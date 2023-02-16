Tired of making plans around drinking? Looking for friends that are interested in enjoying social and active events sober in and around the Denver area?

Meet The Phoenix!

The Phoenix is a sober active community that helps anyone impacted by substance use heal by leveraging the transformative power of social connection and activity. We offer events for everyone – from weightlifting and boxing to meditation and hiking, to special events like game day tailgates, dance parties, meetups in the park and SO MUCH MORE — all to help people grow stronger together, overcome the stigma of addiction, and rise to their full potential. Together, we’re building a movement that changes how we look at addiction and recovery in this country, and beyond. We welcome everyone – whether you’re in recovery, choose to live a sober life, are sober curious, or want to support someone in recovery as an ally. All Phoenix events are FREE with 48 hours of sobriety.

Download The Phoenix app today to stay up to date on the latest sober active and social fun happening near you! Register for classes and special events with one click, join groups based on interests and location, track your sobriety journey, directly connect with other Phoenix members, and more. We’ve got just about something for everyone at The Phoenix. Learn more about your first visit to The Phoenix here. We can’t wait to meet you!