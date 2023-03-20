This Week in Concerts — Masego, Emotional Oranges, Sullivan King and More

This week in concerts, as the winter thaw gives way to the warmth of spring, music venues across Denver are heating up with a smorgasbord of live concerts and performances. Catch indie-folk band, Whitney at The Bluebird Theater, alt-country star, Rayland Baxter at The Gothic Theatre and R&B, hip-hop sensation, Masego performing at The Ogden Theater.

This week, the city’s top music spots are showcasing a variety of sounds and genres, from jazz and funk to electronic and indie rock. Jazz fans won’t want to miss The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra with Deborah Stafford at Dazzle on the 20th, as well as The Adrian Herrera Escobar Trio at Nocturne.

At Larimer Lounge, the week is packed with nearly two to three performers each day, including, Yolanda Be Cool, Charlie Hickey and Modern Love.

For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

3/21 – Electronic Tuesdays: Hypho, Amadeo and more

3/23 – Isded, Medicine Place and more

3/23 – King Joe, Nnamba and more

3/24 – Josh Teed, Morillo and more

3/24 – Fatmidz, Nervous System and more

3/25 – Hebbe, Oldgold and more

3/25 – Mt. Analogue, Iliph

3/26 – Sunday School with Kial

3/22 – Emily Nenni, Derek Dames Ohl

3/23 – Them Coulee Boys, Nathaniel Riley

3/24 – Pony Bradshaw, Grayson Jenkins

3/25 – Reno Divorce, I’m a Boy and more

3/20 – Whitney, Shannon Lay

3/21 – The Residents

3/22 – Tank and The Bangas, McKinley Dixon

3/24 – Schism, Rally ‘Round the Family and more

3/25 – The Legendary Shack Shakers, Hillbilly Casino and more

3/26 – G. Love, Special Sauce and more

3/21 – Witt Lowry, Livingston

3/22 – Thumpasaurus, Connor Terrones

3/23 – Kirbybright, Seratonin and more

3/24 – Cris Jacobs, Two Faces West and more

3/24 – Drrtywulvz, Vinja and more

3/25 – Louis Cole Big Band, Genevieve Artadi

3/25 – Deadphish Orchestra, Breadbox and more

3/26 – Girl God

3/25 – One True God, Lūn

3/25 – Bass Ops: VLCN

3/20 – The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra with Deborah Stafford

3/22 – After Midnight

3/23 – Yayennings

3/24 – Cary Morin, Ghost Dog

3/25 – Tenia Nelson

3/25 – Same Cloth, Anisha Rush

3/21 – Caracara, A Place for Owls and more

3/22 – Demob Happy, Sego

3/23 – Titus Andronicus, Country Westerns and more

3/24 – Lostboycrow, Brooke Alexx and more

3/25 – City of The Sun, Portair

3/26 – Pennysick, Coast to Ghost and more

3/21 – Open Mic Night

3/24 – The Opalites, Swashbuckling Doctors and more

3/21 – The Church

3/22 – Rayland Baxter, Liz Cooper and more

3/23 – Pinback, Disheveled Cuss

3/24 – Shane Profitt

3/20 – Vlad Gershevich

3/21 – Gabe Mervine, Braxton Kahn

3/22 – Hump Day Funk Jam

3/23 – Dave Randon Trio

3/24 – Alive on Arrival

3/25 – Alive on Arrival

3/26 – Venus Cruz

3/25 – Denver Minifest: Scarlata, The River and more

3/20 – Ken Mode, Frail Body and more

3/21 – Dumbo Gets Mad, Sea Moya and more

3/24 – Palehorse/Palerider, Git Some and more

3/25 – Sinistarr, DJ Shannon Von Kelly and more

3/20 – Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker and more

3/21 – Dark Tuesdays

3/22 – Satan, Night Demon and more

3/23 – Suitable Miss, Saints of Never After and more

3/24 – Solar Fake, Voight and more

3/25 – Wake the Dead

3/24 – Edamame, Piece Sine and more

3/25 – DJ Dan, Erin Stereo and more

3/20 – Modernlove., Miette Hope

3/22 – Krooked Kings, Mr. Mota

3/23 – Lab Thursdays: MLOTIK, Dank Frank and more

3/24 – Charlie Hickey, Bodies and more

3/24 – Gano, Shifty and more

3/24 – Treehouse DJ Set: Yaakov, Zacc

3/25 – Alex Lustig, Mishegas

3/25 – Yolanda Be Cool, Frankie Nanna and more

3/25 – Treehouse DJ Set: STLLR

3/26 – Kill Dll, Whokilledxix and more

3/20 – Death Valley Girls, Spoon Benders

3/21 – Runner, Waveform

3/22 – Mike W, 454 and more

3/23 – Husbands, Surf Rock is Dead

3/24 – Elekrtic animals, Seth Beamer and more

3/25 – Yam Haus, Landon Conrath

3/26 – Theo Kandel, Wyatt Pike and more

3/20 – Nnamdï

3/25 – Eric Bellinger

3/26 – Keep Flying

3/22 – Hospitality, Danny Byrd and more

3/24 – Party Pupils, Pat Lok

3/25 – Jeremy Olander, NotMeghan

3/20 – Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH and more

3/23 – Sullivan King, Kai Wachi and more

3/24 – Sullivan King, Yookie and more

3/25 – Elephant Revival, The Tallest Man on Earth

3/22 – Adrain Herrera Escobar Trio

3/23 – Matt Smiley Quartet

3/24 – David Bernot Quartet

3/25 – The Derek Banach Quintet

3/26 – Renditions Dinner: Rome

3/23 – Rolling Harvest Band

3/24 – Lexi Weege, JJ Slater and more

3/25 – DJ Miggy

3/20 – Masego, Ogi

3/21 – Emotional Oranges, Aayanna

3/22 – Powerwolf

3/24 – Betty Who, Shea Couleé

3/25 – Ivy Lab, Oakk and more

3/21 – Bill Frisell Four

3/23 – SF1, Nancy Hubanks

3/24 – Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party

3/25 – Eric Krasno, Stanton Moore

3/26 – The Stone Foxes

3/25 – Moonshine Bandits, Charlie Farley and more

3/26 – Piper Rockelle

3/22 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

3/23 – Bianca and The Flyboys

3/24 – Savage Resistance

3/24 – Nu Bass Theory, Feral Suits and more

3/25 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Gary Givant

3/25 – Mona Eye-Yoob

3/25 – Goth-Darkwave Dance Night

3/26 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Travel Kit

3/24 – Stevie Stone, Black Pegasus

3/25 – Gorod

3/20 – Ryan Cassata, Blankslate and more

3/22 – Serration, A Mourning Star and more

3/24 – Keep for Cheap, Hotel Wifi and more

3/20 – Laveda, Isadora Eden and more

3/21 – Coral Grief, Dear Rabbit and more

3/22 – Disco Doom, Taleen Kali and more

3/24 – Wet Nights, Wave Decay and more

3/25 – Signals Midwest, Calamity and more

3/24 – COLORS presents: R&B only

3/24 – COLORS presents: R&B only (18+)

3/25 – COLORS presents: R&B only

3/25 – COLORS presents: R&B only (18+)

3/26 – The Home Team

3/23 – Sam Paganini

3/24 – Tita Lau

3/25 – Moksi

3/20 – Friends on Deck

3/21 – Solar Circuit, Toast and more

3/22 – Space Carnival, BKellz and more

3/23 – Turquoise, Jellyfish Farm

3/24 – Tripzy Leary, Yvga and more

3/25 – Hysteric, Floppi Disk and more

3/26 – Bluebird, May Be Fern and more