Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, GRAMMY® Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira will join forces with iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon for a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023. “The Mega-Monsters Tour” finds these two juggernauts taking over arenas and amphitheaters throughout the Spring and Summer, alternating closing sets each night.

Mark your calendars, and prepare to headbang with them on Sat. Sept 2nd at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Tickets on sale now!

RSVP your tickets HERE