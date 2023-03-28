Four DCPA Musicals to look Forward to this Spring

Denverites, this was a long winter—we can thank Phil the Groundhog for that. It’s time to store the snow boots and winter coats away and celebrate with four DCPA musicals this spring season. This season’s lineup includes Tony Award-winning shows, Broadway revivals and a new adventure for the whole family.

On March 21st, audiences can experience the first round of DCPA musicals with the new production of Tony Award-winning Best Musical, 1776. Directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus and music by Sherman Edwards, the story follows the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Familiar faces: John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and Richard Henry Lee joined to win the fight for America and declare independence from England. Different races, genders and ethnicities portray the founding fathers—a representation of America’s melting pot. 1776 is only here until April 2.

Three-time Tony award winner, The Color Purple, returns to Denver on March 31st. The musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s powerful novel tells the story of Celie Harris, her trauma and her journey toward independence after being torn away from her children and married off to an abuser. Real heartbreak doesn’t come until her sister runs away, leaving her vulnerable and alone. Celie overcomes her pain with the help of two women who guide her toward freedom. Audiences have a good chunk of time to witness the familiar story. It’ll be here until May 7.

On April 14, locals can attend the Denver Performing Arts Center premier of Broadway’s Anastasia. It’s the fairytale many grew up with and cherished—with the music brought to life on stage. Based on the 1997 animated 20th Century Fox film, the musical contains music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Like the movie, it begins with the legend of Princess Anastasia amidst the backdrop of 1907 St. Petersburg, Russia and the murder of her family.

Escaping the gruesome scene, she knocks her head and forgets her royal title. Twenty years later—in 1927— audiences are transported to Paris— where Anastasia’s grandmother and last standing member of the royal family search for her long-lost granddaughter. Anastasia—who now goes by Anya— meets two con men who convince her to pretend she is the Russian princess and collect the reward (irony at its finest). Anastasia is only showing for three nights.

From May 10-21, theater fans can see one of the final spring DCPA musicals with the world’s most popular musicals, Les Misérables, on the Denver stage. Set in 19th-century France, the story follows a french peasant, Jean Valjean, and his need for redemption. Various sub-plots tell the story of different characters and their broken dreams—while some can escape the trenches. Audiences will be familiar with the music composed by Claude-Michel Schönberg and written by Herbert Kretzmer. Join the 130 million people who have seen and loved Les Misérables worldwide.

Visit the Denver Center for Performing Arts website for more information and tickets.