of “Yippie Ki Yay,” a staple on the group’s new EP, Wasteland. The building rhythm was complemented perfectly by lead vocalist Jake Luppen’s erupting melodic yips.

The atmosphere was warm, inviting and colorful, with energy-inducing lights and infectious intimacy. Luppen addressed the crowd announcing, “This is the best night of our lives, and we hope it’s the best night of your lives, too,” and all wailed in agreement. This line was stated almost too fittingly in transition to their song “Tuesday” from the 2017 album Landmark, which had the crowd swaying in perfect harmony.

Lead guitarist and vocalist Nathan Stocker addressed all with a devoted message. “It’s so beautiful to have a shared vision with people around you that you love, people around you that you respect and people around you who are better than you and that bring you to a better place. I think we need more of that,” the singer adequately stated as drummer Whistler Allen rumbled in the background. Mental health is near and dear to this band’s heart, and the playful synths that cross darker topics shed light on needed issues with warm melodies. This is the beautiful juxtaposition of Hippo Campus’s work.

The address was closed by the sweet tune of “Warm Glow,” a sweeping rhythm that somehow powerfully matched the wind gusts, almost as if on purpose. But the soft break was soon cracked by the upbeat tune of “Way It Goes,” which showcased the talent of trumpeter DeCarlo Jackson, who played triumphantly and made the crowd holler with praise. The 23-song set was closed by a final encore of “Violet” and the anticipated “Buttercup,” which left all with a joyous and peaceful sentiment beginning the journey down the mount.

Hippo Campus delivered a show featuring both old and new hits, a journey of the band’s decade of dedication and innocent young adulthood. Their performance at Red Rocks was a novel of intimate energy that all will hold close for days to come.

All photography by Maya Boustany.