This article explores 28 of the best supplements that can help increase sex drive in females. Low libido is a common issue that can affect women of all ages, and it can be caused by a variety of factors such as stress, hormonal imbalances, and certain medications.

Supplements can be a safe and effective way to boost libido and enhance sexual function. The supplements included in this article are backed by research and have been shown to improve sexual health in women.

28 Best Supplements to Increase Sex Drive in Females

Low libido, or a decreased sex drive, is a common problem that can affect women of all ages. There are many factors that can contribute to a lowered libido, including physical, psychological, and lifestyle factors. Hormonal imbalances are a common cause of decreased libido in women, particularly during menopause when estrogen levels decline.

Certain medications, such as antidepressants and birth control pills, can also affect sex drive by altering hormone levels or affecting neurotransmitters in the brain. Psychological factors such as stress, anxiety, depression, and relationship issues can also lead to a decrease in sexual desire. Lifestyle factors, including poor diet, lack of exercise, and chronic sleep deprivation, can also contribute to a lowered libido.

Finally, medical conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, and chronic pain can also impact sexual function and desire. Understanding the potential causes of low libido is the first step in finding a solution to this common problem. Now that you know more about what causes low sex drive, here are more details about the 28 best supplements to increase sex drive in females:

Elm & Rye Female Libido Supplement utilizes natural ingredients like tongkat ali, muira puama, ginseng, and l-arginine to enhance overall sexual performance. These ingredients work together to promote sexual health and function, with muira puama being particularly noteworthy for its traditional use in treating sexual disorders and increasing sexual desire.

Penguin’s CBD gummy worms are made with pure CBD isolate and offer a delectable indulgence for your taste buds. Each colorful and soft gummy is coated with a tangy blend of sweet and sour sugar, providing a burst of flavor with every bite. With 30 individual worms per container and 10mg of CBD per gummy, these gummies are made with premium quality ingredients and provide a convenient and enjoyable way to incorporate CBD into your daily wellness routine.

Everest’s Delta-8 gummies are a premium quality product made with high-grade hemp that is naturally grown in the United States. These gummies are vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and offer a delicious and convenient way to consume Delta-8. With 20mg of Delta-8 per gummy, these gummies provide an optimal dose for users seeking moderate to strong effects.

3. Equilibria Daily

Your daily needs for important vitamins and minerals can be satisfied easily and conveniently with Equilibria Daily Gummies. These gummies provide omega-3 fatty acid advantages that can improve brain health and sharpen your cognitive function.

4. Maude Standard

Discover the reviving power of Maude Standard’s gummies which are especially made to boost libido and support overall wellness. These mouthwatering gummies have a potent natural blend of ginseng, maca root, and ashwagandha that can improve your mood and energy levels all day long.

5. Ancestral Supplements

Ancestral Supplements FEM is a unique blend of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and adaptogens that are specifically formulated to enhance libido and sexual health, while also promoting mental clarity, reducing stress levels, and boosting conception.

6. Perelel Libido

Discover the pure power of Perelel Libido promote Gummies, created to promote your overall sexual wellness while enhancing your libido. These candies contain a potent combination of natural substances, such as Maca root, Ashwagandha, and Horny Goat Weed, that can increase your energy and alertness throughout the day.

7. RGN Health

Experience the potency of substances with great performance with a quick onset of less than 20 minutes. With the help of these specifically made vitamins, you can feel your appetite and desire for sex grow, giving you the power to take charge and fly in the bedroom.

8. Amie Naturals

The objective of this brand is to assist women in rediscovering their sexual interest and enjoyment. Their latest product, Ember, is their most advanced formula developed after three years of research. Ember has been shown to significantly boost women’s libido, increasing their confidence and fulfillment during sexual activity.

9. Sex and Good

When used as a dietary supplement, Sex and Good Gummy gives the greatest sex gummies on the market. With the help of this special recipe, you may immediately spice up your sexual life and have more satisfying encounters.

10. Lean Nutraceuticals

This specially designed supplement aims to enhance sexual satisfaction and foster stronger intimate connections with your partner. The manufacturer claims that it is currently the most effective product available on the market for increasing libido, energy levels, and improving overall sexual health.

11. Giddy+ Health Libido

Introducing Giddy+ Health Libido, the natural and effective way to boost your sexual desire and enhance your sexual health. This specially formulated supplement contains a unique blend of natural ingredients, including horny goat weed, maca root, and tribulus terrestris, all of which have been scientifically shown to improve libido and sexual function in women.

12. DrFormulas™ Libido

DrFormulas™ Libido is designed to boost natural hormone levels and increase blood flow, promoting greater energy and vitality. It can also help reduce stress and promote relaxation, which can be a significant factor in enhancing sexual satisfaction.

13. Nature’s Nutrition Libido

This all-natural libido booster contains ginger and ginseng, two powerful ingredients known to support positive mood and sexual drive. To achieve the desired results, it is recommended to take this supplement regularly, following the instructions on the label.

14. InnoDrive for Her

Inno Drive: For Her is a unique blend of natural ingredients designed to support female sexual health. With powerful adaptogens such as KSM-66®, it helps to lower stress levels, boost libido, and promote hormone balance to keep your body in check.

15. FemBoost

This pill is the answer you’ve been looking for if you’re sick of feeling too worn out to enjoy private times with your lover. This delectable non-GMO nutritional supplement is the ideal addition to your daily routine because it was specifically created to increase female libido.

16. NutriRise Organic Ashwagandha Root Capsules with Black Pepper

NutriRise’s ashwagandha capsules are a convenient and effective way to support your overall health and well-being. With regular use, you can experience the natural power of ashwagandha and enjoy the many benefits it has to offer.

17. Dorado Nutrition Horny Goat Weed For Men and Women

Dorado’s Horny Goat Weed is a potent mix that supports joints and the back while promoting blood flow, circulation, and energy. Individuals can start the day strong and rule all facets of their lives by incorporating this pill into their regular regimen. Customer reviews for Dorado Nutrition support the efficacy of this supplement.

18. Natgrown Organic Maca Root Powder Capsules

Natgrown’s Maca Root is a plant-based superfood that provides a pure, potent dose of triple strength 1,500mg per pill. This is over 3x more maca than other best-selling brands, making it a powerful choice for individuals seeking to improve their health and wellness.

19. Goli Ashwagandha & Vitamin D Gummy

This unique gummy is made with a blend of ashwagandha and vitamin D, two powerful ingredients known for their numerous health benefits. Each gummy contains 150mg of ashwagandha and 50mcg of vitamin D, providing a potent dose of these essential nutrients.

20. Nature’s Craft Horny Goat Weed for Male Enhancement

The advanced performance boost provided by Nature’s Craft’s horny goat weed with maca root capsules for men makes it simple to realize true potential. This supplement is designed to give users a significant energy boost, enabling them to work and perform at their peak levels with more flow energy and power.

21. Horny Goat Weed by Breakthru Labs

By encouraging a healthy flow and relaxed muscles, which can contribute to enhanced feelings and mental alertness, the supplement provided by Breakthru Lab may assist holistic health. Additionally, this supplement can help to increase blood flow, which can improve sexual performance.

22. Physician’s CHOICE Organic Ashwagandha

Introducing Physician’s CHOICE Organic Ashwagandha, a premium quality supplement designed to support stress management, hormonal balance, and better rest. This supplement is made with pure Organic Ashwagandha root powder, containing no leaves, stems, or fillers, ensuring maximum potency and effectiveness.

23. NutriONN Boost for Her

A natural and efficient supplement, NutriONN Boost For Her is made to support a healthy libido and improved sensitivity. It enhances the body’s response to stimulation and increases the desire for intimacy, resulting in a more satisfying intimate experience.

24. NutraChamps Korean Red Panax Ginseng Capsules

The Korean Red Ginseng Extract from NutraChamps can be used by anyone who want a natural solution to increase their vitality, energy, and focus. This historic plant offers a steady stream of energy to improve performance, productivity, and concentrate on crucial tasks. People can feel invigorated and alert with NutraChamps’ Korean Red Ginseng Extract without relying on synthetic stimulants.

25. Bronson Ashwagandha Extra Strength

Bronson’s Ashwagandha Extra Strength 3000 MG is an herbal supplement designed to support a healthy stress response, maintain healthy cortisol levels, and promote a positive mood and memory. It’s formulated with pure ashwagandha and includes BioPerine, a clinically studied ingredient that enhances nutrient absorption in the body.

26. Amplicell Female Enhancement

With the help of a potent herbal supplement provided by Aplicell, people can experience a state of renewal and mental clarity. This special combination of herbs is intended to reduce tension and foster a special experience by elevating mood and increasing pleasure. Individuals who use the formula report feeling energised, revived, and with increased energy and performance.

27. Double Wood Supplements Horny Goat Weed for Men and Women

Double Wood’s Horny Goat Weed Extract is a premium quality supplement that’s standardized to 20% icariin, containing no additional fillers. This ensures that each vegan-safe veggie capsule provides a potent and effective dose of icariins.

One of the key benefits of icariins is their ability to promote blood flow, which can increase stamina and vitality. As a male-enhancing supplement, Horny Goat Weed can help improve overall sexual health and performance.

28. Nature Made KSM-66 Ashwagandha Gummies

Nature Made® has recently launched a new product that can help reduce everyday feelings of stress. Their Ashwagandha Gummies are available in two delicious vegan options and are made with clinically studied KSM-66® Ashwagandha root extract to support a healthy stress response. With regular use, Nature Made® Ashwagandha Gummies can help you feel more balanced and relaxed, leading to improved overall well-being.