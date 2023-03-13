This Week in Concerts – Nessa Barrett, Jessie Murph, Marten Hørger and More

303 Magazine is back with another weekly concert update and this week in concerts we have Nessa Barrett at Mission Ballroom, Jessie Murph at The Bluebird Theater and DJ Marten Hørger at Temple Night Club.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this Friday at Number Thirty Eight for its “Shamrock ‘N’ Roll” shindig featuring the traditional Irish dancing of Celtic Steps and music by Stomp Street Heist.

As the weather starts to warm up and spring begins next week, 303 Magazine encourages music fans to stay tuned for more updates on their favorite outdoor venues in the Denver area. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

3/16 – Dance System

3/14 – Electronic Tuesdays: Hyroglifics, Shoebox and more

3/16 – Chase Manhattan, Lousy Anna and more

3/16 – Desacore, Kizer and more

3/17 – Bwoy De Bhajan and more

3/17 – Surco, Staggered Hooks and more

3/18 – Lone Dum, Pheel. and more

3/18 – Pop Tha Trunk, Esoteric and more

3/16 – Liam St. John, Joshua Quimby and more

3/17 – Happy Landing, Beggars Union and more

3/18 – It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana, Aethereus and more

3/14 – Jessie Murph

3/15 – The Lagoons

3/17 – Southern Avenue

3/18 – Unwritten Law

3/15 – Bktherula, Duwap Kaine

3/16 – Shift, Meso and more

3/16 – Shift, Vibesquad and more

3/17 – Eric Lindell

3/17 – Wreckno, Uniiqu3 and more

3/18 – Float Like a Buffalo, Apollo Suns and more

3/18 – Bollywood Dance Party

3/18 – Bass Ops: OG Nixin

3/19 – Mat Zo

3/15 – Dave Douglas, Elan Mehler

3/16 – Ritmo Jazz Latino

3/17 – Same Cloth

3/18 – Nelo & Kerrie Joy

3/13 – Rett Madison, Lou Roy

3/14 – Deaf Club, Only Echoes and more

3/15 – Zan Fiskum, Lauren Frihauf

3/16 – Thunderstorm Artis, Ellsworth

3/17 – Goodbye Aurora, Bury Mia, The Nova Kicks and more

3/18 – Legs, Fern Roberts and more

3/14 – Open Mic Night

3/16 – Chemistry Dance: Blues and Funky Fusion

3/18 – Authority Zero Official Afterparty: 3 Amigos DJ Set

3/14 – The Acacia Strain, Fit for an Autopsy and more

3/15 – Paolo Nutini

3/17 – Weyes Blood, Vagabon

3/18 – Kimbra, Tei Shi

3/17 – Easton Corbin

3/13 – Vlad Gershevich

3/14 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

3/15 – Hump Day Funk Jam

3/16 – Dave Randon Trio

3/17 – Super Magick

3/18 – Skool Daze

3/19 – The Champions

3/18 – Combichrist, Grendel and more

3/16 – Suspended, Plasma Canvas and more

3/17 – Plack Blague, Boan and more

3/18 – Big Dopes, Modern Leisure and more

3/19 – Vomit Forth, Upon Stone and more

3/14 – Dark Tuesdays: Darkwave, EBM and more

3/16 – That 1 Guy

3/17 – Deer Creek, Lord Velvet and more

3/18 – All Vinyl ’80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul Italiano and DJ Eli

3/15 – Morris Madrone, Idle Threat and more

3/16 – Duper, Yellgnatz and more

3/17 – Steven Huntley

3/17 – Zookëper, Typeone and more

3/17 – Treehouse DJ Set: Ehgo

3/18 – Permission Slip, Hawlee and more

3/18 – Carlita, Wessyde and more

3/18 – Treehouse DJ Set: La Fave

3/19 – Joanie, Motherfucker Teresa

3/14 – Smidley, Dominic Angelella and more

3/15 – AC/CO Mile High Voltage: Back Stabbath, Seattle4ever

3/16 – Boot Juice, Sweet Pork and more

3/17 – Los Mochochetes, This Broken Beat and more

3/18 – Sunnnner, Indecisive. and more

3/19 – Jay Stott, Alex Rhodes Show and more

3/13 – Meet Me @ The Altar

3/17 – Heart to Gold

3/18 – Ha$h

3/19 – Orions Belte

3/16 – Magic Giant, Mobley

3/17 – The Magician, Jaguar Nights

3/18 – The Fungineers, An Hobbes

3/14 – Morgan Wade, Meg McRee

3/16 – Nessa Barrett, Isabel Larosa

3/18 – Sidepiuece, Westend and more

3/19 – Skillet & Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia

3/15 – 6th Annual Opera Colorado Sip and Sing

3/16 – Spherio

3/17 – David Bernot Quartet

3/18 – The Derek Banach Quintet

3/19 – Dave Devine Quintet

3/17 – Shamrock ‘N’ Roll: Stomp St. Heist

3/18 – Ronin, Hellokenny

3/14 – Trivecta, Midnight Kids and more

3/18 – Underoath, Periphery and more

3/17 – Jackie Greene

3/18 – Jackie Greene

3/15 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

3/16 – DJ Open Decks

3/16 – Megan Burtt, Edie Carey

3/17 – Austin Johnson

3/17 – The Static Channel, Connor St. Augustine and more

3/18 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Ace One

3/18 – Occam’s Rose

3/18 – Coastless Creative: Stereo Ontario, Winston Williams and more

3/19 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Nina

3/17 – EBK Young JOC, Trizzy

3/18 – Scum & Smallz One, Blame Us

3/19 – Disrespectful Young Boys

3/14 – Ben Ricketts, The Tammy Shine and more

3/17 – Faim Record Release Show

3/18 – Luluwingen and The Far East Idiots, General Nuisance and more

3/13 – Smoker Dad, Lord Velvet and more

3/15 – The Senators, Hanna Haas

3/18 – Gestalt, The Crooked Rugs and more

3/14 – The Beths

3/15 – Joshua Bassett

3/17 – The Taylor Party

3/18 – Our Last Night

3/19 – Cradle of Filth, DevilDriver

3/16 – Kanine

3/17 – Marten Hørger

3/18 – Anna Luno

3/13 – Momma’s Electric Mondays: DJ Slayday, 13Izz and more

3/14 – Open Jam

3/16 – Eternal Reality, Feens and more

3/17 – Ekonovah, Macefacekilla and more

3/18 – Hallucinate, Wonkeykong and more

3/19 – Citrus, Year of The Rat