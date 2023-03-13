Denver Fashion Week Spring ’23 Dates and Tickets are Here

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is considered Colorado’s fastest growing, all-inclusive fashion show and is considered to be ‘a strong alternative to New York for emerging talent’, according to Forbes Magazine. DFW, produced by 303 Magazine, will return for another great season May. 6-13. The event will celebrate local, national, and international fashion, including a fashion industry workshop and a Guided by Humanity fundraiser, and a silent auction fashion show on May 11.

This coming May, DFW will take over The Brighton, a Non-Plus Ultra venue. Designers will have the chance to show off their lines to the Denver fashion community by participating in runway shows. With its convenient location at the center of the RiNo Art District, The Brighton will provide the perfect fashion week experience.

DFW non-profit partner for Spring ’23 is Guided By Humanity (GBH) a 501(c)(3) whose mission is dedicated to inclusive and equitable health and wellness services for people living with disabilities, seen and unseen.

Please note: DFW runway show tickets price will increase on April 1.

Day One: Local Couture



Where: The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver

When: Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $30-$125, purchase here

The Lowdown: The first night of Denver Fashion Week will kick off with local Denver designers Mitosis, La Adorna, InspireD’Signs, World To Fear, and SKYEAIRE.

More designers TBA.

Day Two: Kids & Sustainable

Where: The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver

When: Couture Kids: Sunday, May. 7, 11:30 a.m.

Sustainable: Sunday, May. 7, 5:00 p.m.

Tickets: Kids: $40-$125, purchase here

Sustainable: $30-$100, purchase here

The Lowdown: Showing both kids’ couture and sustainable styles, Day Two will showcase children’s fashion, as well as inspiring efforts to incorporate sustainability into the Denver fashion scene. Featuring Dragonwing Gril, Rainey’s Closet Styled By Katie Andelman, and Cherry Creek Dance at the first kids show and The Hause Collective, Ida and Moon, and UPcycleD at the second sustainable show, it will be a night aspiring designers, models and fashion enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

More designers TBA.

Day Three: Fashion Industry Workshop

Where: TBA

When: Monday, May. 8, 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25-$30, purchase here

The Lowdown: The DFW Fashion Industry workshop will include a panel of Denver’s top fashion industry experts, to be announced soon. The panelists will discuss what the local fashion industry is like today, how we can work together to elevate it, and what the future has in store.

Day Four: Ready To Wear

Where: The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver

When: Tuesday, May. 9, 6 p.m.

Tickets: $30-$100, purchase here

The Lowdown: This season Denver is ready to branch out and explore unique, ready to wear styles. B-Fresh and Azuratrella will bring an opportunity to dive right into summer fashion.

More designers TBA.

Day Five: Streetwear & Sneakers

Where: The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver

When: Wednesday, May. 10, 6 p.m.

Tickets: $30-$100, purchase here

The Lowdown: Everyone’s usual favorite has gotten even better this year. This season, DFW is encoraging streetwear show guests to accompanied by sneakers. Featuring Uncommon wealth, Sliv life, Denver FXXS, and Culture Street.

More designers TBA.



Day Six: Fundraiser Fashion Show

Where: The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver

When: Thursday, May. 11, 6 p.m.

Tickets: $30-$100, purchase here

The Lowdown: This season’s non-profit partner is Guided by Humanity. Local Radically Inclusive and Affirming Equitable Health and Wellness Non-Profit Organization will launch their new line – Adaptive Clothing – at DFW. The event will be family-friendly, wheelchair friendly, with a ASL & Spanish interpretation.

Day Seven: International & Local Boutiques

Where: The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver

When: Saturday, May. 13, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $30-$125, purchase here

The Lowdown: International & Local Boutiques, Geo In Style, Kolchagovbarbra, Keti Vani, Stich Boutique. will take the runway, some returning and some for the very first time. Don’t miss the final night of spring’23 DFW. Buy tickets here.

More designers TBA.

DFW runway show times listed below are subject to change due to production.

Denver Fashion Week Fall 2022 Promo Shoot Credits

Producer, Art Direction, Fashion Styling & Hair: Hailey Hodapp

Creative Director, Photography & Video: David Rossa

Makeup Artist: Kyle Hamilton, Leah Llanes

Fashion: Electric Bubble Gum, Rachel Marie Hurst, Tyne Hall, Menez to Society & Hot Pink Matter

Assistant: Christina Anderson

Models: Andrea Mondragon, Carolina Iglesias, Lexi (Alexis) Bader, Tyshawn Nicholas, Jhaya Stanford & Tatum Moody