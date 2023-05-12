Experience The Best in Eyewear With Warby Parker’s Latest Collection and Store Opening in Colorado

Warby Parker, a renowned eyewear brand, has recently opened its fifth store in Colorado, located in The Promenade Shops at Briargate. The new store was launched on May 6th, 2023, offering its latest collection, Summer 2023, which includes retro-inspired eyewear with vibrant colors that evoke the nostalgia of past summers. Exclusively at their Briargate location, you’ll find colorful custom store artwork by French artist Claire Prouvost. The Summer 2023 collection features a wide range of designs that are perfect for the warm and sunny days of summer.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 by four friends, Neil Blumenthal, Andrew Hunt, Jeffrey Raider, and Dave Gilboa, with a mission to provide high-quality, fashionable eyewear to customers at a reasonable price. The company’s commitment to social responsibility is also a key part of its mission, with a “Buy a Pair, Give a Pair” program that has distributed over 8 million pairs of glasses to people in need around the world.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Summer 2023 Collection from Warby Parker is perfect for anyone looking for a summer refresh. The collection includes both eyeglasses and sunglasses, with prices starting at $95. The designs are inspired by 70s vacation culture, outdoor exploration, and classic coastal retreats. The collection’s warm, sun-washed pastels and rich, warm tones are perfect for the balmy air and carefree feeling of summer. The collection draws inspiration from ’70s vacation culture, outdoor exploration, and classic coastal retreats, resulting in a mix of shapes and colors that capture the carefree feeling of the season.

The Briargate store aims to simplify the vision care experience for Colorado customers by providing a comprehensive range of services under one roof. In addition to eye exams, the store showcases Warby Parker’s extensive collection of optical and sun eyewear, featuring their latest Summer 2023 and upcoming Floating Metal collections, which is set to launch on May 9th. The Briargate location also stocks their own brand of daily contact lenses, Scout by Warby Parker, as well as third-party contact lenses and other related products. Warby Parker’s Briargate store serves as a convenient one-stop shop for all your vision care needs.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Warby Parker’s Summer 2023 collection is just the beginning of summer offerings. They will launch their second drop on June 6th, which promises even more exciting styles to choose from. The brand’s ability to stay on top of the latest trends and offer a wide range of styles has made it a favorite among fashion-conscious consumers.

One of the most significant advantages of Warby Parker sunglasses is that they come with various features. All of their lenses come with UV protection, blocking 100% of UVA and UVB rays, which is vital for protecting your eyes from harmful radiation. Polarized lenses are also available in select non-prescription pairs and all prescription sunglasses, at no additional cost. This feature helps to reduce glare, providing clearer and more comfortable vision in bright conditions. Warby Parker’s lenses also include scratch-resistant coating, which provides an extra layer of protection to your eyewear.

Furthermore, you can personalize your sunglasses by selecting the lens color of your choice, at no additional cost. This feature allows you to make your sunglasses more reflective of your personality. Moreover, Warby Parker provides eyewear for every prescription, including single-vision lenses, readers, and progressives. This feature enables customers with various prescription needs to find a pair of sunglasses or eyeglasses that suit their needs.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The new Warby Parker store at The Promenade Shops at Briargate offers a wide range of fashionable eyewear options, with a focus on customer satisfaction. The Summer 2023 collection is a great place to start, with its retro flair and vibrant colors, providing a carefree feeling of summer. Whether you need prescription glasses or not, Warby Parker has something for everyone, so be sure to explore the latest collection and try on your favorite frames in person

Photography courtesy of Warby Parker.