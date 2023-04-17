REVIEW — Sasha and John Digweed Blew the Roof Off at Whirling Dervish 7th Anniversary

On Saturday, April 15th, Sasha and John Digweed returned to Reelworks in Denver. Following the incredible success of the last sold-out party in 2021, Whirling Dervish was thrilled to have them perform again to celebrate their 7th Anniversary with a rare extended set. The power of music to bring people together in the celebration was evident during the Whirling Dervish 7th anniversary event.

This unforgettable event began with special guest Patrice Bäumel, an acclaimed DJ and producer. Bäumel’s unique style and sound set the perfect tone for the night, captivating the audience and setting the stage for an incredible evening of music, dance and celebration. His opening set was a masterful blend of techno, house, and electronica that seamlessly transitioned into the extended sets of Sasha and John Digweed, creating a seamless flow of energy and excitement that kept the crowd on their feet throughout the night.

Fans from across the globe showed up to witness the legendary duo, Sasha and John Digweed, in action. The crowd was mesmerized by their artistry and the hypnotic beats, creating an electrifying atmosphere of unity and euphoria. The production had stunning visuals and lighting effects that complemented the music and enhanced the overall experience. Sasha and John Digweed have been at the forefront of the electronic music scene for over two decades. Their music has inspired and influenced countless DJs and producers, and their performances continue to captivate audiences worldwide, and especially here in Denver.

Whirling Dervish Productions is dedicated to fostering a global community of fans who share a passion for their offerings. Whirling Dervish’s mission, since 2000, has been to provide fans with reliable news and updates while creating an atmosphere of inclusivity and enthusiasm. Whirling Dervish Productions strive to bring fans together and unite them in their love for our shared interests.

The event drew people from all walks of life, including music enthusiasts, local residents, and visitors to Denver. The combination of Bäumel’s talent and Sasha and John Digweed’s legendary performances made this event a true testament to the power of music to bring people together in celebration. The power of music was evident as people from all walks of life came together to celebrate and enjoy the music.

All Photography by Herman Ortega Media