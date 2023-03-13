This Week in Concerts – Nessa Barrett, Jessie Murph, Marten Hørger and More

303 Magazine is back with another weekly concert update and this week in concerts we have Nessa Barrett at Mission Ballroom, Jessie Murph at The Bluebird Theater and DJ Marten Hørger at Temple Night Club.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this Friday at Number Thirty Eight for its “Shamrock ‘N’ Roll” shindig featuring the traditional Irish dancing of Celtic Steps and music by Stomp Street Heist.
As the weather starts to warm up and spring begins next week, 303 Magazine encourages music fans to stay tuned for more updates on their favorite outdoor venues in the Denver area. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Bar Standard
3/16 – Dance System
The Black Box
3/14 – Electronic Tuesdays: Hyroglifics, Shoebox and more
3/16 – Chase Manhattan, Lousy Anna and more
3/16 – Desacore, Kizer and more
3/17 – Bwoy De Bhajan and more
3/17 – Surco, Staggered Hooks and more
3/18 – Lone Dum, Pheel. and more
3/18 – Pop Tha Trunk, Esoteric and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
3/16 – Liam St. John, Joshua Quimby and more
3/17 – Happy Landing, Beggars Union and more
3/18 – It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana, Aethereus and more
The Bluebird Theater
3/14 – Jessie Murph
3/15 – The Lagoons
3/17 – Southern Avenue
3/18 – Unwritten Law
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
3/15 – Bktherula, Duwap Kaine
3/16 – Shift, Meso and more
3/16 – Shift, Vibesquad and more
3/17 – Eric Lindell
3/17 – Wreckno, Uniiqu3 and more
3/18 – Float Like a Buffalo, Apollo Suns and more
3/18 – Bollywood Dance Party
Club Vinyl
3/18 – Bass Ops: OG Nixin
3/19 – Mat Zo
Dazzle
3/15 – Dave Douglas, Elan Mehler
3/16 – Ritmo Jazz Latino
3/17 – Same Cloth
3/18 – Nelo & Kerrie Joy
Globe Hall
3/13 – Rett Madison, Lou Roy
3/14 – Deaf Club, Only Echoes and more
3/15 – Zan Fiskum, Lauren Frihauf
3/16 – Thunderstorm Artis, Ellsworth
3/17 – Goodbye Aurora, Bury Mia, The Nova Kicks and more
3/18 – Legs, Fern Roberts and more
Goosetown Tavern
3/14 – Open Mic Night
3/16 – Chemistry Dance: Blues and Funky Fusion
3/18 – Authority Zero Official Afterparty: 3 Amigos DJ Set
The Gothic Theatre
3/14 – The Acacia Strain, Fit for an Autopsy and more
3/15 – Paolo Nutini
3/17 – Weyes Blood, Vagabon
3/18 – Kimbra, Tei Shi
The Grizzly Rose
3/17 – Easton Corbin
Herb’s Hideout
3/13 – Vlad Gershevich
3/14 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more
3/15 – Hump Day Funk Jam
3/16 – Dave Randon Trio
3/17 – Super Magick
3/18 – Skool Daze
3/19 – The Champions
Herman’s Hideaway
3/18 – Combichrist, Grendel and more
Hi-Dive
3/16 – Suspended, Plasma Canvas and more
3/17 – Plack Blague, Boan and more
3/18 – Big Dopes, Modern Leisure and more
3/19 – Vomit Forth, Upon Stone and more
HQ
3/14 – Dark Tuesdays: Darkwave, EBM and more
3/16 – That 1 Guy
3/17 – Deer Creek, Lord Velvet and more
3/18 – All Vinyl ’80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul Italiano and DJ Eli
Larimer Lounge
3/15 – Morris Madrone, Idle Threat and more
3/16 – Duper, Yellgnatz and more
3/17 – Steven Huntley
3/17 – Zookëper, Typeone and more
3/17 – Treehouse DJ Set: Ehgo
3/18 – Permission Slip, Hawlee and more
3/18 – Carlita, Wessyde and more
3/18 – Treehouse DJ Set: La Fave
3/19 – Joanie, Motherfucker Teresa
Lost Lake
3/14 – Smidley, Dominic Angelella and more
3/15 – AC/CO Mile High Voltage: Back Stabbath, Seattle4ever
3/16 – Boot Juice, Sweet Pork and more
3/17 – Los Mochochetes, This Broken Beat and more
3/18 – Sunnnner, Indecisive. and more
3/19 – Jay Stott, Alex Rhodes Show and more
Marquis Theater
3/13 – Meet Me @ The Altar
3/17 – Heart to Gold
3/18 – Ha$h
3/19 – Orions Belte
Meow Wolf
3/16 – Magic Giant, Mobley
3/17 – The Magician, Jaguar Nights
3/18 – The Fungineers, An Hobbes
Mission Ballroom
3/14 – Morgan Wade, Meg McRee
3/16 – Nessa Barrett, Isabel Larosa
3/18 – Sidepiuece, Westend and more
3/19 – Skillet & Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia
Nocturne
3/15 – 6th Annual Opera Colorado Sip and Sing
3/16 – Spherio
3/17 – David Bernot Quartet
3/18 – The Derek Banach Quintet
3/19 – Dave Devine Quintet
Number Thirty-Eight
3/17 – Shamrock ‘N’ Roll: Stomp St. Heist
3/18 – Ronin, Hellokenny
The Ogden Theatre
3/14 – Trivecta, Midnight Kids and more
3/18 – Underoath, Periphery and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
3/17 – Jackie Greene
3/18 – Jackie Greene
Roxy Broadway
3/15 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam
3/16 – DJ Open Decks
3/16 – Megan Burtt, Edie Carey
3/17 – Austin Johnson
3/17 – The Static Channel, Connor St. Augustine and more
3/18 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Ace One
3/18 – Occam’s Rose
3/18 – Coastless Creative: Stereo Ontario, Winston Williams and more
3/19 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Nina
Roxy Theatre
3/17 – EBK Young JOC, Trizzy
3/18 – Scum & Smallz One, Blame Us
3/19 – Disrespectful Young Boys
Seventh Circle Music Collective
3/14 – Ben Ricketts, The Tammy Shine and more
3/17 – Faim Record Release Show
3/18 – Luluwingen and The Far East Idiots, General Nuisance and more
Skylark Lounge
3/13 – Smoker Dad, Lord Velvet and more
3/15 – The Senators, Hanna Haas
3/18 – Gestalt, The Crooked Rugs and more
Summit
3/14 – The Beths
3/15 – Joshua Bassett
3/17 – The Taylor Party
3/18 – Our Last Night
3/19 – Cradle of Filth, DevilDriver
Temple Night Club
3/16 – Kanine
3/17 – Marten Hørger
3/18 – Anna Luno
Your Mom’s House
3/13 – Momma’s Electric Mondays: DJ Slayday, 13Izz and more
3/14 – Open Jam
3/16 – Eternal Reality, Feens and more
3/17 – Ekonovah, Macefacekilla and more
3/18 – Hallucinate, Wonkeykong and more
3/19 – Citrus, Year of The Rat