Get Festival Ready with these Five Summer Essentials

The only thing better than the incoming heat of the Colorado Summer is all of the Red Rocks shows, and festivities that come alongside this season. With events local and regional like Global Dance Festival, EDC, Zeds Dead, and the Underground Music Showcase, now is the time to pamper yourself and get prepped for your booming Summer Itinerary.

Below are five of our absolute essentials for any and all activities this Summer.

1. Eyebrow Waxing and Tinting

Your face is a prime first impression wherever you go, so treat yourself and refresh your brows. Your natural beauty is already there, so why not accentuate your brows and enhance your features? Waxing your brows can help maintain a clean profile that fits your face shape. And if your brows don’t need waxing, eyebrow tinting is the perfect alternative for someone with lighter brows — this also makes them extra sleek.

Beauty may start at the brows, but it doesn’t have to stop there!

FYI: waxing typically leaves your skin slightly red afterward, so it’s best to get them done before all your Instagram-worthy events! Eyebrow Waxing and Tinting

2. Body Waxes

For the full Summer prep experience, getting a wax for any and all areas you see fit is sure to boost your confidence in any outfit and for any occasion. European Wax Center offers services for legs, arms, hands, underarms, bikini lines and much more. Save time getting ready for all of your events by not needing to deal with the hassle of shaving. Plus, the freedom of silky smooth skin will allow you to feel sexy and comfortable in any outfit whether it’s a bikini by the pool or an all-lace bodysuit for EDC.

3. Travel-Size Skin Kit

A travel kit with all the necessities is a must-have this Summer no matter where you go. The products in this On The Go kit come in 2 Fl Oz containers or smaller, making them perfectly created for jet-setters or a festival day. The serums and moisturizers were created in mind to combat the intense festival and travel climates. By the end of your skin routine, you will be ready to rock any bikini or outfit.

This Summer ready set includes an ingrown hair serum, body polish, body wash, and body lotion — your skin is sure to thank you.

4. Brow Gel

Also further enhancing your natural beauty, brow gel is an essential makeup product for the Summer to create a dewy and effortless look. When on the way to a concert or festival, rather than shaping your brows with pomade or doing a full face of makeup, the tinted brow gel is the perfect and fast way to spice up any look while emphasizing your true beauty. Not only is it long lasting but it fits perfectly in any handbag for quick and easy on the go access.

The tinted brow gel also comes in three different universal shades, has a tapered brush to build flawless brows certain to stay all day long.

5. Body Shimmer

What better way to show up in style to a concert like Zeds Dead than with glittering soft skin? Music culture, especially with the temperatures warming up, typically consist of shorts, tank tops, mini skirts and mesh material clothing. That being said, this all natural coconut shimmer body oil will not only keep your skin feeling hydrated and looking amazing, but can help slow hair regrowth between waxes.

Not to mention, you’ll smell incredible.

Smooth, glowing skin should be your best accessory for every event this Summer. Get pampered and prepped at European Wax Center with a FREE first wax for all new guests and 50% off your first Brazilian or Full Back Wax.

