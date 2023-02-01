Dig Into February – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Chez Maggy and the Power of Celebrity and Collaborative Spirit

The Lowdown: Denver’s house of classic French cooking, Chez Maggy, is the vision of celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre. Although Lefebvre often visits to ensure each dish leaving the pass is up to his standards, the day-to-day operations are overseen by chef de cuisine Jeff Schwing. This collaborative, trusting partnership is the foundation for the essence that abides in Chez Maggy.

How To Make the Most Out of Your Eat+Drink Denver Pass

The Lowdown: Need an excuse to take an in-depth, intensive food and drink tour of Denver? The Eat+Drink Denver Pass is the perfect justification. This exclusive program collaborates with neighborhood eateries, wine bars, breweries, distilleries and cocktail bars to allow locals to take a bite (or sip) out of each Denver site on a budget.

Let the Good Times Roll With These Denver King Cakes

The Lowdown: February is the month of Mardi Gras, and there is no better way to celebrate than munching on a king cake, trusting that you won’t be the accountable one that finds the baby. Denver’s bakeries celebrate accordingly and offer traditional king cakes decorated with New Orleans flair.

Where Nas and Handmade Pasta Collide – The Ongoing Refinement of the New and Improved Bar Dough

The Lowdown: “Bar Dough had to grow up because Denver’s grown up,” grinned Juan Padró, founder and CEO of Culinary Creative Group. After Bar Dough’s 10-day shutdown in 2022, its rebirth accentuates Italian cuisine’s refined, softer side. The food, drink and talent are now partnered in immaculate harmony, waiting for all to come in, sit back and enjoy.

The 13 Colorado Chefs and Restaurants Named 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists

The Lowdown: On January 25, the anticipated list of James Beard Award semifinalists dropped, consuming all. 13 Colorado chefs and restaurants made the cut, including Dana Rodriguez, Penelope Wong, Sunday Vinyl, The Friar’s Fork and more. Now’s the time to visit one (or all) of these culinary masterpieces and see firsthand what the fuss is all about.

Redemption Road Creates Delicious Coffee While Making a Global Difference

The Lowdown: Colorado roastery, Redemption Road Coffee, does more for the good of all beyond creating delicious coffee. Its not-for-profit business plan serves the community locally and globally through each sip of this addictive, caffeinated beverage. Redemption’s brews are partnered with benevolent causes, including funding education, fighting against sex trafficking and more.

Newly Opened

Recent Rebrand of Barbed Wire Reef Honors Modern Mexican Fare

The Lowdown: The recent rebrand of Barbed Wire Reef GourMexican commends the flavors of authentic Mexican cuisine while decorating its plates in a dainty, whimsical manner. The food is crave-worthy. The drinks are inventive. But its ambiance draws all in, an ideal place to rewind and escape winter’s frost.

Owner of Hooch Booch Opens First Taproom Titled Blind Tiger

The Lowdown: Anna Zesbaugh, owner and CEO of Hooch Booch, used her inspiration from the 1920s to open her new hard kombucha taproom, Blind Tiger. This sipper is a healthier way to get a buzz, with an unending list of benefits. When walking down Blake Street, keep an eye out for a sign of a tiger rocking some shades and try out Zesbaugh’s fresh, flavorful kombucha.

Blackbelly Announces New Private Dining Room and Expanded Market and Butcher Shop

The Lowdown: Boulder’s Blackbelly is finishing up a recent expansion, allowing for an extended butcher shop and market, a new private dining room, a larger patio and additional hours. The private dining room is open now — stay tuned for the other additions coming later this month.

Excuses to Celebrate

February 8: National Potato Lover’s Day

The Lowdown: Baked, fried or boiled — you name it. Potatoes are everyone’s favorite starchy food. Visit your choice spots that serve the best on February 8, whether you like them topped with goodies or simply salted.

Don’t Miss: Try out Carrera’s street fries or Kini’s lemon herb cottage fries to celebrate.

February 9: National Pizza Day

The Lowdown: February 9 is your much-needed excuse to indulge in your favorite pie. Dig into your ideal choice this month, whether you prefer pepperoni, bacon, chicken or pineapple (we forgive you).

Don’t Miss: If you need a new pizza joint, check out Ghost Box Pizza or Pizzeria Locale.

February 22: National Margarita Day

The Lowdown: Summer is so close, yet so far. Give your tastebuds a hint of the upcoming season’s change with a tequila-filled beverage.

Don’t Miss: Try out Toro’s Mercado Margarita or Barbed Wire Reef’s Kiss My Hass.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Mardis Gras Silent Disco & Auction

When: Saturday, February 18, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: MobCraft Dee Tacko, 2403 Champa St., Denver

The Lowdown: Hosted by MobCraft Dee Tacko, the Rotary Club of Five Points RiNo will celebrate Mardi Gras with a silent disco and auction fundraiser. All proceeds will support local non-profit organizations, including Heart and Hand, Metro Caring, the Women’s Bean Project and more. A portion of the revenue will also go towards the Rotary Foundation’s End Polio Now Initiative, an action that has eradicated polio in all but three countries. General admission tickets, $35, include access to silent disco headphones and discounts on select beers and drinks. MobCraft Dee Tacko’s full food, beer and cocktail menus are also available. Visit its website to secure your attendance.