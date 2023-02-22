Things To Do In Denver This Weekend 2/22 – 2/26

Lowdown: The Styx were formed in Chicago in 1972, and they are still rocking around the world. Although they’re performing at Paramount Theatre, don’t miss the chance to hear classics from their 1981 Paradise Theatre for some nostalgia.

Lowdown: For a night with top notch lasers and lights featuring the recordings of Pink Floyd, spend this Saturday at Paramount Theatre. The Laser Spectacular show “carries listeners away on a mind-expending journey, driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, and large screen video production, all choreographed to the masterful soundtrack of Pink Floyd,” according to their site.

Lowdown: SubDocta is an American DJ and electronic music producer from Reno, Nevada. Grab your pashmina and join him on his Bass Science Tour with fellow bass artists Effin and Black Carl! this Friday at the Ogden.

Lowdown: Mexican pop singer Yuridia takes the Paramount Theatre’s stage this Thursday for her Pa’ Luego Es Tarde USA Tour. Catch singles off her latest album, such as “Y Tú, ¿Qué Ganas?’ and “¿Con Qué Se Pega un Corazón?”

Lowdown: This Wednesday, Meow Wolf and Dream Create Inspire (DCI) Tour are collaborating for an evening of creativity, connection and fun. The show will feature local performers including Kerrie Joy, a Denver-based poet, singer/songwriter, storyteller and educator; Urban Classic, an urban jazz, classic pop blending band from Colorado Springs; and Denver based DJ Cyn.

When: Feb. 22Where: Mister Oso, 3163 Larimer St., Denver, CO & 103 S. Ogden St., Denver, CO. Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon St., Denver, COCost: FreeLowdown: This Wednesday, both Mister Oso and Señor Bear are celebrating National Margarita Day with all night Happy Hour pricing ($8) on their two frozen margaritas at the bar.

When: Feb. 23, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Holidaily Brewing Company, 801 Brickyard Cir., Golden, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Holidaily Brewing Company supports an organization in the community every month through their Raise a Pint, Lend a Hand fundraiser. During the month of February, Holidaily has chosen Black Girls Do Bike! to support with 10% of all beer sales. Stop by the Denver Tech Center Taproom to be entered to win door prizes or grab a pint. Learn more about Black Girls Do Bike! here.

Murder Mystery Dinner When: Feb. 24, 6 p.m. Where: The Fort, 19192 Colorado 8 Morrison, CO Cost: $99, purchase tickets here Lowdown:Put your thinking caps on after enjoying an alcoholic beverage, soda or iced tea, salad, dinner and dessert at The Fort. Following the three course meal, you will have the opportunity to participate in the murder mystery production to find the Stomach of the Ocean Diamond, which has been stolen. Homemade salsa, tortilla chips, caesar salad, a 7 oz. NY Strip and more will be served.

National Clam Chowder Day

When: Feb. 25

Where: Maine and Main Lobster, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary, place an order here

Lowdown: Maine and Main Lobster is a delivery-only restaurant that delivers fresh New England lobster rolls and coastal foods. For National Clam Chowder Day, they are offering 50% off their clam chowder. Pair the chowder with one of their New England Style Lobster Rolls.

Next Level Burger’s Matcha Love Burger February Special

When: Feb. 26, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Next Level Burger, 1605 E. Evans Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: For the month of February, Next Level Burger is offering plant-based specials infused with matcha green tea. These vegan options are available for dine-in and takeout from the Evans Ave. location until Feb. 28. Included in the matcha specials are the Organic Orange Matcha Shake which contains hand-spun soy or coconut soft serve ice cream with organic matcha and organic orange, as well as the Matcha Love Burger, created from house-made organic quinoa and mushroom patty, house-made matcha mayo, Japanese BBQ-inspired sauce and organic tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato and bun.

An Evening with Actor & Philanthropist Liev Schreiber

When: Feb. 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: $180, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: This interview format conversation will be led by Denver’s very own Rabbi Emily Hyatt on the floor of Ball Arena. Before and after the program, guests are encouraged to connect with others and enjoy a Kosher plated dinner. The program will include conversation about the ongoing situation in Ukraine from actor and philanthropist Liev Schrieber and others. You will also learn about JEWISHcolorado’s work and how they are making a positive impact on the Colorado community, as well as abroad.

South South Broadway Comedy Show



When: Feb. 23, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Western Sky Bar & Tap Room, 4361 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $5, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: Every Thursday, Western Sky Bar & Tap Room hosts a comedy show with different headliners and themes. Pop in for a laugh this week with “Comedy Saved the Video Star.”

Exhibition Opening Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15

When: Feb. 24, 7 – 1o p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: Join MCA Denver and RedLine Contemporary Art Center as they celebrate their fifteenth anniversary with music, cocktails and art. This exhibition features the work of 18 Colorado based artists and reflects the current creative practices of these artists.

Denver LOVE Scavenger Hunt for Couples Date Night

When: Feb. 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 1498 Irving St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, more info: here

Lowdown: Looking for a new activity to try with your significant other? This weekend, join others in a scavenger hunt that helps relationship build with your partner through fun tasks and challenges. Stumble upon romantic spots, take photos and create memories that will last through this hunt.