Things To Do In Denver This Weekend 2/22 – 2/26

This weekend in Denver you can transport back to your musical beginnings at Paramount Theatre with Styx or Pink Floyd. As always, the food and booze scene has plenty to offer in Denver this weekend as well: order clam chowder for half off from Maine and Main Lobster or happy hour margarita specials at Mister Osos and Señor Bear.

By Any Dream Necessary

Photo courtesy Meow Wolf

When: Feb. 22, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Convergence Station, 1338 1st St., Denver, CO

Cost: $8, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: This Wednesday, Meow Wolf and Dream Create Inspire (DCI) Tour are collaborating for an evening of creativity, connection and fun. The show will feature local performers including Kerrie Joy, a Denver-based poet, singer/songwriter, storyteller and educator; Urban Classic, an urban jazz, classic pop blending band from Colorado Springs; and Denver based DJ Cyn.

Yuridia

When: Feb. 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $135 – $325, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: Mexican pop singer Yuridia takes the Paramount Theatre’s stage this Thursday for her Pa’ Luego Es Tarde USA Tour. Catch singles off her latest album, such as “Y Tú, ¿Qué Ganas?’ and “¿Con Qué Se Pega un Corazón?”

When: Feb. 25, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $29.50 – $89, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: For a night with top notch lasers and lights featuring the recordings of Pink Floyd, spend this Saturday at Paramount Theatre. The Laser Spectacular show “carries listeners away on a mind-expending journey, driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, and large screen video production, all choreographed to the masterful soundtrack of Pink Floyd,” according to their site.

Styx

Photo courtesy AXS

When: Feb. 26, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm, Denver, CO

Cost: $69.95 – $129.95, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: The Styx were formed in Chicago in 1972, and they are still rocking around the world. Although they’re performing at Paramount Theatre, don’t miss the chance to hear classics from their 1981 Paradise Theatre for some nostalgia.

Mister Oso & Señor Bear Celebrate National Margarita Day

When: Feb. 22Where: Mister Oso, 3163 Larimer St., Denver, CO & 103 S. Ogden St., Denver, CO. Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon St., Denver, COCost: FreeLowdown: This Wednesday, both Mister Oso and Señor Bear are celebrating National Margarita Day with all night Happy Hour pricing ($8) on their two frozen margaritas at the bar.

Raise a Pint, Lend a Hand: Black Girls Do Bike Denver!

May be an image of 1 person, bicycle, outdoors and text that says 'BLACK GIRLS DO BIKE DEN VER'

Photo courtesy Holidaily Brewing Company on Facebook

When: Feb. 23, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Holidaily Brewing Company, 801 Brickyard Cir., Golden, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Holidaily Brewing Company supports an organization in the community every month through their Raise a Pint, Lend a Hand fundraiser. During the month of February, Holidaily has chosen Black Girls Do Bike! to support with 10% of all beer sales. Stop by the Denver Tech Center Taproom to be entered to win door prizes or grab a pint. Learn more about Black Girls Do Bike! here.

Murder Mystery Dinner

Photo courtesy Eventbrite

When: Feb. 24, 6 p.m.

Where: The Fort, 19192 Colorado 8 Morrison, CO

Cost: $99, purchase tickets here

Lowdown:Put your thinking caps on after enjoying an alcoholic beverage, soda or iced tea, salad, dinner and dessert at The Fort. Following the three course meal, you will have the opportunity to participate in the murder mystery production to find the Stomach of the Ocean Diamond, which has been stolen. Homemade salsa, tortilla chips, caesar salad, a 7 oz. NY Strip and more will be served.

National Clam Chowder Day

Photo courtesy Maine and Main Lobster on Facebook

When: Feb. 25

Where: Maine and Main Lobster, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary, place an order here

Lowdown: Maine and Main Lobster is a delivery-only restaurant that delivers fresh New England lobster rolls and coastal foods. For National Clam Chowder Day, they are offering 50% off their clam chowder. Pair the chowder with one of their New England Style Lobster Rolls.

Next Level Burger’s Matcha Love Burger February Special

Photo courtesy Next Level Burger on Facebook

When: Feb. 26, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Next Level Burger, 1605 E. Evans Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: For the month of February, Next Level Burger is offering plant-based specials infused with matcha green tea. These vegan options are available for dine-in and takeout from the Evans Ave. location until Feb. 28. Included in the matcha specials are the Organic Orange Matcha Shake which contains hand-spun soy or coconut soft serve ice cream with organic matcha and organic orange, as well as the Matcha Love Burger, created from house-made organic quinoa and mushroom patty, house-made matcha mayo, Japanese BBQ-inspired sauce and organic tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato and bun.

An Evening with Actor & Philanthropist Liev Schreiber

Photo courtesy JEWISHcolorado

When: Feb. 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: $180, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: This interview format conversation will be led by Denver’s very own Rabbi Emily Hyatt on the floor of Ball Arena. Before and after the program, guests are encouraged to connect with others and enjoy a Kosher plated dinner. The program will include conversation about the ongoing situation in Ukraine from actor and philanthropist Liev Schrieber and others. You will also learn about JEWISHcolorado’s work and how they are making a positive impact on the Colorado community, as well as abroad.

South South Broadway Comedy Show

Photo courtesy Eventbrite


When: Feb. 23, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Western Sky Bar & Tap Room, 4361 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $5, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: Every Thursday, Western Sky Bar & Tap Room hosts a comedy show with different headliners and themes. Pop in for a laugh this week with “Comedy Saved the Video Star.”

Exhibition Opening Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15

Photo courtesy Eventbrite

When: Feb. 24, 7 – 1o p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: Join MCA Denver and RedLine Contemporary Art Center as they celebrate their fifteenth anniversary with music, cocktails and art. This exhibition features the work of 18 Colorado based artists and reflects the current creative practices of these artists.

Denver LOVE Scavenger Hunt for Couples Date Night

Photo courtesy Eventbrite

When: Feb. 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 1498 Irving St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, more info: here

Lowdown: Looking for a new activity to try with your significant other? This weekend, join others in a scavenger hunt that helps relationship build with your partner through fun tasks and challenges. Stumble upon romantic spots, take photos and create memories that will last through this hunt.

Sound Bath & Sound Healing

Photo courtesy Eventbrite

When: Feb. 26, 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Yoga Center of Denver, 770 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $30, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: For a relaxing Sunday afternoon, join Amanda for a ceremonial sound bath that follows a practice to best align with yourself during Pisces season. Amanda will assist attendees in tapping into the deeper parts of their emotions and selves through breath work, intention setting, guided meditation, crystal singing bowls, singing, a medicine drum and more. Guests are encouraged to bring whatever they would for yoga: a mat, blanket, bolster, water or eye mask.

Fashion Friends Colorado: Fashion Party and Designer Market

Photo courtesy Adobe Darko on Facebook

When: Feb. 26, 4 – 8 p.m.Where: Factory Fashion Stanley, 2501 Dallas St. #Suite 200, Aurora, COCost: FreeLowdown: Fashion Friends Colorado is a designer market and fashion party presented by Adobe Darko featuring local designers and artists.