Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 4/19 – 4/23

The sun is out, the reggae is on and 4/20 is nearly here — don’t miss The Marley Brothers, the 40 Oz To Freedom (Sublime Tribute Band) or the Mile High 420 Festival at the Civic Center.

Find yourself a new outfit at the vintage market on Larimer St. or ThriftCon at the National Western Complex. There are plenty of chances to sip on something pretty in the city this week, from Women’s Happy Hour, to a Deviation Distilling cocktail class or the Arvada Beer Fest. Lastly, if you’d like to shake up your Friday night, the circus is in town: visit Bandimere Speedway to watch the Garden Bros Nuclear Circus.

When: April 19, doors 5:30 p.m., show 6:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $49.50 – $89.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: With the sun beaming out of the clouds for spring, it’s the perfect time to get your reggae on. The Marley Brothers featuring Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Ky-Mani Marley will perform at Red Rocks with openers Sean Paul and Protoje. All ages are welcome to vibe out to the feel-good music this Wednesday.

40 Oz To Freedom (Sublime Tribute Band) When: April 20, doors 5 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Head to Ophelia’s as early as 6 p.m., have a snack and a complimentary drink with proof of ticket purchase before the show in their downstairs or stage level bars. 40 Oz, founded in Southern California, is now currently a Denver-based tribute band. They have toured for 13+ years throughout the United States and Canada and were named as the winner of the 2010 San Diego Music Award for Best Tribute Artist. Ice Cube When: April 21, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $95+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The legendary rapper and actor Ice Cube returns to Denver for tour with opener and Compton rapper Westside Boogie. Since his rise to fame in the ’80s with rap group N.W.A., Ice Cube has kept busy with projects — his latest release is just from Dec., SNOOP CUBE 40 $HORT — a collaborative album of West Coast rappers under the name Mount Westmore. Mount Westmore consists of Too $hort, E-40, Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg. See how Ice Cube’s game holds up and catch the show this Friday at Mission.

Lewis Capaldi When: April 22, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $55 – $99.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: 23-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi takes the stage this Saturday for his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent North American 2023 tour. In April, the hit “Someone You Loved” artist released his EP, Wish You The Best.

Goth Babe

When: April 23, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $76+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Goth Babe is the alternative/electronic-indie musical project of Griffin Washburn. Goth Babe’s songs influence a strong feeling of driving in the car along the coast with the windows down during summer. New York multi-instrumentalist and indie pop artist Yoke Lore will be opening for Goth Babe.

Happy Hour for Women

When: April 19, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Elevated Q, 14613 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO

Cost: Free, register here

Lowdown: In awareness of the fact that it can be difficult to find new friends as adults, Happy Hour for Women is a place where women can snack on appetizers, sip drinks and meet other ladies. This event is meant to be a safe space for women to socialize, regardless of their situation, and make new friends.

Shake it Up! Spring Cocktail Class When: April 20, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 1821 Blake St. #130, Denver, CO

Cost: $45, make a reservation here

Shake it Up! Spring Cocktail Class When: April 20, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 1821 Blake St. #130, Denver, CO

Cost: $45, make a reservation here

Lowdown: Every month, Deviation Distilling hosts a cocktail class. This month, they are featuring three spring-inspired seasonal cocktails to which they will provide recipes, ingredients and instructions. Attendees will be taught how to shake, pour and garnish their cocktails, right before they get to try it.

Where: Five Points Plaza, 2736 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

The Big Hour – Agave Shore x Spangalang Brewery Happy Hour When: April 21, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Five Points Plaza, 2736 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: The Agave Shore and Spangalang Brewery are collaborating for The Big Hour, where two bars will offer live music and DJs, drink and food specials every Friday. Bring coworkers or friends and kick off the weekend with snacks and music.

Where: Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Pkwy, Arvada, CO

Cost: $40 – $150, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This year, Arvada’s Beer Fest is hosting an 80’s themed party with unlimited sampling from 20+ breweries and distilleries. If you’re having trouble thinking of what to wear, it’s suggested to wear leather jacket sleeves, animal print mini skirts, bodysuits, leg warmers, double denim and so on. There will be a live DJ, indoor food hall, costume contest, games and a photo booth, voting for Favorite Brewery and Favorite Non-Beer Brew.

Chef-Led Paella-Making Cooking Class

When: April 23, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Waldschanke Ciders, 4100 Jason St., Denver, CO

Cost: $55, buy tickets here

Chef-Led Paella-Making Cooking Class

When: April 23, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Waldschanke Ciders, 4100 Jason St., Denver, CO

Cost: $55, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Chef Kevin from Classpop! will be teaching amateur cooks and attendees how to make a delicious paella. Paella is made from a combination of rice, chicken, fresh vegetables (onion, bell pepper, peas) and spices. This class requires no experience and guests may sip on a drink during the class.

Where: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen, 1309 26th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10, register here

Lowdown: For only $10, adults may enjoy a “Sweary Coloring Night,” where they will receive a house lager, adult coloring book and pencils. This event is held every third Wednesday of the month. Take a mid-week break and do something cathartic for yourself. Mile High 420 Festival

When: April 20, 1 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: “420” has long been the number that represents smoking weed. Celebrate the legalization of cannabis and history of the marijuana movement in Colorado this 4/20. The goal for the event this year is “to continue to fight the stigma while celebrating the booming cannabis industry here in the Mile High City.” There will be merchandise, food trucks, vendors, bars, refreshments, performers and more.

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus

When: April 21, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S. Rooney Rd., Morrison, CO

Cost: $0 – $60, buy tickets here

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus

When: April 21, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S. Rooney Rd., Morrison, CO

Cost: $0 – $60, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus show contains special effects, concert-style sound and lighting and performers from over 22 countries. These performers participate in a 100-minute performance full of events that go by the names of the Wheel of Death, Human Cannonball, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Cuban Troop of Hand to Hand balancing, Showgirls hanging from silks and webs and quite a few more. If you've never been to the circus, this is an opportune time to witness and be entertained by all of the mind blowing and extravagant acts.

Earth Day Vintage Market When: April 22, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 2534 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: 40 local vendors with collections of vintage fashion, furniture, vinyl and more will be at this event promoting their goods. A live vinyl DJ, The Record Magnet will play throughout the day, along with two live music sets by Julian Fulco Perron, who is described as “retro pop meets experimental funk.” If you love vintage, come see what this market has to offer — whether it’s clothing and accessories or home goods, collectibles, up-cycled items and others. Firehouse 5K

When: April 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 38th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $53, buy tickets here

Firehouse 5K

When: April 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 38th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $53, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Firehouse 5K begins and ends at the Station 26 taproom. Finishers will receive a free, local craft brew at the end of the race, a collector's pint glass or seasonal item from the Brewery Running Series, a chance to win door prizes, access to live music, food trucks, local vendors and more. A portion of the proceeds from this 5K will benefit the Retired Firefighters Association of Denver.

ThriftCon Denver