11 Date Ideas for Your Music-loving Valentine

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and many couples crave more than the typical dinner and drinks for a special date night. With this Valentine’s Day falling on a Tuesday, we have plenty to do that night, as well as the weekend before and after. If you and your valentine share a love for music and want to incorporate that into your special day, we’ve got options in all genres. Whether you want a candlelight classical sensory experience, a drag show or an Anti-Valentine’s Day party, here are 11 date ideas for Valentine’s Day.

Denver EDM Fam and SubTerra Collective Present Heart Beats

When: Thursday, February 9th | 8:00 pm-2:00 am

Where: 2854 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205

Colorado has become the next frontier for electronic music, and if you’re one of the thousands of bass heads in this city, Denver EDM Fam and Rino’s Beacon have you covered. If you want a danceable date, get your tickets to Heart Beats, presented by Denver EDM Fam and SubTerra Collective at Beacon Denver on Thursday, February 9th. Wristbands labeled single, taken, or open relationship will be provided.

From Denver EDM Fam: “For this special event, come dance to a variety of house music that is deep and melodic. Be blown away by amazing flow artists and fire spinners performing throughout the night. Enjoy one of the most beautiful and unique venues in Denver.”

Purchase tickets here.

Sustain Playground Ensemble at The Botanic Gardens

When: Friday, February 10th| 6:00 pm

Where: 1007 York Street, Denver, CO 80206

Sustain is the perfect event for couples that share a love for both music and the environment.

From Denver Botanic Gardens: “In this Playground Ensemble concert centered around the environment, we perform new music that points to the fragility and resilience of Earth and of ourselves. How can we contain both the grief of forest fires and the hopeful work of climate recovery? Featuring contributions from the National Center for Atmospheric Research, we are excited to present beautiful and resonant compositions using bones from Antarctica as instruments; a work that calls out the plight of deforestation; and a work connecting our region’s wind patterns to drum beats.”

Purchase tickets here.

Pop Punk Valentine Date at HQ

When: Friday, February 10th | 8:00 pm

Where: 60 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80209

HQ is always hosting something for music lovers of all genres. Pop Punk couples unite for an evening with Years Down + Your Fine Day + HRZN + Melody In Heart.

Purchase tickets here.

“Love Letters,” A Queer Vday Party hosted by Sapphic Social Club

When: Saturday, February 11th | 7:00pm-1:00am

Where: 321 E 45th Ave, Denver, CO 80216

“Love Letters” is a queer Valentine’s Day party & a love letter to all the ways we can love one another! Wear your favorite purple, pink or white fit and prepare to be loved on at Fort Greene Bar. Of course, it wouldn’t be a party without a dance floor. Denver-based Latina DJ Destiny Shynelle will be playing from 9:00 pm-1:00 am.

Sapphic Social Club has plenty of other activities to keep you smiling all night when you’re not dancing, including:

Stick and poke tattoos, Watercolor/hand-drawn portraits, Make your own valentine’s station, Poetry installation & Activity, SSC merch/roses for sale, Sapphic “mingle” bingo & prizes, Food from Koi & Ninja, Words from our beneficiaries – Chrysalis House.

Proceeds from the night will go to The Chrysalis House — a sex-positive collaborative with the goal of transformation spearheaded by two Black, queer, femme, sex workers, and educators.

Purchase tickets or join the waitlist here.

Candlelight Valentine’s Day Special

When: Tuesday, February 14th | 6:30 pm

Where: 833 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, CO 80204

For the true romantics, we recommend Fever Up’s multi-sensory Candlelight experience on Valentine’s day. A string quartet will feature classical songs from Romeo and Juliet and Titanic balanced with other contemporary love songs. This enchanting experience will be an unforgettable evening of unique music in a stunning setting to enjoy it in.

Purchase tickets here.

Death Metal Date Night at The Brutal Poodle

When: Tuesday, February 14th | 4:00-10:00pm

Where: 1967 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210

For couples that crave something a little more metal than classical, we highly recommend headbanging your way through dinner at the Brutal Poodle.

From Brutal Poodle: “Heavy Music, Handcrafted Grub, and a common love for Man’s Best Friend all come together in a harmonious fashion to bring you a gastropub experience like none other! Step into our world of tasty eats and mean drinks. Hand-picked extensive beer list and classic cocktails with a twist round out what you’ll find inside.”

Wine and dine your valentine at death metal date night on Tuesday, February 14th, from 4:00–10:00 pm. Add a bottle of wine to your dinner for just $10 when you purchase two entrees.

Headbanger Karaoke starts at 9:00 pm and will be going until last call.

If you’d rather share your love and affection with a four-legged friend, The Brutal Poodle is also partnering with Mockery brewery on February 11 for a Dogentines party. Catch their food truck Grub Gremlin from 1:00–6:00 pm. at Mockery Brewery. The puppy kissing booth will be taking donations to benefit The Mile High Labrador and Retriever Rescue.

Crazy Stupid Drag at Meow Wolf

When: Tuesday, Feb 14th, 2023 7:00pm Doors | 8:00pm Show

Where: 1338 1st St, Denver, CO 80204

Spend your Valentine’s Day at Meow Wolf’s top-notch drag show, Crazy Stupid Drag. A creative and whimsical take on one of the best rom-coms, Crazy Stupid Love.

From Meow Wolf: “Looking for love? Got love? Forgone love entirely? Then Straddle up for a galentine’s day show and spruce up your life at Meow Wolf’s Crazy… Stupid… DRAG, Valentine’s event.”

Purchase tickets here.

Dinner and Jazz at Nocturne

When: Tuesday, February 14th | 6:30-10:30 pm

Where: 1330 27th Street, Denver, CO 80205

Enjoy an elegant Valentine’s Day evening at Nocturne Jazz and Supper Club. Two evening sets will feature the talented Gabriel Mervine and Alicia Jo Staka. Dinner and show reservations include a three-course meal.

From Nocturne: “It’s Valentine’s Day, and romance is alive and well at Nocturne – so come celebrate a proper night out on the town with us and let the sparks fly. For this special night, trumpeter/composer Gabriel Mervine takes the stage alongside singer/accordionist Alicia Jo Straka and their quintet format as they bring French and American songs of romance to the Nocturne stage.”

Read about the artists and purchase tickets here.

R&B Jam vol. 3 Valentine’s Day Edition

When: Thursday, February 16th, 2023 | 8:00 pm

Where: 608 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80203

If R&B is a mutual interest for you and your valentine, be sure to swing by Your Mom’s House on Thursday, February 16 at 8:00 pm for the 3rd annual Vday and R&B Jam featuring eight talented artists.

Purchase tickets here.

Love ‘Em and Leave ‘Em

When: Saturday, February 18th | 7:00 pm

Where: 1027 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203

If you’re feeling conflicted about Valentine’s Day this year, Love ‘Em and Leave ‘Em at VYBE Denver is the party for you. Maybe you’re still riding high from a romantic 14th, or perhaps you got dumped shortly after. The entertainers on Saturday, February 18th, have you covered either way. They will play one love song and one NOT a love song back to back to ensure your emotions are validated either way.

Get more info here.

Play Haus Bakery Presents Valentine’s Dinner and Drag

When: Saturday, February 18th | 6:00-10:00pm

Where: 2303 S Vaughn Way, Aurora, Colorado 80014

Is your Valentine vegan, gluten-free or a fan of drag? Celebrate your love with a four-course meal, drinks and drag at Shared Ground on Saturday, February 18th! This menu is a naturally vegan, gluten-free, four-course offering that celebrates the Asiatic roots of Colorado’s winter produce.

Tickets include a four-course meal and drag show. Cocktails, mocktails, and singles for the performers will be available for sale at the bar.

Itinerary:

6:00–7:00 pm — Doors open, cocktail hour, chef meet and greet, and drag opening number by Coco Bardot

7:00–9:15 pm —Dinner service

9:15–10 pm — Dessert and Drag performance nightcap

This is an all-ages event, but please note – the drag performance includes adult themes. PlayHaus Bakery would not recommend this event to people under 16.

Purchase tickets here.