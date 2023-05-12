Guided by Humanity Partners With Resourceful Threads for Night 6 of Denver Fashion Week

On Night Six of Denver Fashion Week’s Spring 23’ show, Guided By Humanity will join us in their partnership with local business, Resourceful Threads, for an inclusive fashion show.

Guided By Humanity and Resourceful Threads will be showing their new collection, EveryBODY. “EveryBODY” is Guided By Humanity’s adaptive apparel line that is designed by the Denver disability community. Resourceful Threads will be a helping hand in their production.

Resourceful Threads is a sustainable clothing brand that wants to improve the education of fashion and inform communities about recycling and innovative zero-waste technology.

Photo Courtesy of Resourceful Threads

Guided By Humanity is an inclusive and affirming health and wellness non-profit organization. They will be participating for the first time in Denver Fashion Week’s show to bring us some new, innovative, and inclusive garments.

Throughout the event, we will raise disability awareness by supporting Guided By Humanity through their silent auction and opportunities to donate.

Photo Courtesy of Guided by Humanity

Guided By Humanity is here to help everyone. They are here to address issues with ableism and bring disability awareness by welcoming the members of their community as they support individual needs.

Guided By Humanity is one of the few non-profit organizations that offer inclusive and accessible yoga and wellness services for everybody and ‘every ability’.

“It’s really awesome to see those with physical/intellectual disabilities look up to someone like me who uses a powered wheelchair or mobility device and be able to feel comfortable again in their own body,” Tyler Wesley said.

Photo Courtesy of Guided by Humanity

Being a non-profit organization can be challenging. That’s why Guided By Humanity does different community partnerships. This also opens the door for businesses and organizations, and local communities to have a positive impact.

Photo Courtesy of Guided by Humanity

With the help of Resourceful Threads, the two will showcase an adaptive clothing line called EveryBODY. This line was created to “serve the needs of people who use wheelchairs, who prefer velcro over zippers, and who feel better accessing their clothes from the sides instead of overhead,” said Resourceful Threads

Not only is this line full of colorful and fun pieces, but it is all good for our planet. Resourceful Threads use upcycled, recycled, and sustainable materials in all of their garments.

Photo Courtesy of Resourceful Threads

The significant change and current state of our world’s climate can be very overwhelming when thinking about the crisis we are in and the impact fashion has. Resourceful Threads wants to give their consumers “power and agency to make a difference as well as make a sustainable lifestyle fun!” Resourceful Threads Said.

They do this by recycling hundreds of pounds of clothing back into use. On top of this, they source all their materials from secondary sources, such as thrift stores, donations, and creative reuse stores.

Creative reuse stores are arts and crafts thrift stores that keep materials out of landfills and make sure they get back to artists and creatives.

The collaboration of Resourceful Threads and Guided By Humanity will provide a collection of sustainable and adaptive clothing for everyBODY.

“Don’t worry bout fitting in when you’re custom made…” Tyler Wesley said.

Photo Courtesy of Guided by Humanity

“Not all people put on their pants the same way! But everyBODY deserves clothes that make them feel fabulous and confident! This year, we’ve got you covered. The big reveal comes this Spring showcased at Denver Fashion Week,” said Resourceful Threads.

On top of Resourceful’s main goal to create sustainable fashion garments, they are also very passionate about informing the community and giving back in ways they can.

Resourceful Threads donates 3% of its proceeds to the Or Foundation. The Or Foundation is an organization that helps provide healthcare, education, and childcare for women in Ghana that are working at the Kantamanto Market.

“It’s hard to access a world that is not designed for accessibility.” Tyler Wesley said.