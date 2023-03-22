Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 3/22 – 3/26

This week is full of potential for new knowledge: learn to make savory chorizo tacos with Chef Joshua Elias, a new cocktail at Mythology Distillery or where the most haunted neighborhoods in the city are through the Twilight Ghost Tour in Denver.
Thumpasaurus
When: March 22, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Where: Cervantes’ Other Side, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO
Cost: $18, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Thumpasaurus is a quintet LA-based band that was formed during the band members’ time together at University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music. Since then, they’ve found international success opening for various bands, including Vulfpeck. Thumpasaurus is guaranteed to get you grooving and moving to their funky rhythms or heavier guitar riffs this Wednesday night on the Other Side.
Sullivan King
When: March 23, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO
Cost: $39.95, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Keaton Prescott, known by fans as Sullivan King, is an American DJ who blends heavy metal music and electric guitar with electronic dance music. Sullivan King is joined by Kai Wachi, Level Up, Benda and Vastive for his Thrones of Blood US Tour. Make sure you stretch your neck before head banging this Thursday at the Mission.
Schism
When: March 24, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $22.50, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Schism is the world’s first and longest touring tribute to Tool. The band, comprised of Keith Williams, Angelo Rivera, Donald Pusateri and Joseph Cunningham, formed in 2001 after seeing Tool in NYC. Along with Schism, other tributes will be joining in on the music: Rally ‘Round the Family (a Rage Against the Machine tribute), My Own Summer (a Deftones tribute) and Rooster (an Alice in Chains tribute).
Ivy Lab
When: March 25, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m.
Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO
Cost: $25 – $29, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Ivy Lab, the dubstep duo from the UK, heads to the Ogden this Saturday in support of their Infinite Falling Ground Tour for their latest album release of the same title. Ivy Lab is joined by OAKK and Lake Hills.
Bluegrass Sundays with Bottlerocket Hurricane
When: March 26, 4 p.m.
Where: So Many Roads, 918 W. 1st Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $10, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Spend your Bluegrass Sunday with a mix of Bottlerocket Hurricane’s Americana, folk and country rock at So Many Roads. So Many Roads features a large patio, bar and arcade while providing live music and displays of Grateful Dead and classic rock art.
Cook Chorizo Tacos with a Chef
When: March 22, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: Waldschanke Ciders, 4100 Jason St., Denver, CO
Cost: $55, buy tickets here
Lowdown: This Wednesday, Classpop! brings “Cook Chorizo Tacos With a Chef” to Waldschanke Ciders. Chef Joshua Elias will guide the class in a hands-on tutorial on how to make a savory chorizo taco with masa harina, corn flour, muenster cheese, fresh tomatillo, serrano chili and more.
Mixology with Mythology: A Cocktail Class
When: March 23, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver, CO
Cost: $75, buy tickets here
Lowdown: At Mythology Distillery this Thursday, you will learn to make cocktails using whiskey, vodka and gin. Beyond that, they will teach attendees more about mixology and how to use egg whites, smoke and garnishes to elevate a drink. Additionally, you will try three cocktails and go on a tour of the distillery.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tour
When: March 24, 4 – 4:30 p.m.
Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, CO
Cost: Free, register here
Lowdown: Learn more about the beers you love with a tour at Great Divide Brewing Co. They are offering a behind the scenes tour of their taproom that opened in 1994 with access to their brewing and packaging process this Friday.
Crawfish Boil & Live Music
When: March 25, 1 – 5 p.m.
Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver, CO
Cost: $80 – $160, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Monkey Barrel is hosting a special event this Saturday with a crawfish boil from 1 – 5 p.m. and live music from Hazel Miller from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Craft beers from over 20 local breweries will be available to sip on while listening to the music. The event is free to attend; however, the crawfish is sold by the box (3 pounds) and includes sausage, potatoes and corn for $36.
Beer Pairing Dinner
When: March 26, 5 p.m.
Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver, CO
Cost: $85, buy tickets here
Lowdown: This Sunday, Chef Jared will guide guests through a carefully curated multi-course tasting menu that reflects the history and cultural influences of Colorado’s cuisine. The meal will be paired with beers from Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery. Vegetarian options are available upon request. Ticket sales end Friday, March 24.
Vision and Resolve Exhibit Opening and Reception
When: March 22, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Where: Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St., Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: Vision and Resolve focuses on the movements that have made an impact on Colorado’s History, especially regarding women. The sculpture in the above photo is titled “Western Women Wild with Joy,” and was created by Colorado artists Emma Hardy, Martha Russo, and Anna and Tina Suszynski. This piece was added to History Colorado’s Collection in 2022. See more works like this at the Vision and Resolve opening this Wednesday.
Tincture Thursday – An Exploration of all Things Herbs & Tinctures
When: March 23, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Thompson Denver, 1616 Market St., Denver, CO
Cost: $35, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Learn more about plant medicine with Mamie Trotter of Herbal Riot, a woman-owned wellness company that creates herbal remedies in Denver. They will be providing a hands-on opportunity to explore herbs and tinctures as an alternative to “mainstream conventional remedies.” You will even be able to take a home a Thompson-exclusive tincture, courtesy of Herbal Riot.
Meteor Shower
When: March 24, 7 p.m.
Where: The Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, CO
Cost: $20, buy tickets here
Lowdown: This Friday night, head to The Elaine Wolf Theatre to sit back, relax and enjoy a viewing of Meteor Shower, written by American actor, comedian and writer Steve Martin and directed by Connor Barrett. Meteor Shower starts off with Corky and Norm excited to host friends at their house for a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower, but as the evening progresses, things begin to take a twist and are not what seem.
Denver Roller Derby Doubleheader
When: March 25, 5 – 10:30 p.m.
Where: Rollerdome: Home of Denver Roller Derby and Rocky Mountain Rollergirls, 2375 S. Delaware St., Denver, CO
Cost: $15 – $20, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Beginning at 6 p.m., the Denver Juniors will compete in the roller derby, followed by the Adult Home Teams at 8 p.m. Don’t miss this double header at the Rollerdome. Proceeds from the event support the rent of the Rollerdome.
Twilight Ghost Tour
When: March 26, 7:15 p.m.
Where: 901 Sherman St., Denver, CO
Cost: $27, buy tickets here
Lowdown: During the Twilight Ghost Tour, you will view the haunted neighborhoods and mansions of Denver, as well as learn about scandals, murders, and other spooky elements of the city’s spooky past. Attendees will meet their guide in front of the Archer Tower Apartments and then get started on seeking out the paranormal activity.
Genesis Fashion Show
When: March 24, 6 – 11 p.m.
Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver, CO
Cost: $55 – $140, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Genesis Fashion Show is presented by designer Jenn Burback; she will be introducing her brand and designs through the show and DJ Spikles will play live music. Burback has partnered with Mental Health Colorado and will be donating a portion of the proceeds.
GOTHSWAP
When: March 26, 1 – 6 p.m.
Where: Grandma’s House Beer Co., 1710 S. Broadway, Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: GOTHSWAP is a biannual swap meet, where you can exchange, trade, buy or sell items. Food and drink available from Grandma’s House Beer Co., as well as live DJing from Trashkitten and Mike Rich.