Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 3/22 – 3/26

Great Divide Brewing Co. Tour When: March 24, 4 – 4:30 p.m. Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, CO Cost: Free, register here Lowdown: Learn more about the beers you love with a tour at Great Divide Brewing Co. They are offering a behind the scenes tour of their taproom that opened in 1994 with access to their brewing and packaging process this Friday.

Crawfish Boil & Live Music

When: March 25, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver, CO

Cost: $80 – $160, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Monkey Barrel is hosting a special event this Saturday with a crawfish boil from 1 – 5 p.m. and live music from Hazel Miller from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Craft beers from over 20 local breweries will be available to sip on while listening to the music. The event is free to attend; however, the crawfish is sold by the box (3 pounds) and includes sausage, potatoes and corn for $36.