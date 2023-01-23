Let the Good Times Roll With These Denver King Cakes

As Mardi Gras season arrives, many Denverites are hunting for the best king cake to accompany their celebration of this well-known holiday. “King cake,” named after the three kings who present gifts to Baby Jesus in the Bible, is a cross between a coffee cake and a cinnamon roll. It is frequently filled with fruit fillings and rich cream cheese, decorated in the Mardi Gras colors of yellow, green, and purple and is commonly associated with New Orleans. However, you don’t need to travel to Louisiana to participate in this tasty tradition. Many local bakeries have got you covered by delivering some delicious and beautiful king cakes to the Mile High.

These holiday treats also contain a little surprise. One plastic king cake baby is hidden somewhere in the cake, waiting to be discovered. This plastic baby starts a never-ending cycle of food and entertainment when someone finds it and has to bring the next cake to the following party. Throughout the Mardi Gras season, king cake is a gift that keeps on giving, and Denver has many sites that offer this festive treat for your next gathering.

Rheinlander Bakery

Where: 5721 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO 80002

Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

The Lowdown: Located only a quick 20-minute drive from Denver, Rheinlander Bakery offers king cake for both order-ahead and walk-ins. The bakery has multiple flavors of traditional cakes, including cinnamon, almond, cream cheese and strawberry cream cheese. Beyond gaining a Louisiana-style king cake complete with beads and a baby for hiding, a portion of all king cake purchases are donated to the Red Cross chapter local to the bakery. All king cake flavors can be ordered on its website, starting at $29.95. Rheinlander Bakery also offers personal-sized king cakes for parties of few.

Maggie & Molly’s Bakery

Where: 2908 East 6th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Maggie & Molly’s Bakery also participates in this tasty tradition by offering beautiful and delicious king cakes. Their cakes are yeast-based with icing and decorated with Mardi Gras-colored sanding sugar. Maggie & Molly’s includes cream cheese, apple or cinnamon sugar fillings depending on which flavor the customer prefers, and are available for pick-up or delivery. Large king cakes serve up to 30 people and its small king cake can serve up to 15 people, making this the perfect stop to feed your entire Mardi Gras party. All cakes can be ordered on its website and come complete with beads and a baby.

Katherine’s French Bakery & Café

Where: 728 S. University Boulevard, Denver, Colorado 80209

Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: These king cakes are loaded with copious amounts of cinnamon sugar (or raspberry, chocolate, pecan or almond fillings) rolled inside. They are baked fresh to order from homemade dough. After that, they can rise and bake. The cakes are iced in white frosting once they have cooled, and then sugar is sprinkled on top in the traditional Carnival colors of purple for justice, gold for power and green for faith. Beads and a baby are included with these king cakes and serve 12-16 people. Cakes can be ordered on its website between Wednesday, February 8 and Tuesday, February 21, for pickup.

Trompeau Bakery

Where: 2950 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Trompeau Bakery is an authentic French bakery located in the Denver area. It provides a variety of French breads, croissants and quiches and this Mardi Gras, it offers colorful and eye-catching king cakes for locals to enjoy. King cakes can be ordered ahead by calling Trompeau Bakery or placing an order online.

Let your taste buds take a trip to The Big Easy this Mardi Gras without the travel. One (or more) of these top-rated Denver king cakes are sure to be a hit and add some festive flavors to your holiday party.